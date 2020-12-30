UGASports - Stats Crunch

This Friday, the Georgia Bulldogs will play in a bowl game for the 24th consecutive year. Due to Virginia Tech opting out of the bowl season, the Bulldogs now own the nation’s longest bowl game streak. Georgia has a 32-21-3 all-time bowl record; the 32 wins are the third most of any school in the nation (Alabama, 42; USC, 34). The 56 total bowl games (UGA counts the 2017 season as having two bowl games) are tied for the second most with Texas, with Alabama having played the most. The Bulldogs' first bowl game followed the 1941 season as Georgia won the 1942 Orange Bowl over TCU, 40-26. Last season, UGA defeated Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Before Georgia tangles with Cincinnati in this season’s Peach Bowl, here's some information you may not have known. As a player, Kirby Smart was 2-1 in bowl games; he played in the Peach Bowl twice (winning and losing to Virginia). As a coach, he's 3-2. How does that compare with other Georgia head coaches? Here's the complete list.

Record by Georgia Head Coaches in Bowl Games Games Record Wally Butts 8 5-2-1 Vince Dooley 20 8-10-2 Ray Goff 4 2-2 Jim Donnan 4 4-0 Mark Richt 14 9-5 Bryan McClendon *** 1 1-0 Kirby Smart 5 3-2

JT Daniels will be playing in the first bowl game of his collegiate career. The Trojans were 5-7 during his freshman season at USC. This will be Daniels’ fourth start for the Bulldogs, and he has already put up some impressive numbers. Daniels’ nine touchdown passes in 81 pass attempts matches the totals of his two predecessors combined (Stetson Bennett IV, 8, and D’Wan Mathis, 1) in 103 fewer attempts. Daniels’ completion percentage of 66.7 is currently the third highest in a season by a Bulldog, behind Hutson Mason’s 67.9 in 2014 and Jake Fromm’s 67.3 in 2018. Daniels’ 10.36 yards passing per attempt is the second highest by a Bulldog, behind Matt Robinson’s 10.88 in 1974. Here's a deeper look at the Bulldogs' current signal caller’s season, compared to what he did as a Trojan.

JT Daniels - Career Comparison with USC with Georgia Games 12 3 Completion Pct 60.7 66.7 Pass Yards / Attempt 7.27 10.36 TD Pass Rate 1 per 26.5 passes 1 per 9 passes Interception Rate 1 per 36.1 passes 1 per 81 passes

If you recall, in his first game for the Dawgs, he threw for 401 yards. Only two Bulldogs have ever thrown for 400 yards in a bowl game (Aaron Murray and Hines Ward). From big passing numbers to big rushing numbers: In the Bulldogs' last game, Georgia ran for 316 yards against Missouri. It was the second time the Dawgs ran for over 300 yards in a game this season, and the 11th time they have done it under Kirby Smart. Four different players had a rushing touchdown against the Tigers. Zamir White has been the biggest benefactor in running the ball for the Dawgs this season. He has a touchdown in eight of nine games this season, and his total of ten this season is fourth most in the SEC. It's the tenth time since 2007 that a Georgia player has reached double-digits in touchdown runs. Prior to that season, no individual Bulldog reached ten touchdown rushes for eight consecutive seasons. Here are those ten impressive times.

10+ TD Rushes in a Season by Georgia Bulldog (1999 to present) Player (TD Rushes) Player (TD Rushes) 2007 Knowshon Moreno (14) 2014 Nick Chubb (14) 2008 Knowshon Moreno (16) 2017 Sony Michel (16) 2010 Washaun Ealey (11) 2017 Nick Chubb (15) 2012 Todd Gurley (17) 2018 D'Andre Swift (10) 2013 Todd Gurley (10) 2020 Zamir White (10)

With many of the Dawgs getting into the act in the game against Mizzou, my weekly Bulldog-by-quarter graphic got a little more interesting.

Georgia Leading Rushers - Quarter-by-Quarter this season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 50 / 318 / 5 28 / 92 / 1 35 / 239 / 3 20 / 91 / 1 James Cook 15 / 114 / 1 13 / 102 / 1 12 / 70 / 1 5 / 17 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 12 / 95 / 1 11 / 45 / 0 14 / 82 / 0 5 / 12 / 0 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 1 / 2 / 0 7 / 23 / 0 29 / 193 / 1 Kendall Milton 7 / 56 / 0 4 / 7 / 0 9 / 54 / 0 11 / 66 / 0

Through Tuesday’s bowl games, Cincinnati is currently ranked 20th in the nation in run defense. The Bearcats have allowed just over 122 yards per game on the ground this season. East Carolina ran for the most against Cincinnati, going for 206 yards, and in its last game, Cincinnati allowed 199 to Tulsa. Georgia hasn't had a 100-yard rusher in a bowl game during the last three bowls (counting the CFP Championship). The last time Georgia achieved that, both Sony Michel (181) and Nick Chubb (145) did it against Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl. Switching to receiving, Georgia has a chance to have three players with over 30 receptions this season. Kearis Jackson already has 33, while George Pickens’ 29 and Jermaine Burton’s 26 are nearing that total. What about Georgia players who have caught passes from JT Daniels? While Jackson leads overall, it's the other two who have shined the brightest the last three games, when Daniels took over.

Most Receptions by a Georgia Bulldog thrown by JT Daniels Receptions TD Receptions George Pickens 16 3 Jermaine Burton 16 2 Kearis Jackson 6 1 Demetris Robertson 4 0 James Cook 3 1 Tre' McKitty 3 1 Darnell Washington 2 0 Arian Smith 1 1 John FitzPatrick 1 0 Kenny McIntosh 1 0 Zamir White 1 0

In last season’s bowl game, Pickens tied a bowl record by a Bulldog with 12 receptions in the matchup against Baylor. The tie was with Hines Ward. Turning to the defensive side, Georgia's run defense is excelling again this year. Last season, the Bulldogs led the nation in that category, allowing the fewest touchdowns on the ground (2). They also led the nation in fewest rush yards per game allowed, with 74.7. This season Georgia is even better, allowing just 69.3 (Oklahoma is second, allowing 90.6). The 69.3 yards is currently the team's fewest in a season, dating back to 1950. The current record is 72.5 yards rush yards per game, allowed back in 1981. Cincinnati is currently 14th in the nation in rush offense, averaging 225 yards per game.

Georgia's Rush Defense vs SEC Leading Rushers this season All Games All Games but UGA vs Georgia Najee Harris (Alabama) 114.7 111.0 152 Kevin Harris (South Carolina) 113.8 120.6 53 Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M) 109.6 109.6 N / A Larry Rountree III (Missouri) 97.2 106.2 16 Chris Rodriguez, Jr (Kentucky) 87.6 84.7 108 Eric Gray (Tennessee) 85.8 93.4 25 Tank Bigsby (Auburn) 83.4 89.2 31

In terms of pass defense, the Bulldogs have had their share of highs and lows. Check out how Georgia’s pass defense has fared in terms of pass yards allowed each season under Kirby Smart.

Pass Yards Allowed by Georgia Under Kirby Smart Less Than 100 yards 100-199 yards 200-299 yards 300-399 yards 400+ yards 2016 1 8 2 2 0 2017 3 6 6 0 0 2018 2 6 6 0 0 2019 2 4 7 1 0 2020 1 3 2 1 2