Stats Crunch - NBA Dawgs (season recap)

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is over and three former Bulldogs did very well on the court. Two of them have a chance to win it all and another has a chance to pick up some individual hardware. Check out all the big stats, milestones and record-breaking accomplishments in this edition of Stats Crunch.

Anthony Edwards put up some pretty impressive numbers in his first season as a pro. The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. That despite coming off the bench in his first 17 contests. The Timberwolves really turned it on after the all-star break. In the first half of the season, Edwards averaged 14.9 points per game. In the second half, he had 23.8. Edwards even had three double-doubles (he also had three in his one season with the Dawgs).

His 1,392 total points were the third-most ever by a former Georgia player during his rookie season. Only Willie Anderson (1,508) and Dominique Wilkins (1,434) had more.

Edwards' 19.3 points per game were also the most by a rookie in Timberwolves history. Which eclipses his current teammate Karl-Anthony Towns’ average or 18.3. Edwards was more productive in his first season than other Timberwolves rookies Kevin Garnett, Stephon Marbury, Christian Laettner, Kevin Love, Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins.

Edwards had four games in which he scored 30 or more points. In two of them he, had 42. No other rookie this season reached the 40-point plateau. No other rookies reached 40 last season as well. He and LaMelo Ball are the two favorites to win the Rookie of the Year Award. Here is how the Atlanta native did against all rookies this season.