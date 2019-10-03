Georgia has opened the season 4-0 for the third straight season. But before the Bulldogs take on the Volunteers, here is some extra statistical information to ponder. Georgia’s overall record against Tennessee is 23-23-2. With a win, the Bulldogs will take the lead in the series. The last time they led in the series was in 1991 when the series was 10-9-2 in the Dawgs favor. Also, a victory would mean that Georgia would lead the all-time series versus 11 of their 13 opponents in the SEC (Alabama and LSU still lead UGA). This made me think, with whom else does Georgia have a tied series?

Teams which Georgia have Even Series Records with Series Record (last meeting) Series Record (last meeting) Boise State 1-1 (2011) Dartmouth 1-1 (1941) Boston College 2-2 (2001) Davidson 2-2-1 (1909) UCF 1-1 (2010) Michigan 1-1 (1965) Centre 1-1-1 (1941) NYU 3-3 (1939) Colorado 1-1 (2010) Penn State 1-1 (2016) Columbia 1-1 (1941) Tennessee 23-23-2 (2018) Daniel Field 1-1 (1944)

The series looked bleak for the Dawgs in the 1990s, but after a big win in 2000 under Jim Donnan, things started to change. Here is a breakdown on the series in each decade, starting with the first meeting way back in 1899. Also note that Georgia can tie the all-time series in games played in Knoxville, which, to some fans, once seemed all but impossible.

Georgia: Record vs Tennessee Overall (and in Knoxville) Overall (in Knoxville) Overall (in Knoxville) 1890's 0-1 (0-1) 1970's 1-1 (1-0) 1900's 2-2-1 (2-1) 1980's 3-1 (1-1) 1910's 1-0 (0-0) 1990's 0-8 (0-4) 1920's 3-1 (1-1) 2000's 6-4 (3-2) 1930's 0-2 (0-1) 2010's 7-2 (3-1) 1960's 0-1-1 (0-0-1)

Georgia has fared very well against Tennessee this decade, but it was the previous two seasons when the Bulldogs really shined. Check out this comparison:

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Last 2 Seasons Combined Georgia Tennessee Points Scored 79 12 First Downs 46 18 3rd Down Conversions 17/30 (57%) 3/22 (14%) Rush Yards 545 128 Pass Yards 274 223

Each of those wins were by at least 14 points. The Bulldogs have had eight wins over SEC foes over the last two seasons. Only Alabama and Clemson (10 each) have dominated more games against their own conference in that same time period. Some would say that would be a little easier to do in the ACC. Individually, quarterback Jake Fromm probably wants to do something that eluded him the last time he faced the Vols. In the 2018 matchup in which the Dawgs won 38-12, Fromm did not throw a single touchdown pass. In Fromm’s 33 career games for Georgia, that was his lone game without a touchdown throw. Here is how he has done against all SEC teams as well as games against Georgia Tech and Notre Dame.

Jake Fromm: Career vs. SEC Teams plus Georgia Tech & Notre Dame Comp Pct TD / INT Comp Pct TD / INT vs. Alabama 57.7 4 / 2 vs. Miss State 75.0 2 / 0 vs. Auburn 60.0 5 / 1 vs. Missouri 63.3 5 / 2 vs. Florida 67.7 4 / 1 vs. Notre Dame 65.5 2 / 1 vs. Georgia Tech 78.1 6 / 0 vs. South Carolina 77.5 3 / 1 vs. Kentucky 67.6 2 / 1 vs. Tennessee 62.2 1 / 1 vs. LSU 47.1 1 / 2 vs. Vanderbilt 68.4 6 / 0

On Saturday, Fromm could move up the all-time list for yards passing by a Georgia Bulldog.

Most Career Pass Yards by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Career Pass Yards Aaron Murray 2010-2013 13,166 David Greene 2001-2004 11,528 Eric Zeier 1991-1994 11,153 Matthew Stafford 2006-2008 7,731 Quincy Carter 1998-2000 6,447 Mike Bobo 1994-1997 6,334 Jake Fromm 2017-present 6,152

Georgia running backs have made a name for themselves in games played in Knoxville, whether it's been Herschel Walker and his big thighs, Robert Edwards’ incredible half, or Verron Haynes and the hobnailed boot. Who will be the next one? Here is a deeper look at the Bulldogs’ five main backs, quarter-by-quarter, this season.

