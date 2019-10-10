News More News
football

Stats Crunch

Dave McMahon
@dave_mc_stats
Staff

Georgia is 5-0 for the third straight season, and now the Bulldogs find themselves in the middle of an SEC run.

Last week, the Bulldogs struggled in at the outset against the Volunteers, but fought back and won by 29 points. Here's a look back at that game and also ahead to the clash with the Gamecocks with stats, news, notes, and tidbits of information that you can use.

The Bulldogs' lead over the Gamecocks is quite impressive, standing at 51-18-2. The 51 wins is the sixth highest against any opponent. Another win will tie them for fifth with Florida. Another win will also make five straight and tie for the third longest streak in the series. Check this out:

Georgia - Longest Win Streaks Over South Carolina
Win Streak Seasons

Georgia Over South Carolina

10 straight

1908-1941

Georgia Over South Carolina

10 straight

1966-1977

Georgia Over South Carolina

5 straight

2002-2006

Georgia Over South Carolina

4 straight

1980-1983

Georgia Over South Carolina

4 straight

2015-present
*** The Longest Win Streak South Carolina had over Georgia: 3 straight (2010-2012)

The Bulldogs need a victory to secure a winning record in the series for this decade. Currently the Dawgs lead 5 to 4 and a win will clinch the decade. This series started back in 1894, and in that time, Georgia had a losing record in the series just once, as you can see here:

Georgia Record vs. South Carolina by Decade
Record Record

1890s

1-0

1960s

7-0-2

1900s

3-2

1970s

6-2

1910s

2-0

1980s

7-3

1920s

2-0

1990s

6-2

1930s

3-0

2000s

7-3

1940s

2-0

2010s

5-4

1950s

0-2

The Bulldogs have won 15 straight games against SEC East opponents, and a majority of those games haven’t been that close. The first win was against Kentucky in 2016, and the Bulldogs won by just three. Every other game in that stretch was by at least 14 points. The average score of these 15 games is 38.7 for the Dawgs and 14.7 for their opponents.

Jake Fromm had a productive game versus Tennessee, completing 24-of-29 passes (82.8 percent). It is the sixth time in his 34 career games that he has completed at least 80 percent of his passes. Only three times has he completed less than 50 percent.

As of right now, he is the single-season and career leader in completion percentage by a Georgia Bulldog. Here's the top three marks in each category:

Georgia Completion Percentage: Season and Career Leaders
Comp Pct Comp Pct

Jake Fromm (2019)

77.5

Jake Fromm

(2017-present)

66.8

Hutson Mason (2014)

67.9

Hutson Mason

(2010-11, 2013-14)

65.0

Jake Fromm (2018)

67.3

Aaron Murray

(2010-2013)

62.3

Fromm passed former Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo in career yards passing this past week. This week he should pass another. Here are the top seven quarterbacks on this impressive list:

Most Career Yards Passing by a Georgia Bulldog
Seasons Career Pass Yards

Aaron Murray

2010-2013

13,166

David Greene

2001-2004

11,528

Eric Zeier

1991-1994

11,153

Matthew Stafford

2006-2008

7,731

Quincy Carter

1998-2000

6,447

Jake Fromm

2017-present

6,440

Mike Bobo

1994-1997

6,334

He should also pass Quincy Carter in career pass completions and move into fifth place in that category. Fromm has 473 and Carter has 483.

Fromm is one of six quarterbacks this season who has thrown more than 100 passes without throwing an interception. He has 111 attempts this season, and his last pick happened in the Sugar Bowl against Texas.

D’Andre Swift has a chance to pass at least one former Bulldog in career yards rushing. One of the players he may pass is Willie McClendon, the father of former Georgia wide receiver, assistant coach, and current South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon. Ninth on the all-time list is Thomas Brown, who is the Gamecocks' running backs coach. One of the running backs coaches for Brown when he was a Bulldog was Kirby Smart. Check out this list with rankings 9th through 14th:


Most Career Yards Rushing By a Georgia Bulldog (9th through 14th Place)
Seasons Career Rush Yards

9th - Thomas Brown

2004-2007

2,648

10th - Kevin McLee

1975-1977

2,581

11th - Frank Sinkwich

1940-1942

2,271

12th - Willie McClendon

1976-1978

2,228

13th - Musa Smith

2000-2002

2,202

14th - D'Andre Swift

2017-present

2,127

Teammate Brian Herrien had a career-high 88 yards rushing against Tennessee. His 11 attempts were just the fourth time he has reached double-digits in attempts in a game.

