Stats Crunch (Bowl Edition)
Georgia and Texas just agreed to a home-and-home series in 2028 and 2029, but Dawg fans will get an early look at the Longhorns as the two square off in the Sugar Bowl down in New Orleans. The Bulldogs are 1-3 all-time against the Big 12 foe.
Two of those times happened in bowl games, as Texas defeated Georgia 41-28 in the 1949 Orange Bowl. The next time the Bulldogs came back to win in the 1984 Cotton Bowl. Thanks to John Lastinger, a strong defense, and special teams, Dawg fans will always know "what time it is in Texas."
....
- This will be Georgia’s 55th bowl game in school history. The Bulldogs trail Alabama (67) in that category and are tied for second with, of all teams: Texas. The Bulldogs have 31 wins all-time, which is third behind the Crimson Tide (40) and the Trojans of Southern Cal (31). Georgia has an overall bowl record of 31-20-3. The Dawgs have won their previous four bowl games prior to the CFP Championship.
- This will be Georgia’s 10th Sugar Bowl appearance. It's the most common bowl for the Bulldogs. The Dawgs are 4-5 in the previous nine, and the four wins are tied with the Capital One/Citrus/Tangerine/whatever-it's called-these-days Bowl for the most wins in a particular bowl game. Georgia defeated North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida State, and Hawaii in their four wins.
- Almost half of Georgia’s bowl games have happened on New Year’s Day. This will be the 26th time the red and black will start on the first of January. Georgia is 17-7-1 on that date including winning 11 of their last 12.
- The Bulldogs have scored 40 or more points seven times this season. The Dawgs did it seven times combined during the amazing run from 1980 to 1982. They are averaging 39.2 points per game, and the school record for a season with 12 or more games is 37.8 (2012). If Georgia scores 21 points they will beat the record. The most points Georgia has scored in a season is 537 (2014). Right now Georgia has 509, so the Bulldogs need 28 to tie and 29 to break that record. Currently the Longhorns are 57th in the nation in points allowed per game (26.2).
- Jake Fromm is currently in the top ten in the nation in completion percentage (68.4), pass yards per attempt (9.33) and touchdown percentage (9.9). Entering this game, Fromm would hold the school record in completion percentage in a season and in a career for the Bulldogs (65.2).
His 27 touchdown passes this season is the third most by a Georgia quarterback, trailing two performances by Aaron Murray. However, Fromm is currently tied for fourth by a Georgia signal caller in career touchdown passes. Check out the top five, and the totals for those signal-callers after their second season.
|Seasons
|Career TD Passes
|TD Passes After 1st 2 Seasons
|
Aaron Murray
|
2010-2013
|
121
|
59
|
David Greene
|
2001-2004
|
72
|
39
|
Eric Zeier
|
1991-1994
|
67
|
19
|
Matthew Stafford
|
2006-2008
|
51
|
26
|
Jake Fromm
|
2017-present
|
51
|
51
Fromm's career passing-yard status is also climbing. Fromm is seventh.
|Seasons
|Career Pass Yards
|
Aaron Murray
|
2010-2013
|
13,166
|
David Greene
|
2001-2004
|
11,528
|
Eric Zeier
|
1991-1994
|
11,153
|
Matthew Stafford
|
2006-2008
|
7,731
|
Quincy Carter
|
1998-2000
|
6,447
|
Mike Bobo
|
1994-1997
|
6,334
|
Jake Fromm
|
2017-present
|
5,152
- As I mentioned here before anyone (I believe), if Elijah Holyfield nets 44 yards on the ground, Georgia will become the first school ever to have back-to-back seasons with two 1,000-yard rushers with four different players (Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in 2017).
- D’Andre Swift currently has 1,037 yards rushing. That's fourth among Georgia sophomores behind Herschel Walker, Knowshon Moreno, and Sony Michel. Look at this chart, showing off what Swift has done the first half of the season compared to the second half.
|Attempts
|Yards
|Average
|Touchdowns
|
First 7 Games
|
71
|
362
|
5.1
|
4
|
Last 6 Games
|
84
|
675
|
8.0
|
6
- Swift has 1,655 yards rushing in his young career. While it's nowhere near the top of the list, Swift is in good company. In his vicinity are Charley Trippi (1,669) and Terrell Davis (1,657).
