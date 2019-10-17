Stats Crunch
Georgia's 15-game win streak versus SEC East teams came to an end in the loss against South Carolina. While the end result was not what Dawg fans wanted, there were both good and bad stats individually from the game. Here's a deeper view of both as we look back at last week, and to the game ahead to Kentucky, in this week's stats crunch.
- Georgia had four turnovers last week, while it only had four in its first four games combined. The last time the Bulldogs had four in a game was last season against LSU. The last time Georgia won while committing at least four turnovers in a game was against FAU in 2012. The last SEC opponent the Dawgs won against with at least four was Kentucky in 2011.
- Three of those turnovers came courtesy of interceptions thrown by Jake Fromm. The three was a career high, and he only had two in a game two times in 34 previous contests. The last Georgia quarterback to have three in a game was Faton Bauta in 2015 against Florida.
- Fromm did have a career high in completions (28) and pass attempts (51). The last player to have 51 attempts in a game was Jacob Eason in 2016 against Missouri.
- The 28 completions gave Fromm 501 for his career. He became the fifth Bulldog to reach the 500 mark for his career. Here are those accurate passers:
|Seasons
|Career Pass Completions
|
Aaron Murray
|
2010-2013
|
921
|
David Greene
|
2001-2004
|
849
|
Eric Zeier
|
1991-1994
|
838
|
Matthew Stafford
|
2006-2008
|
564
|
Jake Fromm
|
2017-present
|
501
- Fromm is also four touchdown passes away from tying Zeier for third all-time in career passing touchdowns by a Bulldog.
- He also needs 265 yards passing to reach 7,000 for his career.
- Speaking of career-highs, D’Andre Swift had 23 rushing attempts last week against South Carolina.It was just the ninth time under Kirby Smart that a Georgia player has had at least 20 in a game.
|Season
|Opponent
|Rush Attempts
|
Nick Chubb
|
2016
|
North Carolina
|
32
|
Nick Chubb
|
2016
|
Auburn
|
23
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2019
|
South Carolina
|
23
|
Nick Chubb
|
2016
|
Georgia Tech
|
22
|
Sony Michel
|
2016
|
South Carolina
|
21
|
Nick Chubb
|
2016
|
Kentucky
|
21
|
Nick Chubb
|
2016
|
Nicholls
|
20
|
Nick Chubb
|
2017
|
South Carolina
|
20
|
Elijah Holyfield
|
2018
|
Florida
|
20
- Swift ended up with 113 yards rushing for the game. It was his sixth career 100-yard game and his second this season. He now has 2,240 career yards rushing for his career, which makes him 12th all-time in school history in that category. He's just 31 yards shy of tying former Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich for 11th.
- Since Brian Herrien did not play last week, the weekly stat of Bulldog running backs changed some. Here are the Dawg feature backs quarter-by-quarter this season.
|1st Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|4th Quarter
|
D'Andre Swift
|
29 / 186
|
26 / 196
|
21 / 130
|
11 /57
|
Brian Herrien
|
13 / 83
|
9 / 61
|
9 / 74
|
9 / 33
|
Zamir White
|
6 / 32
|
6 / 43
|
19 / 134
|
7 / 33
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
0 / 0
|
0 / 0
|
5 / 21
|
8 / 107
|
James Cook
|
5 / 52
|
1 / 13
|
4 / 48
|
1 / -4
- Last week, George Pickens hauled in a career-high seven receptions as well as a career-high 98 yards receiving in the game against South Carolina. He became the first Georgia player to have at least seven receptions in a game since Isaiah McKenzie had ten against Missouri in 2016.
- Pickens has 19 receptions this season and is tied for the team lead with Lawrence Cager, two ahead of Demetris Robertson. The 19 is also the second highest among true freshmen in the SEC. The top six in that category is represented by just three teams.
|Team
|Receptions
|TD Receptions
|
Trey Knox
|
Arkansas
|
23
|
2
|
George Pickens
|
Georgia
|
19
|
2
|
Treylon Burks
|
Arkansas
|
15
|
0
|
Ainias Smith
|
Texas A&M
|
14
|
3
|
Isaiah Spiller
|
Texas A&M
|
14
|
0
|
Dominick Blaylock
|
Georgia
|
11
|
2
- In case you were wondering, Oklahoma’s Jadon Haselwood has 14 receptions and one touchdown this season.
- Monty Rice and Tae Crowder each led Georgia with 12 tackles last week, and both were career highs. It was Rice’s second time reaching at least ten tackles, while it was Crowder’s first.
- The Georgia defense failed to sack a South Carolina quarterback in the game. It's still tied for fifth in this category, with 15 on the season. Here is a look on how many sacks in a game the Dawgs defense has racked up under Kirby Smart.
|Number of Games
|Team Record
|
0 Sacks
|
9 Games
|
8-1
|
1 Sack
|
8 Games
|
6-2
|
2 Sacks
|
12 Games
|
8-4
|
3 Sacks
|
12 Games
|
8-4
|
4 Sacks
|
2 Games
|
2-0
|
5 Sacks
|
4 Games
|
4-0
|
6 Sacks
|
1 Game
|
1-0
- Rodrigo Blankenship struggled in the South Carolina game, missing his first two field goals of the season. The last time he missed two in a game was against Missouri. The one field goal he made in this past game was for 50 yards. He's now 6-for-8 in his career for field goals from 50 yards or longer. The six tied him for third on the all-time list by a Bulldog. Check out these long bombers:
|Seasons
|Career 50+ Yard FG
|
Kevin Butler
|
1981-1984
|
11
|
Blair Walsh
|
2008-2011
|
10
|
Allan Leavitt
|
1973-1976
|
6
|
Rex Robinson
|
1977-1980
|
6
|
Brandon Coutu
|
2004-2007
|
6
|
Rodrigo Blankenship
|
2016-present
|
6
- Blankenship’s first game-winning field goal was against Kentucky, back in 2016. That was one of nine wins the Bulldogs have had over the Wildcats in the 2010s. Georgia has never won 10 games against any opponent in one decade. They have been close to accomplishing that feat a few times, but a win on Saturday would change that. Check out this list:
|Decade
|Georgia Record
|
vs. Auburn
|
1920s
|
9-1
|
vs. Vanderbilt
|
1970s
|
9-1
|
vs. Kentucky
|
1980s
|
9-1
|
vs. Ole Miss
|
1980s
|
9-1
|
vs. Vanderbilt
|
1980s
|
9-0-1
|
vs. Vanderbilt
|
2000s
|
9-1
|
vs. Kentucky
|
2010s
|
9-0