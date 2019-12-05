This Saturday, the Bulldogs will be looking for their 14th SEC title, which would break the tie for second place with Tennessee. They will also be looking for their fourth title in the SEC Championship era (since 1992). Last Saturday, Georgia won again and finished 8-2 against Tech this decade. In the 2010s, the Bulldogs had a winning record or a tie against all seven of their annual opponents and many of the games weren’t close. Check out this unique stat:



Georgia in 2010s Against All Seven Annual Opponents Record Points For Points Against vs. Kentucky 10-0 365 170 vs. Georgia Tech 8-2 355 195 vs. Tennessee 8-2 365 231 vs. Vanderbilt 8-2 358 143 vs. Auburn 8-3 312 197 vs. Florida 6-4 230 213 vs. South Carolina 5-5 293 246 Total 53-18 2,278 (32.1 avg) 1,395 (19.6 avg)

Now let’s focus on the SEC Championship. Georgia will have the third most appearances in that game with eight, after Alabama and Florida. LSU will be making its sixth appearance. The Tigers’ .800 winning percentage is the highest of any SEC team. LSU’s only loss in the SEC Championship was to the Bulldogs in 2005. This is the fourth time Georgia and LSU have met in the SEC Championship, with the Dawgs winning just one of the previous three. Only Alabama and Florida (nine times) have matched up more than these two in the big game. As you know, the strength of this season’s team has been the defense. Five of this season’s 12 opponents have scored seven or fewer points. Georgia ranks second in the nation (behind Clemson) in points per game allowed, averaging 10.4 points per game. That 10.4 number also represents special teams and when the opposing defense scores. If you look at scrimmage touchdowns allowed, the Dawgs have the fewest overall. The Bulldogs have allowed zero scrimmage touchdowns in the third quarter of play this season. Check out this stat on scoring:

Georgia Defensive Touchdowns Allowed by Quarter Defensive TD Allowed All Scores Allowed 1st Quarter 3 3 TD passes 2nd Quarter 3 3 TD passes, 6 field goals, 1 opposing defense TD 3rd Quarter 0 3 field goals, 1 opposing defense TD 4th Quarter 6 5 TD passes, 1 TD rush

Georgia has allowed just one rushing touchdown this season, and that was by Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, midway through the fourth quarter last month. The previous three running scores against Georgia were in the Sugar Bowl and by Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The last running back to score a rushing touchdown against the Dawgs was Alabama’s Josh Jacobs during the second quarter of the 2018 SEC Championship. That means an opposing running back has not scored a rushing touchdown in their last 257 attempts. Here are some more incredible defensive numbers, as well as a look at how LSU ranks nationwide.

Season Averages and National Ranks LSU Offense Georgia Defense Points per Game 48.7 (2nd) 10.4 (2nd) First Downs 332 (T-2nd) 175 (4th) 3rd Down Conv Pct 50% (8th) 28% (T-5th) Rush Yards per Game 170.4 (57th) 71.1 (2nd) Pass Yards per Game 390.0 (2nd) 186.0 (15th) Total Yards per Game 560.4 (2nd) 257.1 (4th)

Also on defense, 15 different Bulldogs have registered at least a half sack this season. Thirty-one different Dawgs have had at least a half-tackle for loss. Those 31 players are the most by any team in the FBS. Auburn and Clemson are next on that list with 28.

Offensively, Jake Fromm for various reasons has been under 50 percent in four straight games. He had only three games under 50 percent in his first 37 games as Georgia’s signal-caller. Despite throwing below 50 percent, Fromm has been throwing touchdown passes and not interceptions. The South Carolina game is still the only game in which he has thrown a pick. He has currently thrown a personal-best 153 passes without throwing an interception. Fromm threw four touchdown passes against Georgia Tech last Saturday. This tied his career-high for when he threw four against the Yellow Jackets a season ago. His 75 career touchdown passes moves him past David Greene, and he now stands solely in second place behind Aaron Murray’s 121. Fromm will be making his third straight start in SEC Championship play. He has a 1-1 record in these games, but has some pretty good stats.

Jake Fromm - Passing Stats in SEC Championships Comp / Att Pass Yards TD / Interceptions 2017 vs. Auburn 16 / 22 183 2 / 0 2018 vs. Alabama 25 / 39 301 3 / 0

Four different Bulldogs were the recipients of Fromm’s four touchdown passes against the Jackets. Tyler Simmons had his first touchdown reception of the season, while Charlie Woerner had the first of his career. Freshmen George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock caught the other two. Those two are among the tops of the list of most touchdown receptions this season by true freshmen in the nation.

Most TD Receptions by True Freshman in the Nation School TD Receptions David Bell Purdue 7 Ahmarean Brown Georgia Tech 7 George Pickens Georgia 6 Jake Smith Texas 6 Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M 6 Dominick Blaylock Georgia 5 Garrett Wilson Ohio State 5

If you break touchdown receptions by position, here is who Fromm is throwing it to this season:

Georgia Receiving by Position This Season Receptions TD Receptions by Wide Receivers 141 19 by Tight Ends 22 2 by Running Backs 52 2

In terms of running the ball, D'Andre Swift should play on Saturday. If he does and plays well, he will have a chance to reach the 3,000 mark in career yards rushing. Swift is currently at 2,870, and with 130 more, he can become the seventh Bulldog to reach the impressive total. If he gets to 147, he will tie Lars Tate for sixth place on Georgia’s all-time list. Brian Herrien added a touchdown run for the Dawgs last week. He has six this season, after having seven in his first three seasons combined.

Once again, here's a look at how each of Georgia’s top five Dawgs (all had attempts last week) ran, quarter-by-quarter, this season.

Top 5 Georgia Running Backs by Quarter This Season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter D'Andre Swift 57 / 295 56 / 450 42 / 302 36 / 152 Brian Herrien 29 / 132 18 / 90 30 / 165 18 / 79 Zamir White 7 / 37 13 / 64 24 / 161 11 / 49 James Cook 7 / 54 2 / 19 9 / 77 5 / 3 Kenny McIntosh 0 / 0 0 / 0 5 / 21 14 / 127