- Holyfield is in good company as well, as his 1,278 career yards rushing is right near Horace King’s 1,287 and Theron Sapp at1,265.
- Also, the team rushing total of 3,271 is the fourth most by a Bulldog team. The Bulldogs need 81 more to tie the second most held by the 2014 team. The school record is 3,876 held by last season’s team, albeit in a full 15 games. The record for most rush yards per game by a team is 303.4 by the 1971 team. Georgia needs 977 rush yards on Tuesday to break it. Hmmm.
- Riley Ridley has been a touchdown machine. He has four touchdowns in the last three games and nine on the season. The nine is more than his brother Calvin ever had in one season. His nine is also tied for second most by a Georgia player in its history. Here is a list of the top two with ties and also how many receptions they had that season.
|Season
|TD Receptions
|Receptions That Season
|
Terrence Edwards
|
2002
|
11
|
59
|
Brice Hunter
|
1993
|
9
|
76
|
Hason Graham
|
1994
|
9
|
46
|
Terrence Edwards
|
1999
|
9
|
53
|
A.J. Green
|
2010
|
9
|
57
|
Tavarres King
|
2012
|
9
|
42
|
Riley Ridley
|
2018
|
9
|
39
A couple of Bulldogs are close to reaching 1,000 yards receiving for their career.
|Career Receiving Yards
|
Riley Ridley
|
965
|
Mecole Hardman
|
947
|
Isaac Nauta
|
902
- Terry Godwin already has more than 1,000 yards. He has 1,755 to go along with his 131 career receptions. He needs only three more receptions to tie Michael Bennett for tenth place all-time on the Bulldog career reception list.
- Defensively, Georgia fared very well. Except for the LSU game, Georgia held its opponents way below their average. Here is a list of Georgia’s conference games this season in an interesting comparison.
|Points Allowed
|Average Points Scored by Opponent in all other games
|
at South Carolina
|
17
|
34
|
at Missouri
|
29
|
38
|
vs. Tennessee
|
12
|
24
|
vs. Vanderbilt
|
13
|
29
|
at LSU
|
36
|
31
|
vs. Florida
|
17
|
36
|
at Kentucky
|
17
|
27
|
vs. Auburn
|
10
|
30
|
vs. Alabama
|
35
|
49
For what it’s worth, Texas is averaging just over 31 points per game this season.
- D’Andre Walker leads Georgia with seven and a half sacks this season and has 13-1/2 in his career. He is 17th all-time on Georgia’s career list. The team itself has 22 on the season, but has had eight in their its three games and 12 in the last five games. Texas’s quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been sacked 23 times this season, including 12 in his last four games.
- Richard LeCounte leads the Bulldogs with 67 tackles. Since Georgia records have been keeping this stat in 1976, the smallest total a team leader has had in a season was Shawn Williams in 2011 when he 72.
Finally, here are some of Georgia’s best in terms of bowl games in points scored and points allowed.
|Opponent
|Points Scored
|
2018 Rose Bowl (2017 Season)
|
Oklahoma
|
54 ***
|
2013 Capital One Bowl (2012 Season)
|
Nebraska
|
45
|
2009 Independence Bowl
|
Texas A&M
|
44
|
2008 Sugar Bowl (2007 Season)
|
Hawaii
|
41
|
1942 Orange Bowl (1941 Season)
|
TCU
|
40
And if you're curious, here are the eight fewest point totals Georgia has allowed in a bowl game.
|Opponent
|Points Allowed
|
1943 Rose Bowl (1942 Season)
|
UCLA
|
0
|
1960 Orange Bowl (1959 Season)
|
Missouri
|
0
|
1964 Sun Bowl
|
Texas Tech
|
0
|
1971 Gator Bowl
|
North Carolina
|
3
|
1946 Oil Bowl (1945 Season)
|
Tulsa
|
6
|
1998 Outback Bowl (1997 Season)
|
Wisconsin
|
6
|
1966 Cotton Bowl
|
SMU
|
9
|
1984 Cotton Bowl (1983 Season)
|
Texas
|
9