The 2023 version of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate will be under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia has dominated the series winning five straight, all by 18 or more points. The Bulldogs have also won 11 straight on the road against their in-state rival. Georgia has won 28 straight games overall. That is tied for the most by any SEC team ever (Alabama won 28 straight from 1978 to 1980 and 1991 to 1993). The Bulldogs have a school-record 14-game road winning streak. They also ended the Volunteers' 14-game home winning streak. It was also the Dawgs' seventh straight win over the Vols. Most Georgia fans claim to have a certain hatred for the color orange. Since Kirby Smart has taken over, he has done a number to the big four orange foes.

Georgia vs "Orange Teams" Under Kirby Smart Record Points For (UGA) Points Against (Opponent) vs Clemson 1-0 10 3 vs Auburn 8-1 236 (26.2 avg) 124 (13.8) vs Florida 6-2 259 (32.4) 156 (19.5) vs Tennessee 7-1 303 (37.9) 121 (15.1) Totals 22-4 808 (31.1) 404 (15.5)

The win over Tennessee was just Georgia's 28th in the series. The Bulldogs lead the series overall 28-23-2, but the two teams did not play from 1938 to 1967. Georgia has put together a lot of wins against this week's opponent, Georgia Tech.

Georgia - Most Wins Over an Opponent Georgia Series Wins 2023 Result vs Georgia Tech 70 ??? vs Auburn 64 Won 27-20 vs Kentucky 62 Won 51-13 vs Vanderbilt 61 Won 37-20 vs Florida 56 Won 43-20 vs South Carolina 55 Won 24-14

In Georgia's last two meetings at Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs have won by a combined score of 97 to 7. The two 45-point wins were the two largest wins by the Dawgs in the series. Last week, Georgia allowed an opening score to Tennessee on a 75-yard run by Jaylen Wright. After that play, the Volunteers only averaged 3.7 yards per play. Georgia averaged 6.6 yards per play during the game. Carson Beck connected on 24-of-30 passes for 298 yards and three scores. The 298 yards passing meant that he has had at least 250 pass yards in all 11 games. He is the only quarterback in the nation to do that.

Most Games This Season with 250+ Pass Yards Team Games with 250+ Pass Yards Carson Beck Georgia 11 Jayden Daniels LSU 10 Michael Penix, Jr Washington 10 Caleb Williams USC 10 Bo Nix Oregon 9 Austin Reed Western Kentucky 9

In terms of most 250+ passing yard games in a single season by a Bulldog:

Most 250+ Pass Yard Games in a Single Season by Georgia Bulldog Games Games Stetson Bennett (2022) 12 Aaron Murray (2013) 8 Carson Beck (2023) 11 Matthew Stafford (2008) 8 Eric Zeier (1994) 9 David Greene (2001) 8 Aaron Murray (2012) 9 Mike Bobo (1997) 8

Beck would be the No.1 Dawg in terms of season completion percentage if the season ended today (72.9). Beck is also climbing two other Georgia single-season charts:

Georgia Single-Season Pass Records Completions Pass Yards Stetson Bennett (2022) 310 Stetson Bennett (2022) 4,127 Eric Zeier (1993) 269 Aaron Murray (2012) 3,893 David Greene (2003) 264 Eric Zeier (1993) 3,525 Eric Zeier (1994) 259 Matthew Stafford (2008) 3,459 Carson Beck (2023) 255 Eric Zeier (1994) 3,396 Aaron Murray (2012) 249 Carson Beck (2023) 3,320 David Greene (2003) 3,307

Georgia's tight end Brock Bowers is also climbing, but his is on the career marks. Bowers had seven receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. It was his 26th career touchdown reception. He remains in second place, but is only four behind Terrence Edwards for the all-time mark. Bowers may not be second on the other charts, but he may be soon and may be even better down the road.

