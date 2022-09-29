Last week, Georgia beat Kent State but also committed three turnovers, after having zero in its first three games. The Bulldogs are 7-4 when committing three or more turnovers under Kirby Smart (7-1 vs. unranked teams, 0-3 vs. ranked teams). The Dawgs also allowed a season-high 22 points to Kent State (after allowing ten points in their first three games combined). Georgia allowed 20 or more points just once last year since and that was against Alabama in the SEC Championship. Georgia has a scoring differential of +137 this season through its first four games. The Bulldogs are fourth in the nation in that category trailing Alabama, Minnesota and Michigan. The +137 is the fifth highest all-time in school history through the first four games.

Highest Point Differential Through First 4 Games in Georgia History Points For Points Against Margin Head Coach 1910 237 5 +232 W.A. Cunningham 1915 188 6 +182 W.A. Cunningham 1913 *** 185 13 +172 W.A. Cunningham 2021 168 23 +145 Kirby Smart 2022 169 32 +137 Kirby Smart 1997 158 25 +132 Jim Donnan 2019 171 40 +131 Kirby Smart 2015 182 54 +128 Mark Richt 2018 178 53 +125 Kirby Smart 2012 190 66 +124 Mark Richt

Texas and Oklahoma will be joining the SEC soon. Over the last thirty seasons, four schools have been added to the SEC and Georgia has had success against every one of them, including Missouri who Georgia faces next.

Georgia vs. the Four Previous SEC Additions Joined SEC Record Prior to Joining Record Since South Carolina 1992 35-9-2 21-10 Arkansas 1992 2-2 10-2 Missouri 2012 1-0 *** 9-1 Texas A&M 2012 2-3 1-0

Stetson Bennett went 27-for-36 passing against Kent State for 272 yards. He did not have a touchdown pass for the first time since the Arkansas game on October 2, 2021. The 27 pass completions were the second-highest total of his career and it gave him 383 total. That moves him into eighth place on Georgia’s career list, passing Zeke Bratkowski. Current offensive analyst for the Dawgs, Mike Bobo is next on the list with 445. While Bennett’s 272 yards of passing was a season-low, it still gave him 1,224 for the season. His 306 per game average is second in the SEC behind Mississippi State’s Will Rogers. Since 1990, the 1,224 total through the first four games is the third highest among Georgia quarterbacks.





Most Pass Yards Through First 4 Games by Bulldog Since 1990 Season Pass Yards Aaron Murray 2013 1,338 Eric Zeier 1994 1,307 Stetson Bennett 2022 1,224 Aaron Murray 2012 1,092 David Greene 2001 1,055

Bennett currently leads the SEC and is seventh nationally in completion percentage on the season at 74.2. His career completion percentage of 64.6 is still second by a Bulldog quarterback, trailing Hutson Mason’s career percentage of 65.0. Another thing Bennett is doing well this season is running the ball. He added another rushing touchdown to his total last week and now has one touchdown rush in each game of 2022. He is one of four quarterbacks in the FBS that have at least one score in every game (KJ Jefferson, Sean Clifford and Dequan Finn). The four touchdown rushes this season give him eight for his career. He also has 44 career touchdown passes for a total of 52 touchdowns for which he is responsible. He is tied for seventh all-time in Georgia history. This list includes SEC record holders and two Heisman Trophy winners.

Georgia's All-Time Touchdown Responsibilty Leaders Seasons TD Responsibilty Aaron Murray 2010 - 2013 137 Jake Fromm 2017 - 2019 81 David Greene 2001 - 2004 77 Eric Zeier 1991 - 1994 71 Frank Sinkwich 1940 - 1942 60 Matthew Stafford 2006 - 2008 57 Herschel Walker 1980 - 1982 52 Stetson Bennett 2019 - present 52

Brock Bowers has 15 receiving touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns including a career-high two last week. Bowers has seven career rushes and four have gone for touchdowns. To put that in perspective, Herschel Walker would have had 568 touchdown rushes at Georgia if scored on the same percentage as Bowers.

Brock Bowers: Seven Career Rushes as a Bulldog Distance TD or No TD 2021 at Vanderbilt 12 yards Touchdown 2021 at Tennessee 24 yards 2021 vs.Charleston Southern 19 yards 2021 SEC Championship vs. Alabama 1 yard 2022 at South Carolina 5 yards Touchdown 2022 vs. Kent State 75 yards Touchdown 2022 vs. Kent State 2 yards Touchdown

The more traditional runners for the Dawgs are still splitting up carries as you can see in this chart.

Georgia Rushers by Quarter This Season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Kendall Milton 11 / 41 / 1 12 / 78 / 0 12 / 88 / 1 2 / 1 / 1 Daijun Edwards 2 / 5 / 0 8 / 39 / 0 10 / 68 / 0 6 / 41 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 10 / 40 / 0 6 / 6 / 2 8 / 46 / 0 1 / 5 / 0 Branson Robinson 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 4 / 32 / 0 10 / 35 / 0

The Dawgs have had 19 different players catch at least one pass this season. They are tied for second in the nation in that category behind only Michigan. The Bulldogs also have three players with 15 or more receptions this season which is also tied for second behind only Mississippi State. Those three Georgia players are Kenny McIntosh (21), Ladd McConkey (16) and Bowers (15). McIntosh’s 21 receptions are one shy of his total of last season. Since 1990, McIntosh’s 21 receptions rank near the top among some pretty elite Bulldogs.

Most Receptions Through First 4 Games by Bulldog Since 1990 Season Receptions A.J. Green 2009 25 Hines Ward 1997 22 Terrence Edwards 1999 22 Reggie Brown 2003 22 Brice Hunter 1993 21 Hines Ward 1996 21 Isaiah McKenzie 2016 21 Kearis Jackson 2020 21 Kenny McIntosh 2022 21

On defense, Georgia ended up getting three sacks last week after getting just one in its first three games. Jamon Dumas-Johnson had two sacks against Kent State after having two the season before (one against Missouri and one against Georgia Tech in 2021). Nolan Smith added one as well and now has 9.5 in his career. Christopher Smith had an interception and is now tied with Malaki Starks for the team lead with two. The Bulldogs have two of the four players in the SEC who have two interceptions (Dwight McGlothern and Kamal Hadden have two as well). Smith was second on the team last season with three interceptions. The five picks are tied for the fourth most in the Smart era.

Most Interceptions by Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Interceptions Pick Sixes Richard LeCounte 8 0 Dominick Sanders *** 7 0 DeAndre Baker 7 0 J.R. Reed 5 0 Christopher Smith 5 1