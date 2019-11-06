After a monster win at the Cocktail Party, Georgia faces another SEC East foe this Saturday. So before you watch, listen or read about the big game, here's a deeper look back statistically at last week’s win at the Cocktail Party, and a look ahead at the tilt against the Tigers of Missouri. After Georgia’s 24-17 win over Florida, the Dawgs now hold an impressive 53-43-2 record over the Gators. The 53 wins is the fifth most over any opponent, behind just Georgia Tech (67), Auburn (59), Kentucky (58), and Vanderbilt (57). The Bulldogs also have won six games this decade for their first winning decade over the Gators since the 1980s. Georgia has a 7-1 all-time advantage in the series versus Missouri. The first time the two met was in the 1960 Orange Bowl. In that game, Fran Tarkenton had two touchdown passes en route to a 14-0 victory for the Dawgs. The other seven meetings were all SEC clashes. Here is how Georgia has fared against the four most recent additions to the conference.

Georgia versus Four Most Recent Additions to SEC First SEC Season Overall Record in Series Record Since Joining the SEC Arkansas 1992 10-4 8-2 South Carolina 1992 51-19-2 18-10 Missouri 2012 7-1 6-1 Texas A&M 2012 2-3 0-0

Georgia will face Texas A&M later this month for their first meeting as SEC rivals, and for a chance to even up the all-time series. Normally in the “Stats Crunch” series of articles, we start with the offense. But after another impressive performance, let's begin on the other side of the ball. As mentioned here first about a month ago, Georgia still has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season, and it's the only school in the nation that can say that. UGASports.com’s Patrick Garbin has pointed out that eight games is the longest streak for Georgia not to have allowed a rushing touchdown to begin a season, dating back to the 1940s. Almost as impressive as that is that the Bulldogs are allowing an average of just 77.6 yards rushing a game this season. That is fourth-best in the nation, and they lead the SEC by more than 20 yards. The Bulldogs haven’t had a season under 100 yards per game since 1985. Currently, that small total is also the second-best average allowed in Georgia history since 1950. Here are the lowest seven:

Fewest Rush Yards per Game Allowed by Georgia Since 1950 Fewest Yards Rushing Allowed Per Game 1981 72.5 2019 77.6 1971 89.8 1966 97.6 1968 98.8 1950 99.0 1985 99.5

Missouri’s Larry Rountree III is one of the best running backs in the SEC. His 25 career touchdown rushes leads all active players in the conference (D’Andre Swift has 20). It's worth noting that 29 different Bulldogs have had at least a half-tackle for loss this season. Georgia as a team has had 42 tackles for loss through eight games. Last season it had 65 in 14 games. With the two sacks against Florida in the last game, Georgia now has 18 on the season. Thirteen different Dawgs share the total.

Sacks this season by Georgia Bulldog Sacks Sacks Azeez Ojulari 4 1/2 Walter Grant 1 Tyler Clark 1 1/2 Eric Stokes 1 Jermaine Johnson 1 1/2 Jordan Davis 1/2 Nolan Smith 1 1/2 Malik Herring 1/2 Channing Tindall 1 1/2 J.R. Reed 1/2 Quay Walker 1 1/2 Travon Walker 1/2 Adam Anderson 1

Georgia’s offensive line allowed zero sacks against Florida, who came into the game with an SEC-leading 29 sacks on the season. The Bulldogs are tied for the fewest allowed in the nation (Air Force also has allowed four, but has played one more game). Jake Fromm benefited from the protection by completing 20 of 30 passes last Saturday, including ten on third down. Here is a breakdown of Fromm passing by down throughout his Bulldog career.

Jake Fromm - Completion Pct by Down 1st Down 2nd Down 3rd Down 4th Down 2017 65.7 (65/99) 62.8 (54/86) 58.3 (60/103) 66.7 (2/3) 2018 65.5

(78/119) 75.0 (81/108) 57.9 (44/76) 100.0 (3/3) 2019 77.8 (70/90) 64.8 (35/54) 63.8 (37/58) 50.0 (1/2)

I mentioned the ten completions on third down against the Gators. The Bulldogs were 12-for-18 for the game on third down conversions and have converted 47 percent on the season (third in the SEC). During the three-game win streak over Florida, Georgia has converted 23-of-40 third-down conversions (58 percent) in the series, while Florida has converted 10-of-36 (28 percent). Fromm’s 30 attempts last Saturday gave him 801 for his career, making him the sixth Georgia passer to throw at least 800. His 279 yards passing gave him 7,088 for his career, making him the fifth Bulldog with at least 7,000 for his career. The two touchdown passes in the game marked the 20th time Fromm has thrown at least a pair in a single-game. He now has 65, and if he gets another two against the Tigers, he will tie a former Dawg for third place on the career touchdown pass list by a Georgia quarterback.

Most Career TD Passes by Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career TD Passes Aaron Murray 2010-2013 121 David Greene 2001-2004 72 Eric Zeier 1991-1994 67 Jake Fromm 2017-present 65 Matthew Stafford 2006-2008 51

Georgia struggled at times running the ball. D’Andre Swift had 3.4 yards an attempt on the ground. It was the first time in his Bulldog career that he averaged less than four yards a carry when getting ten rushes in a game. He did have a career-high 25 rush attempts in the game, and became the first Georgia player since Sony Michel in 2015 to have three straight games with at least 20 attempts. His 86 yards rushing gave him 2,505 for his career, and puts him in striking distance of the top ten all-time in school history.

Most Career Yards Rushing by Georgia Bulldog (7th-11th) Seasons Career Yards Rushing 7th - Knowshon Moreno 2007-2008 2,734 8th - Rodney Hampton 1987-1989 2,668 9th - Thomas Brown 2004-2007 2,646 10th - Kevin McLee 1975-1977 2,581 11th - D'Andre Swift 2017-present 2,505

Both he and Brian Herrien made some big runs during the game. Let's take a look at our weekly feature of Georgia running backs per quarter this season.

Georgia Top 5 Running Backs by Quarter this season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter D'Andre Swift 40/211 37/308 28/192 28/123 Brian Herrien 17/90 12/64 18/106 13/64 Zamir White 6/32 8/48 19/134 7/33 Kenny McIntosh 0/0 0/0 5/21 8/107 James Cook 5/52 2/19 4/48 1/-4

As much as Herrien made some big runs, it was his receiving that Bulldog fans noticed the most in the win against the Gators. Fromm was throwing to wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs throughout the game. Here’s a breakdown per game on who has been receiving the ball.

Receptions in Each Game by Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Running Backs at Vanderbilt 9 3 3 vs. Murray State 12 5 3 vs. Arkansas State 18 1 7 vs. Notre Dame 13 3 4 at Tennessee 15 2 7 vs. South Carolina 22 0 6 vs. Kentucky 5 0 4 vs. Florida 11 4 5