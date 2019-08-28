News More News
Georgia is 6-2 in the month of August. The first time the Bulldogs played in August was in 1991. In fact, Georgia didn’t even start playing September games until 1911 (Georgia’s 20th season). Back in 1892, Georgia’s first ever game was in January. Here are all the August battles.

Georgia Bulldog football games played in August
Opponent and Result Score Location

August 31, 1991

defeated Western Carolina

48-0

Athens, GA

August 31, 1996

lost to Southern Miss

11-7

Athens, GA

August 30, 1997

defeated Arkansas State

38-7

Athens, GA

August 31, 2002

defeated Clemson

31-28

Athens, GA

August 30, 2003

defeated Clemson

30-0

Clemson, SC

August 30, 2008

defeated Georgia Southern

45-21

Athens, GA

August 31, 2013

lost to Clemson

38-35

Clemson, SC

August 30, 2014

defeated Clemson

45-21

Athens, GA

Vandy used to dominate the series. It is not that way anymore, as Georgia’s 57 wins in the series is the fourth highest over any opponent.

Georgia Bulldogs - Most Wins over an opponent
Record vs. opponent 2019 Date 2019 Location

vs. Georgia Tech

67-39-5

November 30

Atlanta, GA

vs. Auburn

59-56-8

November 16

Auburn, AL

vs. Kentucky

58-12-2

October 19

Athens, GA

vs. Vanderbilt

57-20-2

August 31

Nashville, TN

vs. Florida

52-43-2

November 2

Jacksonville, FL

vs. South Carolina

51-18-2

October 12

Athens, GA

Here are some numbers on how the last five Georgia head coaches have fared in the season’s first game.

Season Opener Records by last 5 Georgia Head Coaches
Record Most Points Scored Fewest Points Allowed

Vince Dooley (1964-1988)

18-5-2

56 (Oregon St - 1971)

0 (3 times, 1967, 1969, 1981)

Ray Goff

(1989-1995)

5-2

48

(Western Carolina - 1991)

0 (Western Carolina - 1991)

Jim Donnan

(1996-2000)

4-1

56 (Kent State - 1998)

3 (Kent State - 1998)

Mark Richt

(2001-2015)

12-3

55

(Louisiana-Lafayette - 2010)

0 (Clemson - 2003)

Kirby Smart

(2016-present)

3-0

45 (Austin Peay - 2018)

0 (Austin Peay - 2018)

Kirby Smart is 2-1 as a head coach against Vanderbilt. That one loss was a 17-16 defeat in his first season as top Dawg. He and the team have dominated the Commodores ever since then. The same can be said about how he has fared against the whole Eastern division.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. SEC East under Kirby Smart
2016 2017 2018

Record

3-3

6-0

6-0

Points For

140

247

233

Points Against

140

72

105

Minutes Led

165:39

304:17

324:55

Minutes Tied

34:20

49:22

31:48

Minutes Trailed

160:01

6:21

3:17

The most points a Georgia team has allowed to an SEC East team in the last two seasons was 29 points (Missouri in 2018). The Bulldogs have scored more than 29 points in 11 of 12 games against the SEC East since then. The only one they did not was against South Carolina in 2017 (24 points).

The Bulldogs are 4-5 against the SEC West including SEC and CFP Championships under Kirby Smart.

Individually, many Bulldogs are racking up impressive season and career stat totals. Let’s begin with quarterback Jake Fromm. When looking at these numbers, be aware that style of play, total games as well as schemes, skill players, and offensive line have a lot to do with how these signal callers performed. But it's fun to look at this comparison.

Notable Georgia QB - Career Stats Through First 2 Seasons
Comp Pct Pass Yards TD Passes Interceptions

Eric Zeier

(1991-1992)

57.0

4,232

19

16

Quincy Carter

(1998-1999)

58.4

5,662

32

18

David Greene (2001-2002)

58.3

6,001

40

19

Matthew Stafford

(2006-2007)

54.5

4,272

26

23

Aaron Murray

(2010-2011)

60.0

6,198

59

22

Jake Fromm

(2017-2018)

64.8

5,364

54

13

UGASports.com was the only website that tracked Fromm’s totals each week last season as he climbed many of the Dawgs’ important passing categories. As we enter the 2019 season, let us look at where he sits entering the season and who is the Georgia quarterback that is next on the list.

Jake Fromm - Career Stats and Georgia Rank
Jake Fromm's Stats Next on List

Completion Pct

64.82 (2nd)

65.0 (1st - Hutson Mason)

Completions

387 (7th)

445 (6th - Mike Bobo)

Pass Yards

5,364 (7th)

6,334 (6th - Mike Bobo)

TD Passes

54 (4th)

67 (3rd - Eric Zeier)

Switching gears to running the ball and the Dawgs have a bevy of talent. D’Andre Swift gets the most recognition, and it's well deserved. Despite having just 244 career attempts through two seasons and sharing the load the majority of the time, Swift has 1,667 career yards rushing. He's already in the top 20 on Georgia’s career rush list. He and his totals are surrounded by an impressive of list of Bulldogs.

Career Rush Yards and Georgia Ranks
Seasons Career Rush Yards

17th - Andy Johnson

1971-1973

1,799

18th - Charley Trippi

1942, 1945-1946

1,737

19th - Kregg Lumpkin

2003, 2005-2007

1,700

20th - D'Andre Swift

2017-present

1,667

21st - Terrell Davis

1992-1994

1,657

D’Andre Swift’s most rushing attempts in one game was 17 (2018 vs. Auburn). He has four career 100-yard rush games, with a career-best 186 against the Tigers in that same game.

Swift is averaging 6.8 yards a rush attempt. Georgia’s record is 6.44 among players with 500 or more career rush attempts. It's held by Todd Gurley.

Swift has 831 career rush yards in home games, and 836 in his career on the road and neutral sites combined.

Georgia currently has 50 players with at least 1,000 career rush yards. The list might be larger after this week, as current Dawg Brian Herrien needs just 77 more to reach the four-digit total. He has reached 77 or more in a game twice in his career. He had 82 at South Carolina and 78 more at Ole Miss in 2016.

Georgia lost a lot on the receiving side. Gone are Mecole Hardman, Terry Godwin, J.J. Holloman, Isaac Nauta, and more. Here's a list of career receptions, Georgia has coming back and what they've done as a Bulldog only.

Georgia Receptions Leaders Returning in 2019 (with UGA only)
Career Receptions Career TD Receptions

D'Andre Swift

49

4

Charlie Woerner

25

0

Tyler Simmons

14

2

Brian Herrien

12

1

James Cook

8

0

Trey Blount

3

0
*** D. Robertson had 57 with Cal, L. Cager had 45 with Miami and E. Wolf had 9 with Tennessee

Here's a little more on rushing and receiving and how Georgia players have fared in season openers in the 2000s.

Georgia: Most Yards in Season Openers in the 2000's
Rushing  Receiving

Nick Chubb

2016

North Carolina

222

Isaiah McKenzie

2016

North Carolina

122

Todd Gurley

2014

Clemson

198

Tavarres King

2012

Buffalo

117

Musa Smith

2001

Arkansas State

158

Martez Milner

2005

Boise State

111

Todd Gurley

2013

Clemson

154

Orson Charles

2011

Boise State

109

Danny Ware

2004

Georgia Southern

135

Damien Gary

2001

Arkansas State

104

Nick Chubb

2015

Louisiana-Monroe

120

Fred Gibson

2003

Clemson

104

As you see above, Todd Gurley was mentioned a few times. In three season openers combined, Gurley had 35 rush attempts for 452 yards (12.9 average) with seven touchdowns on the ground. Plus, he had two more scores on kickoff returns each, going for 100 yards.

Robert Edwards had a pretty good season opener as well. Back in 1995, after two seasons at cornerback, Edwards had his first game as a running back against South Carolina. All he had in that game was 30 carries for 169 touchdowns and four touchdowns. He added a receiving touchdown to that total as well.

Ten seasons later another Bulldog had a great season opener. D.J. Shockley waited patiently behind four-year starter David Greene for three seasons. In 2005, he started his first game in a match-up with Boise State. The signal caller was 16-for-24 passing for 289 yards and five touchdowns. He also added another score from the ground in the blowout win.

Back to the current team. Georgia has an extremely talented defense, but most of the players are still quite young. J.R. Reed has the most career tackles among players returning with 145. He also has the most career interceptions coming back with four (DJ Daniel did have five during his stay at Georgia Military College). Julian Rochester has the most career sacks coming back with 5-1/2. Newcomer Jermaine Johnson did have 12-1/2 for Independence Community College, but they didn’t show too much of them on Netflix’s Last Chance U.

On special teams, Rodrigo Blankenship will try to continue his stellar kicking. The senior has 53 career field goals and is in seventh place on Georgia’s field goal list. Next up is Rex Robinson with 56.

There will be all-new returners out there for the Dawgs, and in case you're wondering, the record for the longest punt return in Georgia history is: Jimmy Campagna for 100 yards. It happened in 1952 in a season opener, and it was against Vanderbilt. And it was in Nashville.