Georgia Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter Stats This Season 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr D'Andre Swift 15 att/126 yds 13 / 114 16 / 123 5 / 25 Brian Herrien 12 / 79 7 / 14 7 / 62 3 / 8 Zamir White 3 / 16 2 / 14 11 / 86 3 / 25 Kenny McIntosh 0 / 0 0 / 0 5 / 21 8 / 107 James Cook 4 / 47 1 / 13 3 / 43 1 / -4

D’Andre Swift became the 17th Bulldog to pass the 2,000 career-mark in yards rushing, when he scampered for 98 against Notre Dame. He passed Jimmy Poulos, Glynn Harrison, and Robert Edwards during the game. Swift now stands in 14th place at 2,055 for his career. With 147 more yards he will tie Musa Smith, and with 173 more he ties Willie McClendon. Swift also had a career-high 18 attempts versus Notre Dame. He has had only ten or more rushes in 12 of 33 career games (36 percent). Only five times has a Dawg rushed more than 20 times in a game under Kirby Smart (Nick Chubb had four of them and Sony Michel had one). Georgia’s receiving corps has been very balanced this season. Eighteen different Bulldogs have caught at least one pass. Five players have at least 90 yards receiving and five players have caught a touchdown pass. Lawrence Cager matched his number when he caught a 15-yard touchdown against the Fighting Irish. He had a career-best five receptions and a career-best 82 yards receiving. He had five receptions entering that contest and then picked up five more in game four alone. Former Tennessee Vol Eli Wolf will be coming back to Neyland Stadium, a place he called home for three seasons. The senior has seven receptions this season, compared to just nine receptions in three seasons with the Volunteers. Dominick Wood-Anderson leads Tennessee’s tight ends with five receptions. Justin Shaffer may make his first career start this week. If he does, he will be the seventh different active offensive linemen with at least one start. Andrew Thomas (32), Solomon Kindley (25), Ben Cleveland (11), Cade Mays (11), Trey Hill (8), and Jamaree Salyer (1) have all started on the O-line for Georgia. The Bulldogs’ line has allowed just one sack through four games this season. They are tied for first in the nation in this category with Duke and the Air Force. Auburn and Alabama have allowed the next lowest amount among SEC teams with six. Georgia is one of four schools in the FBS that has averaged both 250 yards rushing and 250 yards passing this season (Oklahoma, Arizona, Ohio State are the others). The Bulldogs defense has been great overall, especially against the run. Georgia and Iowa are the two teams that have yet to allow a rushing touchdown this season. The 57 yards per game is the fifth lowest in the nation. Check out Georgia’s run defense has been over the last six seasons.

Georgia Rush Defense: Last 6 Seasons and FBS Ranks Rush Yards / Game (FBS Ranks) Rush Yards / Attempt (FBS Ranks) 2014 166.8 (61st) 4.1 (51st) 2015 149.5 (42nd) 4.0 (41st) 2016 143.7 (36th) 4.0 (40th) 2017 126.0 (20th) 3.7 (31st) 2018 134.0 (31st) 4.0 (49th) 2019 57.0 (5th) 2.3 (6th)

Keeping teams to less than 100 yards rushing over the length of a season is hard. Since 1950, Georgia has only done that six times with the last being in 1985. The lowest average in a season in that time period happened in 1981 when the Dawgs allowed just 72.5 yards rushing per game. Georgia had two interceptions in the game against Notre Dame. They had just two in the first three games. Also Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book had thrown zero picks entering that contest. Fan-favorite Rodrigo Blankenship keeps making kick after kick. Following the Notre Dame game, Blankenship’s career field goal total moved to 61. He is tied for fifth in Georgia history for most career field goals and has a chance to climb higher. Here are those all-time leaders: