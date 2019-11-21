Georgia's win wasn't pretty last Saturday, but it clinched the SEC East title for the Bulldogs. It was its eighth division title overall and their third straight. They are just the third SEC team to win three straight and the second from the East (Florida and Alabama). Georgia has defeated Auburn 12 of the last 15 meetings dating back to 2006. The total combined score in that stretch is 442 to 269, or an average of 29.5 to 17.9.

The Bulldogs’ time of possession last Saturday was 27:43. It marked the first time the Dawgs lost the time-of-possession battle all season. Texas A&M, Georgia's next opponent, won the possession battle in nine of ten games this season as well. Through its first nine games, Georgia converted 47 percent of its third-down conversions. On Saturday it converted just 3-of-15 (20 percent). The 251 total yards that the Dawgs had on Saturday was the third-lowest under Kirby Smart, but the lowest in a game that resulted in a Bulldog win. Texas A&M isone of three current conference schools that the Bulldogs don't have a winning record against (Alabama and LSU), but that can change this weekend. Check how other series records have changed this decade against some other Notable SEC teams:



Notable Series Records vs. SEC Opponents Since 2010 Start of Decade (2010) End of Decade (2019) vs. Auburn Auburn led 53-52-8 Georgia leads 60-56-8 vs. Florida Georgia led 47-39-2 Georgia leads 53-43-2 vs. Tennessee Tennessee led 21-16-2 Georgia leads 24-23-2 vs. Texas A&M Texas A&M leads 3-2 TBD

Individually, D’Andre Swift is now one of three SEC players with 1,000 or more yards rushing this season (Kylin Hill and Rakeem Boyd). Swift ran for over 1,000 yards last season as well. He became just the fifth Georgia player all-time to reach that mark twice in a Bulldog career. Check out those five Bulldogs:

Georgia Players with Multiple 1,000-Yard Seasons Total Seasons Herschel Walker 3 1980 (1,616), 1981 (1,891), 1982 (1,752) Nick Chubb 3 2014 (1,547), 2016 (1,130), 2017 (1,345) Knowshon Moreno 2 2007 (1,334), 2008 (1,400) Sony Michel 2 2015 (1,161), 2017 (1,227) D'Andre Swift 2 2018 (1,049), 2019 (1,027)

Swift also passed Rodney Hampton and Thomas Brown in career yards rushing. Swift is now in eighth place and has a chance to climb even higher this week.

Most Career Rush Yards by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career Rush Yards Herschel Walker 1980 - 1982 5,259 Nick Chubb 2014 - 2017 4,769 Sony Michel 2014 - 2017 3,638 Todd Gurley 2012 - 2014 3,285 Garrison Hearst 1990 - 1992 3,232 Lars Tate 1984 - 1987 3,017 Knowshon Moreno 2007 - 2008 2,734 D'Andre Swift 2017 - present 2,694

The top name on that list has a special bond with Texas A&M. In 1980 versus the Aggies, it was Herschel’s first career start and his first game playing Between the Hedges. He ended up with 145 yards rushing on 21 attempts and three touchdowns. One of those three scores went for 76 yards, which was his career high for the Dawgs (he equaled it against South Carolina later that season). Once again, here's the chart that breaks down each of the top five backs for the Dawgs:

Top 5 Georgia Rushers This Season: Quarter-by-Quarter 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr D'Andre Swift 47 / 237 46 / 381 38 / 274 31 / 131 Brian Herrien 23 / 110 14 / 69 25 / 140 15 / 71 Zamir White 7 / 37 10 / 53 22 / 142 10 / 49 Kenny McIntosh 0 / 0 0 / 0 5 / 21 8 / 107 James Cook 7 / 54 2 / 19 6 / 51 4 / -1

Jake Fromm passed former Dawg Eric Zeier and now stands alone in third place all-time in career touchdown passes by a Georgia player. Fromm has 70 and next on his list is David Greene who had 72 from 2001 to 2004. Fromm has been struggling lately, completing under 46 percent of his passes the last two games compared to over 70 percent in his first eight. However, of his 26 completions over the last two games, five have gone for touchdowns (19.2 percent). On the receiving end, 13 of 18 touchdown receptions by the Dawgs this season are by players not on the team last season. The five that are by returnees are Demetris Robertson (3), Swift (1), and Brian Herrien (1).

George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock each have four touchdown receptions. They are both tied for second among true freshmen in the SEC. The only player higher is Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer with six. Eli Wolf now has 12 receptions this season for the Dawgs. He hauled in nine in his three seasons with the Vols combined. Lawrence Cager had one lone reception against Auburn before getting hurt. That ended a five-game streak that Cager had four or more receptions in a game in which he played. Defensively, Georgia allowed its first rushing touchdown this season when quarterback Bo Nix scored with 7:03 remaining in the game. That was rush number 273 by opponents on the season. The previous player to have a rushing touchdown against the Bulldogs was Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The last running back to have a touchdown rush against the Dawgs was Alabama’s Josh Jacobs. The one touchdown rush allowed is still the lowest in the nation. Tied for second are Oregon and Utah, who have each allowed three touchdown rushes this season. The Dawgs are currently third in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game at 75.5, and they are sixth in the nation in fewest rush yards per attempt at 2.7. They lead the SEC in both. In terms of scrimmage touchdowns allowed this season, Georgia’s defense leads the way. Here are the top five:

Fewest Scrimmage Touchdowns Allowed This Season Scrimmage TD Allowed Touchdowns Georgia 10 1 Rushing / 9 Passing Ohio State 11 5 Rushing / 6 Passing Utah 13 3 Rushing / 10 Passing Clemson 14 8 Rushing / 6 Passing Iowa 14 4 Rushing / 10 Passing

Last season, Georgia allowed 18 scrimmage touchdowns through its first ten games. Freshman Travon Walker had a monster sack at the end of the game last week. He had only a half-sack entering the game. Freshmen and Sophomores have combined for 16 of the 21 sacks by individuals this season (Georgia has one team sack). Here's a class breakdown on sacks and quarterback pressures:

Georgia Sacks and QB Pressures This Season By Class Sacks Quarterback Pressures by Seniors 2 19 by Juniors 3 60 by Sophomores 6 1/2 28 by Freshmen 9 1/2 58

On special teams, Rodrigo Blankenship is currently fourth all-time in career field goals by a Bulldog with 72. He's four away from tying Blair Walsh for third, and five away from a tie for second with Kevin Butler. He's also in fourth place in career points scored by a Bulldog with 405. If he totals eight more, he will take over the lead, passing Walsh, Billy Bennett, and Marshall Morgan in the process. Eight more also gives him second place all-time in the SEC, behind former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson (474). Jake Camarda had a great game against the Tigers by booting 11 punts, averaging 50.7 yards per punt. For players with 40 or more punts this season, Camarda ranks fifth in the nation, averaging 47.9 on the season. The 11 punts tied him for third most in a game by a Bulldog all-time. The top two totals were also in a game against Auburn. Here are the top six: