Georgia and Texas just agreed to a home-and-home series in 2028 and 2029, but Dawg fans will get an early look at the Longhorns as the two square off in the Sugar Bowl down in New Orleans. The Bulldogs are 1-3 all-time against the Big 12 foe.

Two of those times happened in bowl games, as Texas defeated Georgia 41-28 in the 1949 Orange Bowl. The next time the Bulldogs came back to win in the 1984 Cotton Bowl. Thanks to John Lastinger, a strong defense, and special teams, Dawg fans will always know "what time it is in Texas."

- This will be Georgia’s 55th bowl game in school history. The Bulldogs trail Alabama (67) in that category and are tied for second with, of all teams: Texas. The Bulldogs have 31 wins all-time, which is third behind the Crimson Tide (40) and the Trojans of Southern Cal (31). Georgia has an overall bowl record of 31-20-3. The Dawgs have won their previous four bowl games prior to the CFP Championship.

- This will be Georgia’s 10th Sugar Bowl appearance. It's the most common bowl for the Bulldogs. The Dawgs are 4-5 in the previous nine, and the four wins are tied with the Capital One/Citrus/Tangerine/whatever-it's called-these-days Bowl for the most wins in a particular bowl game. Georgia defeated North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida State, and Hawaii in their four wins.

- Almost half of Georgia’s bowl games have happened on New Year’s Day. This will be the 26th time the red and black will start on the first of January. Georgia is 17-7-1 on that date including winning 11 of their last 12.

- The Bulldogs have scored 40 or more points seven times this season. The Dawgs did it seven times combined during the amazing run from 1980 to 1982. They are averaging 39.2 points per game, and the school record for a season with 12 or more games is 37.8 (2012). If Georgia scores 21 points they will beat the record. The most points Georgia has scored in a season is 537 (2014). Right now Georgia has 509, so the Bulldogs need 28 to tie and 29 to break that record. Currently the Longhorns are 57th in the nation in points allowed per game (26.2).

- Jake Fromm is currently in the top ten in the nation in completion percentage (68.4), pass yards per attempt (9.33) and touchdown percentage (9.9). Entering this game, Fromm would hold the school record in completion percentage in a season and in a career for the Bulldogs (65.2).

His 27 touchdown passes this season is the third most by a Georgia quarterback, trailing two performances by Aaron Murray. However, Fromm is currently tied for fourth by a Georgia signal caller in career touchdown passes. Check out the top five, and the totals for those signal-callers after their second season.