Zamir White had 57 yards rushing on seven attempts against the Volunteers. His 8.1 ypc average raised his season average to 7.6 yards per carry. He is currently tied for fourth in the nation among freshman in that category.

Here is an updated list of the five main Bulldog backs in terms of rushing per quarter by Georgia:

Georgia Top 5 Running Backs - Quarter by Quarter This Season
1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

D'Andre Swift

22 / 148

19 / 159

20 / 128

5 / 25

Brian Herrien

13 / 83

9 / 61

9 / 74

9 / 33

Zamir White

4 / 27

3 / 20

14 / 121

5 / 30

Kenny McIntosh

0 / 0

0 / 0

5 / 21

8 / 107

James Cook

4 / 47

1 / 13

3 / 43

1 / -4
*** Rush Attempts / Yards Rushing

Lawrence Cager leads the Dawgs with 15 receptions this season. He's had five receptions in each of his last two games. The most he had as a Miami Hurricane was four.

Speaking of transfers, Eli Wolf has nine receptions this season for Georgia. He had nine in three seasons combined for Tennessee.

Nine different players caught a pass for Georgia against Tennessee. At least eight different players have caught a ball in each game this season for the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s offensive line has only given up one sack. Here are the top ten best in that category.

FBS Leaders - Fewest Sacks Allowed This Season
Sacks Allowed Sacks Allowed

Georgia

1

Duke

4

New Mexico

2

Oklahoma

4

Air Force

3

Texas Tech

4

Boston College

3

Utah

4

Clemson

4

Wyoming

4


Georgia is the only school in the nation not to allow a score from the ground this season. Here are the top ten schools in this category and as you can see, one of them is this week’s opponent.

FBS Leaders - Fewest Touchdown Rushes Allowed This Season
TD Rushes Allowed TD Rushes Allowed

Georgia

0

Wisconsin

1

Alabama

1

Florida

2

Iowa

1

Ohio State

2

Oregon

1

San Diego State

2

Penn State

1

South Carolina

2

Tae Crowder had a 60-yard touchdown off a fumble return for his first career score. He did rush for two touchdowns in the 2016 G-Day game, when he played running back for the Dawgs.

Five different Bulldogs have one interception each on defense. Last season, five different players had picks as well, and the season before that, it was six.

Rodrigo Blankenship is still perfect on the season in kicking. He is 25-of-25 in extra points as well as 11-of-11 on field goals. He is one of three kickers in the nation that has not missed in field goals with at least ten attempts this season. One of his field goals last week went for 50 yards. He has made 5-of-6 in his career from that distance or longer. He has now made 64 career field goals in his career, which is tied for fourth best at Georgia. Here are the top five:

Most Career Field Goals by a Georgia Bulldog
Seasons Career FG Career Attempts

Billy Bennett

2000-2003

87

110

Kevin Butler

1981-1984

77

98

Blair Walsh

2008-2011

76

103

Marshall Morgan

2012-2015

64

84

Rodrigo Blankenship

2016-present

64

75

Finally, a lot has been mentioned this week about Kirby Smart's and Will Muschamp’s friendship. The two coached together at Valdosta State and LSU. When Muschamp was a senior at Georgia, Smart was being redshirted, so the two never played together. But if you are curious on who had the better stats as a player, here it is:

Muschamp vs. Smart as Georgia Players
Will Muschamp Kirby Smart

Seasons

1991-1994

1995-1998

Career Tackles

156

214

Career Sacks

0

5 1/2

Career Interceptions

3

13

Three of those sacks for Smart came during his first game, when he had three against the Gamecocks. The following game he intercepted Peyton Manning for his first career interception.

