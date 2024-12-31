Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Notre Dame

In early December, Georgia defeated Texas to win its 15th SEC title, the third under Kirby Smart. Now, in early January, Georgia will face Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. Georgia's 28 consecutive bowls are the longest active streak in the nation and the fourth longest ever. Georgia will play Notre Dame for the fourth time and the third time under Smart. The Bulldogs hold a 3-0 series advantage. No school has more wins against Notre Dame without a loss than Georgia. All three of the Dawgs' victories were by seven or fewer points. The most famous of the three wins came on January 1, 1981. Georgia won 17-10 en route to a National Championship. This will be Georgia's 63rd bowl game (counts CFP playoff games as well) overall. The Bulldogs currently have a record of 38-21-3 in these games. The 63 appearances and 38 wins both rank second all-time among all schools. In terms of Georgia head coaches, Smart's nine wins are tied for the most ever by a Bulldog leader.

Most Bowl/CFP Playoff Wins by a Georgia Head Coach Record Record Kirby Smart 9-2 Jim Donnan 4-0 Mark Richt 9-5 Ray Goff 2-2 Vince Dooley 8-10-2 Bryan McClendon 1-0 Wally Butts 5-2-1

The biggest news for Georgia in recent weeks has been that Gunner Stockton will be making his first career start after Carson Beck was injured in the SEC Championship. Beck has had an up-and-down career with the Bulldogs, but ends his collegiate career near the top of almost every career passing list in school history. He has the highest career completion percentage by a Bulldog at 68 percent. He is also fourth on the career school list in career completions (628) and sixth in both career pass yards (7,912) and career touchdown passes (58). Stockton is not a total stranger to Georgia fans. The sophomore dominated during his time at Rabun County High School. He threw for an impressive 13,652 yards and 177 touchdown passes. As for his time with Georgia, Stockton is 37-for-51 passing for 354 yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions in his career. Here are his career-highs for the red and black.

Gunner Stockton's Career-Highs for the Bulldogs Opponent Completions 12 2024 SEC Championship vs Texas Attempts 16 2024 SEC Championship vs Texas Pass Yards 96 2023 Orange Bowl vs Florida State TD Passes 2 2023 Orange Bowl vs Florida State Interceptions 1 2023 vs UAB and 2024 SEC Championship vs Texas Rushes 8 2024 SEC Championship vs Texas Rush Yards 46 2023 Orange Bowl vs Florida State

For the most part this season, Georgia's run game has been led by freshman Nate Frazier and junior Trevor Etienne. Combined the two have 240 attempts for over 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns. Check out the rushing yards in each game for the duo to see which one had more and when.

Georgia Rush Yards in Each Game by its Two Leading Rushers Nate Frazier Trevor Etienne October 31 vs Clemson 83 DNP September 7 vs Tennessee Tech 28 78 September 14 at Kentucky 2 79 September 28 at Alabama DNP 55 October 5 vs Auburn 38 88 October 12 vs Mississippi State 43 35 October 19 at Texas 10 87 November 2 vs Florida 82 31 Novermber 9 at Ole Miss 47 24 November 16 vs Tennessee 68 DNP November 23 vs UMass 136 DNP November 29 vs Georgia Tech 50 DNP SEC Championship vs Texas 47 94

Twenty different Bulldogs have caught at least one pass this season and 11 of them have caught double-digit passes. Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith are both near the top of a list that shows the most receptions in a season by a Georgia player since Kirby Smart took over as head coach.

Most Receptions in a Single Season by a Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Season Receptions Brock Bowers 2022 63 Ladd McConkey 2022 58 Brock Bowers 2021 56 Brock Bowers 2023 56 Dominic Lovett 2024 56 Dominic Lovett 2023 54 George Pickens 2019 49 Arian Smith 2024 47

Lovett also has the fourth most receptions in a season by a Georgia senior. He needs just four more catches to pass Terrence Edwards as the all-time leader in that category. On the other side, Smith needs 250 more receiving yards to become Georgia's second 1,000-yard receiver (in a single season). Over the previous three seasons, Brock Bowers was Georgia's main receiving threat. The Dawgs' tight ends in 2024 have had their moments, but it takes the numbers of all them to reach the former two-time Mackey Award winner.

Georgia 2024 Tight Ends Compared to Brock Bowers Receptions Rec Yards TD Receptions Lawson Luckie 24 348 3 Oscar Delp 19 230 4 Ben Yurosek 15 185 0 Jaden Reddell 2 18 0 Total 60 781 7 Brock Bowers (2021) 56 882 13 Brock Bowers (2022) 63 942 7 Brock Bowers (2023) 56 714 6

Speaking of Bowers, the NFL rookie is currently third in the NFL in receptions with 108. However, the 108 is also the most ever by a rookie surpassing Puka Nacua's record set last season. Bowers also has 1,144 yards receiving which broke hall of famer Mike Ditka's rookie tight end record set back in 1961. One of Ditka's teammates in the NFL was fellow hall of famer, Dick Butkus. Many people associate Butkus with the award named after him. The Butkus Award is given to the nation's top linebacker. Three Georgia players have won this prestigous award in its history and all have been since 2017 with the latest being Jalon Walker. Check out Walker's numbers (through the SEC Championship) compared to the other Dawgs who have won the award.

Georgia's Three Butkus Award Winners and Stats Roquan Smith (2017) Nakobe Dean (2021) Jalon Walker (2024) Tackles 137 72 57 Tackles For Loss 14 10.5 10.5 Sacks 6.5 6 6.5 Interceptions 0 2 0 Forced Fumbles 1 2 0 Recovered Fumbles 2 0 2

The 6.5 sacks by Walker this season is tied for the team lead with Chaz Chambliss. Mykel Williams is next on the team with five. Georgia had six as a team against Texas in the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs had seven the first time they played the Longhorns earlier in the season back in October. The Dawgs generally do very well in bowl/CFP playoff games under Smart. Here is how the Bulldog defenders have fared against opponents since 2016 in those big games.

Georgia's Defensive Sacks in Bowl/CFP Playoff Games Under Kirby Smart Sacks 2016 Liberty Bowl vs TCU 5 2018 Rose Bowl vs Oklahoma 5 2018 CFP Championship vs Alabama 3 2019 Sugar Bowl vs Texas 2 2020 Sugar Bowl vs Baylor 3 2021 Peach Bowl vs Cincinnati 8 2021 Orange Bowl vs Michgan 4 2022 CFP Championship vs Alabama 4 2022 Peach Bowl vs Ohio State 4 2023 CFP Championship vs TCU 5 2023 Orange Bowl vs Florida State 1

Another player that Georgia has to replace in the Notre Dame game is Brett Thorson. The punter is averaging 47.6 per punt this season and 45.6 for his career. Those averages are both second among all punters in Bulldog history (Drew Butler for the season and Jake Camarda for the career). Georgia lined up for a punt one time after the Aussie was hurt, but the Dawgs successfully faked a punt when Drew Bobo completed a pass to Arian Smith. It was the first time a Bobo completed a pass for the Dawgs since his father and current Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo completed 26-of-28 passes in the 1998 Outback Bowl. As for placekicking, Peyton Woodring is currently 20-for-22 on field goals this season after a season going 21-for-25. He is one of five Georgia kickers all-time who have made at least 20 field goals in a season multiple times.