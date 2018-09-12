There’s no longer a Roquan Smith among their ranks, but Georgia’s core group of four inside linebackers aren’t ready to hand back the moniker the position group gave itself a short number of years ago.

Senior Natrez Patrick joked there’s absolutely no way that’s going to happen.

“We Savages, we’re Savages, baby,” Patrick said. “We trademarked it, but we’ll spread the wealth with the rest of the defense. We don’t mind leasing it out, but it stemmed from the inside room.”

Still, if the group were to give themselves another nickname . . .

“We’d be the Tasmanian Devils. You can’t control them,” Patrick said. “You wouldn’t be here if you weren’t physical, you wouldn’t be here if you weren’t blessed physically. We just kicked it up a notch, so we’re Savages rather than just being physical.”

Head coach Kirby Smart said he likes what he’s seen from Georgia’s group of inside linebackers, particularly the rotating quartet of Patrick, Monty Rice, Juwan Taylor and Tae Crowder.

“They're doing a good job. What's best is that they all complement each other, so our ability to play all four of them helps keep them fresh. I thought Natrez made a couple of plays Saturday that he might not have made had he not just come from the sideline,” Smart said. “So, they're able to go four or five plays, then come back in. So, you're seeing max effort. I think sometimes, at the linebacker position, you see guys play too long and get tired. So those four guys have rolled and done a good job.”

Patrick said all four are enjoying their respective roles.

“It keeps fresh legs, that’s the name of the game now,” Patrick. “It’s all about how much depth you have. With the four we have rotating now, we’re able to keep those fresh legs when it comes to the fourth quarter.”

A converted running back, Crowder was moved to linebacker two years ago, and although the transition wasn’t always easy, the former Harris County standout is glad he made the move.

“It took a good bit of time, but I just kept working,” Crowder said. “The coaches believed I would do a good job at the spot, so I just kept at it day by day.”

Smart said he always felt Crowder had the qualities needed to make the switch.

"Well he's big, fast, athletic. I mean those are all qualities of a good linebacker. And we were pretty deep at back at the time. I think he could have been a good running back,” Smart said. “But I liked the guys we had, and he had an opportunity to come over. When you play space teams all the time, you want space players. That’s where Tae probably is at his best: change of direction. He's a former receiver in high school, and he fits the mold of being able to run with backs and tight ends."

Rice, Patrick and Taylor bring their own unique qualities.

“Yeah Natrez is a vocal leader. He’s been a vocal leader for two years now. He’s a kid who loves the game. Passionate about it. Similar to Led (Jonathan Ledbetter) in that he practices really hard, and isn't afraid to speak up,” Smart said. “He doesn’t worry about what other people think about him, and things like that. He’s done a good job commanding respect from his teammates, as far as the way he practices.”

Taylor’s work ethic has grabbed Smart’s attention.



