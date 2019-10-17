Georgia's 15-game win streak versus SEC East teams came to an end in the loss against South Carolina. While the end result was not what Dawg fans wanted, there were both good and bad stats individually from the game. Here's a deeper view of both as we look back at last week, and to the game ahead to Kentucky, in this week's stats crunch. - Georgia had four turnovers last week, while it only had four in its first four games combined. The last time the Bulldogs had four in a game was last season against LSU. The last time Georgia won while committing at least four turnovers in a game was against FAU in 2012. The last SEC opponent the Dawgs won against with at least four was Kentucky in 2011. - Three of those turnovers came courtesy of interceptions thrown by Jake Fromm. The three was a career high, and he only had two in a game two times in 34 previous contests. The last Georgia quarterback to have three in a game was Faton Bauta in 2015 against Florida. - Fromm did have a career high in completions (28) and pass attempts (51). The last player to have 51 attempts in a game was Jacob Eason in 2016 against Missouri. - The 28 completions gave Fromm 501 for his career. He became the fifth Bulldog to reach the 500 mark for his career. Here are those accurate passers:



Most Career Pass Completions Thrown by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career Pass Completions Aaron Murray 2010-2013 921 David Greene 2001-2004 849 Eric Zeier 1991-1994 838 Matthew Stafford 2006-2008 564 Jake Fromm 2017-present 501

- Fromm is also four touchdown passes away from tying Zeier for third all-time in career passing touchdowns by a Bulldog. - He also needs 265 yards passing to reach 7,000 for his career. - Speaking of career-highs, D’Andre Swift had 23 rushing attempts last week against South Carolina.It was just the ninth time under Kirby Smart that a Georgia player has had at least 20 in a game.

Most Rushes in a Game by a Georgia Bulldog Under Kirby Smart Season Opponent Rush Attempts Nick Chubb 2016 North Carolina 32 Nick Chubb 2016 Auburn 23 D'Andre Swift 2019 South Carolina 23 Nick Chubb 2016 Georgia Tech 22 Sony Michel 2016 South Carolina 21 Nick Chubb 2016 Kentucky 21 Nick Chubb 2016 Nicholls 20 Nick Chubb 2017 South Carolina 20 Elijah Holyfield 2018 Florida 20

- Swift ended up with 113 yards rushing for the game. It was his sixth career 100-yard game and his second this season. He now has 2,240 career yards rushing for his career, which makes him 12th all-time in school history in that category. He's just 31 yards shy of tying former Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich for 11th. - Since Brian Herrien did not play last week, the weekly stat of Bulldog running backs changed some. Here are the Dawg feature backs quarter-by-quarter this season.



Georgia Rushing: Quarter-by-Quarter This Season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter D'Andre Swift 29 / 186 26 / 196 21 / 130 11 /57 Brian Herrien 13 / 83 9 / 61 9 / 74 9 / 33 Zamir White 6 / 32 6 / 43 19 / 134 7 / 33 Kenny McIntosh 0 / 0 0 / 0 5 / 21 8 / 107 James Cook 5 / 52 1 / 13 4 / 48 1 / -4

- Last week, George Pickens hauled in a career-high seven receptions as well as a career-high 98 yards receiving in the game against South Carolina. He became the first Georgia player to have at least seven receptions in a game since Isaiah McKenzie had ten against Missouri in 2016. - Pickens has 19 receptions this season and is tied for the team lead with Lawrence Cager, two ahead of Demetris Robertson. The 19 is also the second highest among true freshmen in the SEC. The top six in that category is represented by just three teams.

SEC Leaders - Most Receptions by True Freshman Team Receptions TD Receptions Trey Knox Arkansas 23 2 George Pickens Georgia 19 2 Treylon Burks Arkansas 15 0 Ainias Smith Texas A&M 14 3 Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M 14 0 Dominick Blaylock Georgia 11 2

- In case you were wondering, Oklahoma’s Jadon Haselwood has 14 receptions and one touchdown this season. - Monty Rice and Tae Crowder each led Georgia with 12 tackles last week, and both were career highs. It was Rice’s second time reaching at least ten tackles, while it was Crowder’s first. - The Georgia defense failed to sack a South Carolina quarterback in the game. It's still tied for fifth in this category, with 15 on the season. Here is a look on how many sacks in a game the Dawgs defense has racked up under Kirby Smart.

Total Sacks in a Game by Georgia Defense Under Kirby Smart Number of Games Team Record 0 Sacks 9 Games 8-1 1 Sack 8 Games 6-2 2 Sacks 12 Games 8-4 3 Sacks 12 Games 8-4 4 Sacks 2 Games 2-0 5 Sacks 4 Games 4-0 6 Sacks 1 Game 1-0

- Rodrigo Blankenship struggled in the South Carolina game, missing his first two field goals of the season. The last time he missed two in a game was against Missouri. The one field goal he made in this past game was for 50 yards. He's now 6-for-8 in his career for field goals from 50 yards or longer. The six tied him for third on the all-time list by a Bulldog. Check out these long bombers:

Most Career 50+ yard Field Goals by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career 50+ Yard FG Kevin Butler 1981-1984 11 Blair Walsh 2008-2011 10 Allan Leavitt 1973-1976 6 Rex Robinson 1977-1980 6 Brandon Coutu 2004-2007 6 Rodrigo Blankenship 2016-present 6

- Blankenship’s first game-winning field goal was against Kentucky, back in 2016. That was one of nine wins the Bulldogs have had over the Wildcats in the 2010s. Georgia has never won 10 games against any opponent in one decade. They have been close to accomplishing that feat a few times, but a win on Saturday would change that. Check out this list: