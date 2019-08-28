Stats Crunch
Georgia is 6-2 in the month of August. The first time the Bulldogs played in August was in 1991. In fact, Georgia didn’t even start playing September games until 1911 (Georgia’s 20th season). Back in 1892, Georgia’s first ever game was in January. Here are all the August battles.
|Opponent and Result
|Score
|Location
|
August 31, 1991
|
defeated Western Carolina
|
48-0
|
Athens, GA
|
August 31, 1996
|
lost to Southern Miss
|
11-7
|
Athens, GA
|
August 30, 1997
|
defeated Arkansas State
|
38-7
|
Athens, GA
|
August 31, 2002
|
defeated Clemson
|
31-28
|
Athens, GA
|
August 30, 2003
|
defeated Clemson
|
30-0
|
Clemson, SC
|
August 30, 2008
|
defeated Georgia Southern
|
45-21
|
Athens, GA
|
August 31, 2013
|
lost to Clemson
|
38-35
|
Clemson, SC
|
August 30, 2014
|
defeated Clemson
|
45-21
|
Athens, GA
Vandy used to dominate the series. It is not that way anymore, as Georgia’s 57 wins in the series is the fourth highest over any opponent.
|Record vs. opponent
|2019 Date
|2019 Location
|
vs. Georgia Tech
|
67-39-5
|
November 30
|
Atlanta, GA
|
vs. Auburn
|
59-56-8
|
November 16
|
Auburn, AL
|
vs. Kentucky
|
58-12-2
|
October 19
|
Athens, GA
|
vs. Vanderbilt
|
57-20-2
|
August 31
|
Nashville, TN
|
vs. Florida
|
52-43-2
|
November 2
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
vs. South Carolina
|
51-18-2
|
October 12
|
Athens, GA
Here are some numbers on how the last five Georgia head coaches have fared in the season’s first game.
|Record
|Most Points Scored
|Fewest Points Allowed
|
Vince Dooley (1964-1988)
|
18-5-2
|
56 (Oregon St - 1971)
|
0 (3 times, 1967, 1969, 1981)
|
Ray Goff
(1989-1995)
|
5-2
|
48
(Western Carolina - 1991)
|
0 (Western Carolina - 1991)
|
Jim Donnan
(1996-2000)
|
4-1
|
56 (Kent State - 1998)
|
3 (Kent State - 1998)
|
Mark Richt
(2001-2015)
|
12-3
|
55
(Louisiana-Lafayette - 2010)
|
0 (Clemson - 2003)
|
Kirby Smart
(2016-present)
|
3-0
|
45 (Austin Peay - 2018)
|
0 (Austin Peay - 2018)
Kirby Smart is 2-1 as a head coach against Vanderbilt. That one loss was a 17-16 defeat in his first season as top Dawg. He and the team have dominated the Commodores ever since then. The same can be said about how he has fared against the whole Eastern division.
|2016
|2017
|2018
|
Record
|
3-3
|
6-0
|
6-0
|
Points For
|
140
|
247
|
233
|
Points Against
|
140
|
72
|
105
|
Minutes Led
|
165:39
|
304:17
|
324:55
|
Minutes Tied
|
34:20
|
49:22
|
31:48
|
Minutes Trailed
|
160:01
|
6:21
|
3:17
The most points a Georgia team has allowed to an SEC East team in the last two seasons was 29 points (Missouri in 2018). The Bulldogs have scored more than 29 points in 11 of 12 games against the SEC East since then. The only one they did not was against South Carolina in 2017 (24 points).
The Bulldogs are 4-5 against the SEC West including SEC and CFP Championships under Kirby Smart.
Individually, many Bulldogs are racking up impressive season and career stat totals. Let’s begin with quarterback Jake Fromm. When looking at these numbers, be aware that style of play, total games as well as schemes, skill players, and offensive line have a lot to do with how these signal callers performed. But it's fun to look at this comparison.
|Comp Pct
|Pass Yards
|TD Passes
|Interceptions
|
Eric Zeier
(1991-1992)
|
57.0
|
4,232
|
19
|
16
|
Quincy Carter
(1998-1999)
|
58.4
|
5,662
|
32
|
18
|
David Greene (2001-2002)
|
58.3
|
6,001
|
40
|
19
|
Matthew Stafford
(2006-2007)
|
54.5
|
4,272
|
26
|
23
|
Aaron Murray
(2010-2011)
|
60.0
|
6,198
|
59
|
22
|
Jake Fromm
(2017-2018)
|
64.8
|
5,364
|
54
|
13
UGASports.com was the only website that tracked Fromm’s totals each week last season as he climbed many of the Dawgs’ important passing categories. As we enter the 2019 season, let us look at where he sits entering the season and who is the Georgia quarterback that is next on the list.
