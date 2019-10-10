Georgia is 5-0 for the third straight season, and now the Bulldogs find themselves in the middle of an SEC run. Last week, the Bulldogs struggled in at the outset against the Volunteers, but fought back and won by 29 points. Here's a look back at that game and also ahead to the clash with the Gamecocks with stats, news, notes, and tidbits of information that you can use. The Bulldogs' lead over the Gamecocks is quite impressive, standing at 51-18-2. The 51 wins is the sixth highest against any opponent. Another win will tie them for fifth with Florida. Another win will also make five straight and tie for the third longest streak in the series. Check this out:

Georgia - Longest Win Streaks Over South Carolina Win Streak Seasons Georgia Over South Carolina 10 straight 1908-1941 Georgia Over South Carolina 10 straight 1966-1977 Georgia Over South Carolina 5 straight 2002-2006 Georgia Over South Carolina 4 straight 1980-1983 Georgia Over South Carolina 4 straight 2015-present

The Bulldogs need a victory to secure a winning record in the series for this decade. Currently the Dawgs lead 5 to 4 and a win will clinch the decade. This series started back in 1894, and in that time, Georgia had a losing record in the series just once, as you can see here:

Georgia Record vs. South Carolina by Decade Record Record 1890s 1-0 1960s 7-0-2 1900s 3-2 1970s 6-2 1910s 2-0 1980s 7-3 1920s 2-0 1990s 6-2 1930s 3-0 2000s 7-3 1940s 2-0 2010s 5-4 1950s 0-2

The Bulldogs have won 15 straight games against SEC East opponents, and a majority of those games haven’t been that close. The first win was against Kentucky in 2016, and the Bulldogs won by just three. Every other game in that stretch was by at least 14 points. The average score of these 15 games is 38.7 for the Dawgs and 14.7 for their opponents. Jake Fromm had a productive game versus Tennessee, completing 24-of-29 passes (82.8 percent). It is the sixth time in his 34 career games that he has completed at least 80 percent of his passes. Only three times has he completed less than 50 percent. As of right now, he is the single-season and career leader in completion percentage by a Georgia Bulldog. Here's the top three marks in each category:

Georgia Completion Percentage: Season and Career Leaders Comp Pct Comp Pct Jake Fromm (2019) 77.5 Jake Fromm (2017-present) 66.8 Hutson Mason (2014) 67.9 Hutson Mason (2010-11, 2013-14) 65.0 Jake Fromm (2018) 67.3 Aaron Murray (2010-2013) 62.3

Fromm passed former Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo in career yards passing this past week. This week he should pass another. Here are the top seven quarterbacks on this impressive list:

Most Career Yards Passing by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career Pass Yards Aaron Murray 2010-2013 13,166 David Greene 2001-2004 11,528 Eric Zeier 1991-1994 11,153 Matthew Stafford 2006-2008 7,731 Quincy Carter 1998-2000 6,447 Jake Fromm 2017-present 6,440 Mike Bobo 1994-1997 6,334

He should also pass Quincy Carter in career pass completions and move into fifth place in that category. Fromm has 473 and Carter has 483. Fromm is one of six quarterbacks this season who has thrown more than 100 passes without throwing an interception. He has 111 attempts this season, and his last pick happened in the Sugar Bowl against Texas.

D’Andre Swift has a chance to pass at least one former Bulldog in career yards rushing. One of the players he may pass is Willie McClendon, the father of former Georgia wide receiver, assistant coach, and current South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon. Ninth on the all-time list is Thomas Brown, who is the Gamecocks' running backs coach. One of the running backs coaches for Brown when he was a Bulldog was Kirby Smart. Check out this list with rankings 9th through 14th:



Most Career Yards Rushing By a Georgia Bulldog (9th through 14th Place) Seasons Career Rush Yards 9th - Thomas Brown 2004-2007 2,648 10th - Kevin McLee 1975-1977 2,581 11th - Frank Sinkwich 1940-1942 2,271 12th - Willie McClendon 1976-1978 2,228 13th - Musa Smith 2000-2002 2,202 14th - D'Andre Swift 2017-present 2,127

Teammate Brian Herrien had a career-high 88 yards rushing against Tennessee. His 11 attempts were just the fourth time he has reached double-digits in attempts in a game. Zamir White had 57 yards rushing on seven attempts against the Volunteers. His 8.1 ypc average raised his season average to 7.6 yards per carry. He is currently tied for fourth in the nation among freshman in that category. Here is an updated list of the five main Bulldog backs in terms of rushing per quarter by Georgia:

Georgia Top 5 Running Backs - Quarter by Quarter This Season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter D'Andre Swift 22 / 148 19 / 159 20 / 128 5 / 25 Brian Herrien 13 / 83 9 / 61 9 / 74 9 / 33 Zamir White 4 / 27 3 / 20 14 / 121 5 / 30 Kenny McIntosh 0 / 0 0 / 0 5 / 21 8 / 107 James Cook 4 / 47 1 / 13 3 / 43 1 / -4

Lawrence Cager leads the Dawgs with 15 receptions this season. He's had five receptions in each of his last two games. The most he had as a Miami Hurricane was four. Speaking of transfers, Eli Wolf has nine receptions this season for Georgia. He had nine in three seasons combined for Tennessee. Nine different players caught a pass for Georgia against Tennessee. At least eight different players have caught a ball in each game this season for the Bulldogs. Georgia’s offensive line has only given up one sack. Here are the top ten best in that category.

FBS Leaders - Fewest Sacks Allowed This Season Sacks Allowed Sacks Allowed Georgia 1 Duke 4 New Mexico 2 Oklahoma 4 Air Force 3 Texas Tech 4 Boston College 3 Utah 4 Clemson 4 Wyoming 4



Georgia is the only school in the nation not to allow a score from the ground this season. Here are the top ten schools in this category and as you can see, one of them is this week’s opponent.

FBS Leaders - Fewest Touchdown Rushes Allowed This Season TD Rushes Allowed TD Rushes Allowed Georgia 0 Wisconsin 1 Alabama 1 Florida 2 Iowa 1 Ohio State 2 Oregon 1 San Diego State 2 Penn State 1 South Carolina 2

Tae Crowder had a 60-yard touchdown off a fumble return for his first career score. He did rush for two touchdowns in the 2016 G-Day game, when he played running back for the Dawgs. Five different Bulldogs have one interception each on defense. Last season, five different players had picks as well, and the season before that, it was six. Rodrigo Blankenship is still perfect on the season in kicking. He is 25-of-25 in extra points as well as 11-of-11 on field goals. He is one of three kickers in the nation that has not missed in field goals with at least ten attempts this season. One of his field goals last week went for 50 yards. He has made 5-of-6 in his career from that distance or longer. He has now made 64 career field goals in his career, which is tied for fourth best at Georgia. Here are the top five:

Most Career Field Goals by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career FG Career Attempts Billy Bennett 2000-2003 87 110 Kevin Butler 1981-1984 77 98 Blair Walsh 2008-2011 76 103 Marshall Morgan 2012-2015 64 84 Rodrigo Blankenship 2016-present 64 75

Finally, a lot has been mentioned this week about Kirby Smart's and Will Muschamp’s friendship. The two coached together at Valdosta State and LSU. When Muschamp was a senior at Georgia, Smart was being redshirted, so the two never played together. But if you are curious on who had the better stats as a player, here it is:

Muschamp vs. Smart as Georgia Players Will Muschamp Kirby Smart Seasons 1991-1994 1995-1998 Career Tackles 156 214 Career Sacks 0 5 1/2 Career Interceptions 3 13