Career Receiving Records by Georgia Bulldogs Career Receptions Career Yards Receiving Terrence Edwards (1999-2002) 204 Terrence Edwards (1999-2002) 3,093 Brice Hunter (1992-1995) 182 Fred Gibson (2001-2004) 2,884 Malcolm Mitchell (2011-2015) 174 A.J. Green (2008-2010) 2,619 Brock Bowers (2021-present) 170 Tavarres King (2008-2012) 2,602 A.J. Green (2008-2010) 166 Brock Bowers (2021-present) 2,485

Bowers also became the third Georgia player to have three years with 50 receptions in a season and just the second Bulldog to do it three seasons in a row. Terrence Edwards had his three seasons in 1999, 2000 and 2002. A.J. Green had his in 2008, 2009 and 2010. While Bowers is over 2,000 yards, teammate Dominic Lovett went over the 1,500-yard mark. The wide receiver has now 1,503 yards with 484 of those yards coming as a Dawg. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is close to 1,000 as he has 965 after getting 91 against the Volunteers. Rosemy-Jacksaint did have a career-highs with both seven receptions and two touchdown receptions against Tennessee. Wide receiver/running back Dillon Bell made most of the highlights. Bell tied his career-high with five receptions and set his career-high with 90 receiving yards. Bell caught a touchdown and threw for a touchdown. He also ran the ball and returned a kickoff. The only other Bulldog to do all that in the 2000s was Terry Godwin in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl against Penn State.

Last 2 UGA Players with TD Pass, TD Rec, Rush and KO Return in a Game Terry Godwin Dillon Bell Opponent 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl vs Penn State 2023 at Tennessee Passing 44-yard TD to Malcolm Mitchell 18-yard TD to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Rushing 1 attempt, -3 yards 1 attempt, 4 yards Receiving 4 receptions, 34 yards (17-yard TD from Greyson Lambert) 5 receptions, 90 yards (8-yard TD from Carson Beck) Kickoff Return 1 return, 27 yards 1 return, 25 yards

Godwin and Bell are among the five different SEC players to accomplish that feat in this century. In all, Georgia has seven players with 200 or more yards receiving this season. UGA trails only SMU and USC in that category nationally. In terms of running the ball, Kendall Milton was the guy in the backfield for the Dawgs. He had a career-high 14 rush attempts that went for a team-high 66 yards. In the process, he went over the 1,500-yard mark in career rushing yards. He also added a touchdown late in the third quarter. It was his 17th career touchdown rush and his eighth this season. It was also his sixth straight game with at least a touchdown rush. Only a handful of Georgia running backs have had streaks like that in the 2000s. Check out this list...

Most Consecutive Games with a TD Rush by a Bulldog in the 2000s Games Consecutive Games Nick Chubb From Vanderbilt in 2014 to Louisiana-Monroe in 2015 10 Todd Gurley From Auburn in 2012 to North Texas in 2003 8 Zamir White Sugar Bowl vs Baylor in 2020 to Florida in 2020 7 Zamir White South Carolina in 2021 to Missouri in 2021 7 Knowshon Moreno Sugar Bowl vs Hawaii in 2008 to Alabama in 2008 6 Kendall Milton Kentucky in 2023 to present 6

Daijun Edwards also is approaching a milestone. The senior needs just 73 more yards on the ground to get to 2,000 for his career. Arian Smith had his first offensive touch last Saturday since the UAB game back on September 23. The result was a career-long 33-yard run. One thing the Bulldogs have done very this season is third-down conversions. Both on offense and defense. Georgia is the only school to have its third down conversion percentage offense and its third down conversion percentage defense ranked in the top five in the nation.





FBS Leaders in 3rd Down Conversion Percentages Offensive Ranks 3rd Down Conv Pct Defensive Ranks Opponents 3rd Down Conv Pct Georgia 56.9 Texas 25.9 LSU 56.8 NC State 26.6 Oregon 52.4 Florida State 26.8 Michigan 52.0 Georgia 27.3 UNLV 51.2 Kansas State 28.0