Facing elimination and an early exit from the Athens Regional, pitcher Tim Elliott and a reawakening by Georgia’s bats made sure the Bulldogs would at least live to play one more game.

We’ll start with Elliott.

The junior picked a great time to toss his first complete game, as the Bulldogs went on to earn a rematch against Florida State with a 13-0 win

First pitch between Georgia (46-16) and the Seminoles is set for 6 p.m.

Elliott deserves considerable credit for keeping the Bulldogs’ season alive. FAU came into the game batting 300 as a team, with every position starter, sans one hitting over .304. But against Elliott, this mattered little.

The former Loganville High standout mixed up his pitches extremely well, keeping the Owls off balance, allowing just two hits with zero walks and a season-high strikeouts. Elliott’s complete game shutout was the first for the Bulldogs since Chase Adkins turned the trick against UAB in March of 2017.

It was just the second time the Owls have been shut out all season.

Offensively, the Bulldog bore little resemblance to the team that struggled to score three runs Saturday against FSU.

Aaron Schunk swung the big bat – going 2-for-6 with two home runs including a grand slam with six RBI – with Connor Tate, Cam Shepherd and John Cable also going deep for Georgia, which outhit the Owls (41-21), 12-2.

If the Bulldogs ever needed a pick-me-up after Saturday’s debacle against the Seminoles, this was it.

Schunk’s two-run home run put Georgia up 2-0 in the third, the same margin it led Florida State Saturday before the Seminoles exploded to win 12-3.

History would not repeat.

In the fourth, Tate – inserted into the starting lineup in right – launched a pitch from Mike Ruff (5-5) and sent it deep over the fence in left for a three-run homer and a 5-0 lead.

There was more to come.

Shepherd added a solo home run in the sixth, followed in the seventh by LJ Talley with an RBI double and Cable a two-run to push the lead to 9-0.

Schunk’s grand slam in the eighth accounted for the final Bulldog runs.