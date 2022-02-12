Stats Crunch: Super Bowl (Georgia Bulldogs edition)

It is Super Bowl week and four Bulldogs have a chance of playing. This is the 21st consecutive Super Bowl in which a Bulldog will be on at least one of the rosters. That 21 is the most by any school. After 12 seasons going nowhere with the Lions, quarterback Matthew Stafford, in his first season with the Rams, will lead his team into the big game. Running back Sony Michel will make his second trip the Super Bowl in four seasons. Ironically, the last time Michel played on this stage was against the Rams (with the Patriots). Linebacker Leonard Floyd joins those two on the defensive side for Los Angeles. On the Bengals, rookie offensive lineman Trey Hill is the Bengals lone Bulldog. In addition, a few familiar faces will also be on the sideline. A pair of Ram coaches are also former Dawgs. Running Back coach Thomas Brown and Offensive Line assistant Nick Jones will try to help bring the Rams their second Super Bowl title. The Bengals also have Lamont Gaillard and Elijah Holyfield on the practice squad. Michel is the only one of these Bulldogs with Super Bowl experience. He is looking for his second title. If the Rams win, Michel will be the second former Dawg to win for multiple teams. Dannell Ellerbe won for both the Ravens and Eagles. He will join this list of Bulldogs who have won multiple Super Bowl titles including Richard Seymour who was just announced that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Georgia Bulldogs with 2+ Super Bowl TItles Team(s) Team(s) Guy McIntyre (3) 49ers Dannell Ellerbe (2) Ravens and Eagles Patrick Pass (3) Patriots Jake Scott (2) Dolphins Richard Seymour (3) Patriots Bill Stanfill (2) Dolphins David Andews (2) Patriots Bobby Walden (2) Steelers Zeke Bratkowski (2) Packers Hines Ward (2) Steelers Terrell Davis (2) Broncos Danny Ware (2) Giants

Stafford has had a very good season for the Rams. His 41 touchdown passes were second in the NFL behind Tom Brady and tied for his best ever. His 67.2 completion percentage was just percentage points behind his best season ever. The 4,886 yards passing left him with 49,995 for his career and just five yards shy of 50,000. This past season Stafford climbed many of the career charts and will soon be in the top ten of all of these.

Matthew Stafford - Career Passing Stats NFL Rank Completions 4,302 11th Attempts 6,825 12th Pass Yards 49,995 12th Touchdown Passes 323 12th 300-yard games 56 10th 400-yard games 10 7th

Prior to this season, one thing the critics complained about Stafford (right or wrong) was winning playoff games. Check out his numbers game-by-game in the postseason.

Matthew Stafford: Playoff Stats in Each Game Comp/Att (comp pct) Pass Yards TD / INT Result 2012 WC at New Orleans 28 / 45 (65.1) 380 3 / 2 Lost 2015 WC at Dallas 28 / 42 (66.7) 323 1 / 1 Lost 2017 WC at Seattle 18 / 32 (56.3) 205 0 / 0 Lost 2022 WC vs. Arizona 13 / 17 (76.5) 202 2 / 0 Won 2022 Divisional at Tampa Bay 28 / 38 (73.7) 366 2 / 0 Won 2022 Conference vs San Francisco 31 / 45 (68.9) 337 2 / 1 Won

Stafford will try to be the first quarterback to be selected first overall in a NFL draft to win a Super Bowl since Peyton Manning led the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. As for Bulldog, he will be the second one to start as signal caller and will be the third one (unless a trick play) to throw a pass. Here are the two Dawgs to throw a pass in the Super Bowl.

Georgia Bulldogs to Throw a Pass in the Super Bowl Team Comp / Att (Pct) Yards TD / INT Fran Tarkenton Vikings 46 / 89 (51.7) 489 1 / 6 *** Zeke Bratkowski Packers 0 / 1 (0.0)

Like Stafford, Michel is playing in his first season with the Rams. The running back played three seasons with New England before heading west to Los Angeles. Statistically, he has up-and-down season as you can see by this graphic.

Sony Michel - 2021 Regular Season Comparison First 11 Games Last 6 Games Rush Attempts 79 129 Yards 305 540 Average 3.9 4.2 TD Rushes 1 3 100-yard games 0 2

Michel is already second on the list of the Dawgs in terms of yards rushing in a Super Bowl and is one of three Georgia players with a rushing touchdown. Here is a list of ball carrriers for the Bulldogs in the big game.

Rushing Stats in the Super Bowl by Georgia Bulldogs Rushes Yards Touchdowns Terrell Davis 55 259 3 Sony Michel 18 94 1 Todd Gurley 10 35 0 Hines Ward 1 18 0 Knowshon Moreno 5 17 0 Fran Tarkenton 5 17 1 Mack Strong 2 7 0 Danny Ware 1 6 0 Verron Haynes 1 2 0

In today's NFL offenses, there is a good chance for Michel to catch the ball. Here are the reception leaders for Bulldogs in a Super Bowl.

Receiving Stats in a Super Bowl by Georgia Bulldogs Receptions Yards Hines Ward *** 14 244 Andre Hastings 10 98 Malcolm Mitchell 6 70 Terrell Davis 4 58 Mecole Hardman 3 6 Clarence Kay 3 44 Knowshon Moreno 3 20 Jimmy Orr 3 42 Mack Strong 2 15 Danny Ware 1 8 Todd Gurley 1 -1

Hastings is one of 13 different players to have at least ten receptions in one Super Bowl. On the defensive side, Leonard Floyd has had a very good career so far. In six NFL seasons, the linebacker has registered 38.5 sacks. He has played with the Rams over the last two seasons and is among the league leaders in sacks as you can see below.

Most Sacks in Last 2 Seasons Combined Sacks Yards Lost T.J. Watt 37.5 224 Myles Garrett 28 189.5 Trey Hendrickson 27.5 167.5 Aaron Donald 26 197 Haason Reddick 23.5 156 Robert Quinn 20.5 145.5 Leonard Floyd 20 139.5 Cameron Jordan 20 117.5

If he records a sack, Floyd will be just the fifth different Bulldog to have a sack in the Super Bowl since 1982.

Sacks in the Super Bowl by Georgia Bulldogs Team Sacks Opposing Quarterback(s) Richard Seymour Patriots 2 Kurt Warner and Donovan McNabb Chris Clemons Seahawks 1 Peyton Manning Charles Johnson Panthers 1 Peyton Manning Freddie Gilbert Broncos 0.5 Phil Simms