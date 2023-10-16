Georgia officials said Monday morning in an email to UGASports that the school has no information as of yet on tight end Brock Bowers, who injured his ankle in the second quarter of Saturday’s 37-20 win at Vanderbilt.

For now, it’s just a waiting game.

In his post-game press conference, Smart revealed that X-rays on Bowers’ ankle were negative, but that he would have an MRI to determine the extent of any further damage.

The Bulldogs have a bye weekend before their game against Florida, but Smart, as he typically does during the open date, is expected to meet with the media later this week. He should have an update then.

It remains unclear if Bowers will need surgery.

Sunday night, sources told UGASports that the family is considering a second opinion which leads us to think the initial diagnosis was disappointing.

If Bowers is out for an extended amount of time, Georgia’s tight end duties would fall to sophomore Oscar Delp, along with true freshmen Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin III. Luckie, ironically, just returned to the field after undergoing tightrope surgery to repair his ankle just prior to the start of the season.