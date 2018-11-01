Georgia responded nicely after their loss to LSU with a 36-17 victory over Florida last Saturday. It wasn’t completely pretty, but a win in the Cocktail Party is what the Dawgs needed as they head to Lexington this week to take on the Wildcats. - Did you know this was the first time since 1987 and 1988 that Georgia defeated Florida by ten or more points in back-to-back contests? - This was also the first time since 1942 and 1944 (the game was not played in 1943) that the Bulldogs scored 35 or more points in back-to-back games against Florida. - This is the third time Georgia has defeated Florida when both teams are ranked in the Top 10. The other two happened in 1976 and 1983. - Kirby Smart and Ray Goff are the only people to defeat Florida as Georgia player and Georgia head coach. In addition, Smart improved to 2-1 against his rival as Georgia’s coach. He became the first Bulldog head coach with a winning record against Florida with more than one game coached since Vince Dooley. (Ray Goff started 1-0 against Florida). - The win also guaranteed that Georgia will not have a losing record this decade against Florida for the first time since the 1980s. They are 5-4 with one meeting left. - As for defeating a top-10 Gator team, no matter where the Dawgs were ranked, this was the 10th win for the Bulldogs in that scenario. Here are those games:

Georgia Defeating a Top-10 Florida Team Florida Rank Georgia Rank Final Score 1964 9th unranked 14-7 1966 7th unranked 27-10 1974 6th unranked 17-16 1976 10th 7th 41-27 1983 9th 4th 10-9 1985 1st 17th 24-3 1997 6th 14th 37-17 2007 9th 20th 42-30 2012 3rd 12th 17-9 2018 9th 7th 36-17

Speaking of ranked, Georgia is 29-3 when it is ranked against Kentucky. The last time a ranked Bulldog team lost to the Wildcats was in 1988 when the Dawgs were No. 11. Overall, Georgia has a commanding 57-12-2 series lead over Kentucky. The 45-game win differential is the most of any Bulldog opponent. Check out this list; it may surprise you.

Georgia: Largest Win Differential vs. Opponent All-Time Series Win Differential Kentucky 57-12-2 45 wins Vanderbilt 57-20-2 37 wins South Carolina 51-18-2 33 wins Georgia Tech 66-39-5 27 wins Clemson 42-18-4 24 wins Mercer 22-0 22 wins Ole Miss 32-13-1 19 wins Furman 21-2 19 wins

- As for individual stats: Jake Fromm rebounded nicely after his worst game statistically two weeks earlier at LSU. More importantly, he went 5-for-6 on third down with all three of his throwing scores coming on that crucial down. Fromm’s three touchdown passes tied a career-high, and he now has 40 in his career. He is presently fifth place all-time on Georgia’s career list, passing Mike Bobo. Here are the top five:

Georgia: Most Career TD Passes Seasons Career Games Played Career TD Passes Aaron Murray 2010-2013 52 121 David Greene 2001-2004 51 72 Eric Zeier 1991-1994 44 67 Matthew Stafford 2006-2008 39 51 Jake Fromm 2017-present 23 40

- In terms of running the ball, the team who has rushed for more yards in the Cocktail Party has now won 13 straight contests. This past week was close, but the Dawgs won that category 189 yards to 170. D’Andre Swift’s 33-yard touchdown run late in the game clinched the stat. The sophomore also passed the 1,000-yard rushing total for his career and now has 1,084. Swift had a career-high 104 yards rushing for the game and reached triple digits for the first time as a Bulldog.



Georgia: 100-yard Rushing Games Under Kirby Smart 100-yard Rushing Games Nick Chubb 11 Sony Michel 6 Elijah Holyfield 1 D'Andre Swift 1

- Speaking of Holyfield, the junior toted the rock a career-high 20 times against Florida. It was the most by a Bulldog player this season. It was also tied for the sixth most in a game under Kirby Smart. Here is that list:

Georgia: Most Rush Attempts in a Game Under Kirby Smart Season and Opponent Rush Attempts Nick Chubb 2016 vs. North Carolina 32 Nick Chubb 2016 vs. Auburn 23 Nick Chubb 2016 vs. Georgia Tech 22 Nick Chubb 2016 vs. Kentucky 21 Sony Michel 2016 vs. South Carolina 21 Nick Chubb 2016 vs. Nicholls 20 Nick Chubb 2017 vs. South Carolina 20 Elijah Holyfield 2018 vs. Florida 20

- Jeremiah Holloman had a career-day against the Gators. Not only was Holloman’s two touchdown receptions a career-high, it equaled the amount he had in his career entering the game. This was also the third time under Kirby Smart that a player had two touchdown receptions in a game. The other two were Isaiah McKenzie vs. Missouri in 2016 and Terry Godwin last season against Samford. - Speaking of Godwin, he had a nice touchdown reception of his own in the fourth quarter to extend the Bulldog lead. It was the senior’s second touchdown grab of the season and his tenth overall. Of those ten, eight have occurred under Kirby Smart. Check out the touchdown reception leaders under the current head coach.

Georgia - Most TD Receptions Under Kirby Smart Touchdown Receptions Riley Ridley 9 Terry Godwin 8 Mecole Hardman 8 Javon Wims 8 Isaiah McKenzie 7 Isaac Nauta 6 Jeremiah Holloman 4

- Also on that list was Isaac Nauta. The junior tight end made four big receptions in a row late in the first half to set up a late Georgia score. His five catches in a game tied a career-high. He also has ten grabs in his last three games, compared to eight in his first five. He is currently fourth in the SEC in career receptions by a tight end. This is where he stands among his conference leaders:

SEC: Career Receptions Leaders by an Active Tight End Team Career Receptions Jared Pickney Vanderbilt 74 C.J. Conrad Kentucky 68 Albert Okwuegbunam Missouri 68 Isaac Nauta Georgia 56 Cheyenne O'Grady Arkansas 45

- When Georgia stalled in the red zone, Rodrigo Blankenship was there to get some points for the Dawgs. He was a perfect 3-for-3 in field goals. All three of the kicks were for 22 yards or fewer. Here is how Blankenship has connected in his Bulldog career.

Rodrigo Blankenship - Career Field Goals by Distance Season Career 0-19 yards 1-for-1 1-for-1 20-29 yards 4-for-4 19-for-19 30-39 yards 1-for-2 10-for-12 40-49 yards 6-for-7 14-for-20 50 or more yards 1-for-1 3-for-4