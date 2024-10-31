Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Florida

Georgia took care of No. 1 Texas two weeks ago and after an off week, the Bulldogs will travel south and take on the Gators. The win over the Longhorns was just the fourth time that the Dawgs defeated the No. 1 ranked team. Three of the four have happened under Kirby Smart and the other occurred in 1985 when Georgia defeated the Florida Gators. Georgia leads the all-time series with Florida 56-44-2 and since 2011, the Bulldogs lead the series nine games to four. Smart was 1-3 against Florida as a player, but is 6-2 as Georgia’s head coach. His six wins against the Gators is tied for the third most by a Bulldog leader.

Most Wins Over Florida by a Georgia Head Coach Wins Wins Vince Dooley 17 Kirby Smart 6 Wally Butts 12 Mark Richt 5 Harry Mehre 6 W.A. Cunningham 3

Georgia is attempting to win its fourth game in a row in the series. It would be the first time accomplishing this since winning six in a row in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Here are the longest winning streaks that Georgia has had in the series.

Most Consecutive Wins by Georgia Over Florida in Series Consecutive Wins Consecutive Wins 1904 - 1927 7 1974 - 1976 3 1941 - 1948 7 1987 - 1989 3 1931 - 1936 6 2011 - 2013 3 1978 - 1983 6 2017 - 2019 3 2021 - present 3

Five of Georgia’s six wins in the series with Smart as the head coach have been by 19 or more points. In hasn’t been that close head-to-head in terms of points and total yards.

Georgia vs Florida: Head-to-Head (2016 to present) UGA Points FLA Points UGA Total Yards FLA Total Yards 2016 10 24 164 231 2017 42 7 393 249 2018 36 17 429 275 2019 24 17 398 278 2020 28 44 277 571 2021 34 7 354 355 2022 42 20 555 371 2023 43 20 486 339









Average 32.4 19.4 382.0 333.6

...Georgia and Florida will meet up in Atlanta in 2026 and in Tampa in 2027 as EverBank Stadium is being renovated. The teams have never met in Atlanta but have met in Tampa back in 1919. Georgia defeated Florida 16-0 that day after the two did not meet during the previous two seasons due to the war. The game was scoreless in the first half, but E.S. Rothe scored on a 5-yard run and Joe Barchan returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown. Georgia added a D.A. Collings field goal in the fourth quarter to get to that final score. ...Carson Beck struggled at times against the Longhorns, but in the end, the Bulldogs were victorious. Georgia has a 3-5 record since the beginning of the 1997 season when its quarterbacks had zero touchdown passes and three or more interceptions in the same game. Two of the wins came against ranked teams.

Georgia Wins with 0 TD Passes and 3+ Interceptions Since 1997 Opponent UGA Players with Passes in the Game 1997 vs 6 Florida Mike Bobo and Hines Ward 2006 at South Carolina Matthew Stafford and Joe Tereshinski III 2024 at 1 Texas Carson Beck

...Beck did have 23 completions in the game which gave him 503 in his career. He is the seventh Bulldog with at least 500 in his career. He also has 1,993 yards passing this season. Eric Zeier was Georgia’s first quarterback to have 2,000 yards passing in a season when he eclipsed that mark in 1992. Not counting 2024, only five times (1995, 2000, 2006, 2015, 2020) since Zeier’s seasons has the Georgia quarterback leader not get to 2,000 yards (mostly due to injuries or inconsistent play). ...Speaking of milestones, Arian Smith needs just 17 yards to reach 1,000 yards receiving in his career. Another Bulldog, Dominic Lovett needs 31 to reach 2,000. 1,019 of Lovett’s yards came with Missouri and 950 with Georgia. Dillon Bell has an outside chance of 1,000… he needs 155 more. ...Lawson Luckie is a lot further away, but the tight end is currently fourth on the team with 162 yards receiving this season. Luckie also has just 12 receptions this season with three going for touchdowns. There have been five times that a Georgia player (in the 2000s) has had 15 or fewer catches in a season while having three or more touchdown grabs.

Georgia Players with 15 or Fewer Receptions and 3+ TD Rec in 2000s Receptions TD Receptions 2004 Sean Bailey 14 3 2009 Aron White 13 4 2011 Marlon Brown 15 3 2011 Aron White 9 4 2022 AD Mitchell 9 3 2024 Lawson Luckie 12 3

Luckie is currently one of four SEC players with that stat as well. ...The offensive player that may be doing the best for Georgia as of late is former Gator, Trevor Etienne. Etienne is second among SEC running backs with 20 receptions this season (Texas’ Jaydon Blue has 24, but has played seven games compared to Etienne’s six). Over the last 50 seasons, only five Georgia running backs have reached 30 receptions in one season.

Georgia Running Backs with 30+ Rec in a Season in last 50 Seasons Season Receptions Kenny McIntosh 2002 43 Todd Gurley 2013 37 Knowshon Moreno 2008 33 D'Andre Swift 2018 32 Terrell Davis 1994 31

Etienne leads the Bulldogs with 422 yards rushing this season. He had a career-best three touchdown runs against Texas. He has played twice in the big clash in Jacksonville, but both were for the Gators. Here are Etienne’s stats in his two games against the Bulldogs in this game.

Trevor Etienne: Career Stats vs Georgia 2022 2023 Rushes 11 7 Yards 53 42 Average 4.8 6.0 Touchdowns 1 0 Receptions 3 1 Yards 20 1 Touchdowns 0 0

Defensively, Georgia was dominant against Texas. The Longhorns averaged over 43 points per game entering the clash with the Bulldogs. The Dawgs' defense held them to 15 (and it could have been less). Georgia forced four turnovers and held Texas to 259 yards which was the fourth fewest by Texas under Steve Sarkisian. The Bulldogs also had seven sacks in the game. There have only been two games in the 2000s in which the Georgia defense has had more.

Most Sacks in a Game by Georgia Defense (2000 to present) Opponent Sacks Opposing Quarterback(s) 2008 Sugar Bowl vs 10 Hawaii 8 Colt Brennan and Tyler Graunke 2021 Peach Bowl vs 6 Cincinnati 8 Desmond Ritter 2001 vs 24 Auburn 7 Daniel Cobb and Jason Campbell 2005 Outback Bowl vs 16 Wisconsin 7 John Stocco 2021 vs 3 Clemson 7 DJ Uiagalelei 2024 at 1 Texas 7 Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning