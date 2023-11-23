Stats Crunch: Georgia Tech game
The 2023 version of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate will be under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia has dominated the series winning five straight, all by 18 or more points. The Bulldogs have also won 11 straight on the road against their in-state rival.
Georgia has won 28 straight games overall. That is tied for the most by any SEC team ever (Alabama won 28 straight from 1978 to 1980 and 1991 to 1993).
The Bulldogs have a school-record 14-game road winning streak. They also ended the Volunteers' 14-game home winning streak. It was also the Dawgs' seventh straight win over the Vols.
Most Georgia fans claim to have a certain hatred for the color orange. Since Kirby Smart has taken over, he has done a number to the big four orange foes.
|Record
|Points For (UGA)
|Points Against (Opponent)
|
vs Clemson
|
1-0
|
10
|
3
|
vs Auburn
|
8-1
|
236 (26.2 avg)
|
124 (13.8)
|
vs Florida
|
6-2
|
259 (32.4)
|
156 (19.5)
|
vs Tennessee
|
7-1
|
303 (37.9)
|
121 (15.1)
|
Totals
|
22-4
|
808 (31.1)
|
404 (15.5)
The win over Tennessee was just Georgia's 28th in the series. The Bulldogs lead the series overall 28-23-2, but the two teams did not play from 1938 to 1967. Georgia has put together a lot of wins against this week's opponent, Georgia Tech.
|Georgia Series Wins
|2023 Result
|
vs Georgia Tech
|
70
|
???
|
vs Auburn
|
64
|
Won 27-20
|
vs Kentucky
|
62
|
Won 51-13
|
vs Vanderbilt
|
61
|
Won 37-20
|
vs Florida
|
56
|
Won 43-20
|
vs South Carolina
|
55
|
Won 24-14
In Georgia's last two meetings at Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs have won by a combined score of 97 to 7. The two 45-point wins were the two largest wins by the Dawgs in the series.
Last week, Georgia allowed an opening score to Tennessee on a 75-yard run by Jaylen Wright. After that play, the Volunteers only averaged 3.7 yards per play. Georgia averaged 6.6 yards per play during the game.
Carson Beck connected on 24-of-30 passes for 298 yards and three scores. The 298 yards passing meant that he has had at least 250 pass yards in all 11 games. He is the only quarterback in the nation to do that.
|Team
|Games with 250+ Pass Yards
|
Carson Beck
|
Georgia
|
11
|
Jayden Daniels
|
LSU
|
10
|
Michael Penix, Jr
|
Washington
|
10
|
Caleb Williams
|
USC
|
10
|
Bo Nix
|
Oregon
|
9
|
Austin Reed
|
Western Kentucky
|
9
In terms of most 250+ passing yard games in a single season by a Bulldog:
|Games
|Games
|
Stetson Bennett (2022)
|
12
|
Aaron Murray (2013)
|
8
|
Carson Beck (2023)
|
11
|
Matthew Stafford (2008)
|
8
|
Eric Zeier (1994)
|
9
|
David Greene (2001)
|
8
|
Aaron Murray (2012)
|
9
|
Mike Bobo (1997)
|
8
Beck would be the No.1 Dawg in terms of season completion percentage if the season ended today (72.9). Beck is also climbing two other Georgia single-season charts:
|Completions
|Pass Yards
|
Stetson Bennett (2022)
|
310
|
Stetson Bennett (2022)
|
4,127
|
Eric Zeier (1993)
|
269
|
Aaron Murray (2012)
|
3,893
|
David Greene (2003)
|
264
|
Eric Zeier (1993)
|
3,525
|
Eric Zeier (1994)
|
259
|
Matthew Stafford (2008)
|
3,459
|
Carson Beck (2023)
|
255
|
Eric Zeier (1994)
|
3,396
|
Aaron Murray (2012)
|
249
|
Carson Beck (2023)
|
3,320
|
David Greene (2003)
|
3,307
Georgia's tight end Brock Bowers is also climbing, but his is on the career marks.
Bowers had seven receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. It was his 26th career touchdown reception. He remains in second place, but is only four behind Terrence Edwards for the all-time mark. Bowers may not be second on the other charts, but he may be soon and may be even better down the road.
|Career Receptions
|Career Yards Receiving
|
Terrence Edwards (1999-2002)
|
204
|
Terrence Edwards (1999-2002)
|
3,093
|
Brice Hunter (1992-1995)
|
182
|
Fred Gibson (2001-2004)
|
2,884
|
Malcolm Mitchell (2011-2015)
|
174
|
A.J. Green (2008-2010)
|
2,619
|
Brock Bowers (2021-present)
|
170
|
Tavarres King (2008-2012)
|
2,602
|
A.J. Green (2008-2010)
|
166
|
Brock Bowers (2021-present)
|
2,485
Bowers also became the third Georgia player to have three years with 50 receptions in a season and just the second Bulldog to do it three seasons in a row. Terrence Edwards had his three seasons in 1999, 2000 and 2002. A.J. Green had his in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
While Bowers is over 2,000 yards, teammate Dominic Lovett went over the 1,500-yard mark. The wide receiver has now 1,503 yards with 484 of those yards coming as a Dawg. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is close to 1,000 as he has 965 after getting 91 against the Volunteers. Rosemy-Jacksaint did have a career-highs with both seven receptions and two touchdown receptions against Tennessee.
Wide receiver/running back Dillon Bell made most of the highlights. Bell tied his career-high with five receptions and set his career-high with 90 receiving yards. Bell caught a touchdown and threw for a touchdown. He also ran the ball and returned a kickoff. The only other Bulldog to do all that in the 2000s was Terry Godwin in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl against Penn State.
|Terry Godwin
|Dillon Bell
|
Opponent
|
2016 TaxSlayer Bowl vs Penn State
|
2023 at Tennessee
|
Passing
|
44-yard TD to Malcolm Mitchell
|
18-yard TD to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
|
Rushing
|
1 attempt, -3 yards
|
1 attempt, 4 yards
|
Receiving
|
4 receptions, 34 yards (17-yard TD from Greyson Lambert)
|
5 receptions, 90 yards (8-yard TD from Carson Beck)
|
Kickoff Return
|
1 return, 27 yards
|
1 return, 25 yards
Godwin and Bell are among the five different SEC players to accomplish that feat in this century.
In all, Georgia has seven players with 200 or more yards receiving this season. UGA trails only SMU and USC in that category nationally.
In terms of running the ball, Kendall Milton was the guy in the backfield for the Dawgs. He had a career-high 14 rush attempts that went for a team-high 66 yards. In the process, he went over the 1,500-yard mark in career rushing yards. He also added a touchdown late in the third quarter. It was his 17th career touchdown rush and his eighth this season. It was also his sixth straight game with at least a touchdown rush. Only a handful of Georgia running backs have had streaks like that in the 2000s. Check out this list...
|Games
|Consecutive Games
|
Nick Chubb
|
From Vanderbilt in 2014 to Louisiana-Monroe in 2015
|
10
|
Todd Gurley
|
From Auburn in 2012 to North Texas in 2003
|
8
|
Zamir White
|
Sugar Bowl vs Baylor in 2020 to Florida in 2020
|
7
|
Zamir White
|
South Carolina in 2021 to Missouri in 2021
|
7
|
Knowshon Moreno
|
Sugar Bowl vs Hawaii in 2008 to Alabama in 2008
|
6
|
Kendall Milton
|
Kentucky in 2023 to present
|
6
Daijun Edwards also is approaching a milestone. The senior needs just 73 more yards on the ground to get to 2,000 for his career.
Arian Smith had his first offensive touch last Saturday since the UAB game back on September 23. The result was a career-long 33-yard run.
One thing the Bulldogs have done very this season is third-down conversions. Both on offense and defense. Georgia is the only school to have its third down conversion percentage offense and its third down conversion percentage defense ranked in the top five in the nation.
|Offensive Ranks
|3rd Down Conv Pct
|Defensive Ranks
|Opponents 3rd Down Conv Pct
|
Georgia
|
56.9
|
Texas
|
25.9
|
LSU
|
56.8
|
NC State
|
26.6
|
Oregon
|
52.4
|
Florida State
|
26.8
|
Michigan
|
52.0
|
Georgia
|
27.3
|
UNLV
|
51.2
|
Kansas State
|
28.0
Georgia has held every opponent to 21 or fewer points in all 11 games this season. Ohio State is the only other school that can say that. Both Georgia and Ohio State's last opponent to score over 21 points came against each other in the Peach Bowl.
In special teams, Peyton Woodring leads the FBS in kicking points with 112. He needs one more point to tie Marshall Morgan in 2013 for tenth place on Georgia's single season list. He has 19 field goals made this season. He also needs one more field goal to tie Blair Walsh both in 2009 and 2010 and Rodrigo Blankenship in 2017 for tenth place on that list. His 55 extra points so far this season ranks seventh all-time in a single season for the Bulldogs.
-----
Here are some notable accomplishments and moments in the series against Georgia Tech
Herschel Walker had 592 yards on the ground in three games against the Yellow Jackets and added nine touchdowns.
Verron Haynes kept his hobnailed boots one for another game and had 207 against Tech in 2001.
Washaun Ealey had 183 yards and Caleb KIng had 166 yards in the 2009 clash.
Sony Michel had 170 yards on the ground in 2016 after having 149 this season before.
Charley Trippi's longest run came against Tech when he raced 86 yards for a score in 1942.
Glynn Harrison's wasn't as long but he glided for 78 yards in 1975.
Todd Gurley had three touchdown rushes and added one by reception in 2013.
J.T. Wall had just three carries in the 2002 game, but two went for touchdowns.
In 1978, Buck Belue led the Dawgs to a 20-point comeback and found Amp Arnold for a late touchdown and Arnold crossed the goal line for the two-point conversion and the 29-28 win.
In 1997, Mike Bobo found his late-in-the-game partner once again as he and Corey Allen hooked up with eight seconds left to give the Dawgs a 27-24 victory. Bobo had 415 yards passing in the game. Cory Phillips had 413 yards passing in 2000 and Matthew Stafford had 407 in 2008. Sadly for Dawg fans both Phillips and Stafford's games came in losses.
Two seasons earlier Stafford had a big play on the winning side as he and Mohamed Massaquoi connected for a touchdown with 1:45 remaining in the 15-12 win. Mo-Mass had 11 recptions that game. Randy McMichael had 12 receptions and Tech in 2000 and Damien Gary had 11 in 2000.
Bill Hartman had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in 1937.'
Kanon Parkman had a winning field on Thanksgiving in 1995
Billy Bennett set a school record with six field goals made in 2001 against the in-state rival.
Knox Culpepper also recorded a school-record when he had 26 tackles in the 1983 game. John Little almost had that a season later when he had 25.
Damian Swann also set a record when he returned a fumble for 99-yards and score.
The last record was by Jeff Hipp. He tied the school record when he picked off three passes in the 1979 tilt.
Not sure how many records were broken when someone deflated the giant inflatble on the field or when Ben Jones had a big piece of turf in his mouth at historic Grant Field. You know somewhere above Erk Russell and Dan Magill (along with many more) are getting anxious for some Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.