|Jake Fromm's Stats
|Next on List
|
Completion Pct
|
64.82 (2nd)
|
65.0 (1st - Hutson Mason)
|
Completions
|
387 (7th)
|
445 (6th - Mike Bobo)
|
Pass Yards
|
5,364 (7th)
|
6,334 (6th - Mike Bobo)
|
TD Passes
|
54 (4th)
|
67 (3rd - Eric Zeier)
Switching gears to running the ball and the Dawgs have a bevy of talent. D’Andre Swift gets the most recognition, and it's well deserved. Despite having just 244 career attempts through two seasons and sharing the load the majority of the time, Swift has 1,667 career yards rushing. He's already in the top 20 on Georgia’s career rush list. He and his totals are surrounded by an impressive of list of Bulldogs.
|Seasons
|Career Rush Yards
|
17th - Andy Johnson
|
1971-1973
|
1,799
|
18th - Charley Trippi
|
1942, 1945-1946
|
1,737
|
19th - Kregg Lumpkin
|
2003, 2005-2007
|
1,700
|
20th - D'Andre Swift
|
2017-present
|
1,667
|
21st - Terrell Davis
|
1992-1994
|
1,657
D’Andre Swift’s most rushing attempts in one game was 17 (2018 vs. Auburn). He has four career 100-yard rush games, with a career-best 186 against the Tigers in that same game.
Swift is averaging 6.8 yards a rush attempt. Georgia’s record is 6.44 among players with 500 or more career rush attempts. It's held by Todd Gurley.
Swift has 831 career rush yards in home games, and 836 in his career on the road and neutral sites combined.
Georgia currently has 50 players with at least 1,000 career rush yards. The list might be larger after this week, as current Dawg Brian Herrien needs just 77 more to reach the four-digit total. He has reached 77 or more in a game twice in his career. He had 82 at South Carolina and 78 more at Ole Miss in 2016.
Georgia lost a lot on the receiving side. Gone are Mecole Hardman, Terry Godwin, J.J. Holloman, Isaac Nauta, and more. Here's a list of career receptions, Georgia has coming back and what they've done as a Bulldog only.
|Career Receptions
|Career TD Receptions
|
D'Andre Swift
|
49
|
4
|
Charlie Woerner
|
25
|
0
|
Tyler Simmons
|
14
|
2
|
Brian Herrien
|
12
|
1
|
James Cook
|
8
|
0
|
Trey Blount
|
3
|
0
Here's a little more on rushing and receiving and how Georgia players have fared in season openers in the 2000s.
|Rushing
|Receiving
|
Nick Chubb
2016
|
North Carolina
|
222
|
Isaiah McKenzie
2016
|
North Carolina
|
122
|
Todd Gurley
2014
|
Clemson
|
198
|
Tavarres King
2012
|
Buffalo
|
117
|
Musa Smith
2001
|
Arkansas State
|
158
|
Martez Milner
2005
|
Boise State
|
111
|
Todd Gurley
2013
|
Clemson
|
154
|
Orson Charles
2011
|
Boise State
|
109
|
Danny Ware
2004
|
Georgia Southern
|
135
|
Damien Gary
2001
|
Arkansas State
|
104
|
Nick Chubb
2015
|
Louisiana-Monroe
|
120
|
Fred Gibson
2003
|
Clemson
|
104
As you see above, Todd Gurley was mentioned a few times. In three season openers combined, Gurley had 35 rush attempts for 452 yards (12.9 average) with seven touchdowns on the ground. Plus, he had two more scores on kickoff returns each, going for 100 yards.
Robert Edwards had a pretty good season opener as well. Back in 1995, after two seasons at cornerback, Edwards had his first game as a running back against South Carolina. All he had in that game was 30 carries for 169 touchdowns and four touchdowns. He added a receiving touchdown to that total as well.
Ten seasons later another Bulldog had a great season opener. D.J. Shockley waited patiently behind four-year starter David Greene for three seasons. In 2005, he started his first game in a match-up with Boise State. The signal caller was 16-for-24 passing for 289 yards and five touchdowns. He also added another score from the ground in the blowout win.
Back to the current team. Georgia has an extremely talented defense, but most of the players are still quite young. J.R. Reed has the most career tackles among players returning with 145. He also has the most career interceptions coming back with four (DJ Daniel did have five during his stay at Georgia Military College). Julian Rochester has the most career sacks coming back with 5-1/2. Newcomer Jermaine Johnson did have 12-1/2 for Independence Community College, but they didn’t show too much of them on Netflix’s Last Chance U.
On special teams, Rodrigo Blankenship will try to continue his stellar kicking. The senior has 53 career field goals and is in seventh place on Georgia’s field goal list. Next up is Rex Robinson with 56.
There will be all-new returners out there for the Dawgs, and in case you're wondering, the record for the longest punt return in Georgia history is: Jimmy Campagna for 100 yards. It happened in 1952 in a season opener, and it was against Vanderbilt. And it was in Nashville.