Georgia is 6-2 in the month of August. The first time the Bulldogs played in August was in 1991. In fact, Georgia didn’t even start playing September games until 1911 (Georgia’s 20th season). Back in 1892, Georgia’s first ever game was in January. Here are all the August battles.



Georgia Bulldog football games played in August Opponent and Result Score Location August 31, 1991 defeated Western Carolina 48-0 Athens, GA August 31, 1996 lost to Southern Miss 11-7 Athens, GA August 30, 1997 defeated Arkansas State 38-7 Athens, GA August 31, 2002 defeated Clemson 31-28 Athens, GA August 30, 2003 defeated Clemson 30-0 Clemson, SC August 30, 2008 defeated Georgia Southern 45-21 Athens, GA August 31, 2013 lost to Clemson 38-35 Clemson, SC August 30, 2014 defeated Clemson 45-21 Athens, GA

Vandy used to dominate the series. It is not that way anymore, as Georgia’s 57 wins in the series is the fourth highest over any opponent.

Georgia Bulldogs - Most Wins over an opponent Record vs. opponent 2019 Date 2019 Location vs. Georgia Tech 67-39-5 November 30 Atlanta, GA vs. Auburn 59-56-8 November 16 Auburn, AL vs. Kentucky 58-12-2 October 19 Athens, GA vs. Vanderbilt 57-20-2 August 31 Nashville, TN vs. Florida 52-43-2 November 2 Jacksonville, FL vs. South Carolina 51-18-2 October 12 Athens, GA

Here are some numbers on how the last five Georgia head coaches have fared in the season’s first game.

Season Opener Records by last 5 Georgia Head Coaches Record Most Points Scored Fewest Points Allowed Vince Dooley (1964-1988) 18-5-2 56 (Oregon St - 1971) 0 (3 times, 1967, 1969, 1981) Ray Goff (1989-1995) 5-2 48 (Western Carolina - 1991) 0 (Western Carolina - 1991) Jim Donnan (1996-2000) 4-1 56 (Kent State - 1998) 3 (Kent State - 1998) Mark Richt (2001-2015) 12-3 55 (Louisiana-Lafayette - 2010) 0 (Clemson - 2003) Kirby Smart (2016-present) 3-0 45 (Austin Peay - 2018) 0 (Austin Peay - 2018)

Kirby Smart is 2-1 as a head coach against Vanderbilt. That one loss was a 17-16 defeat in his first season as top Dawg. He and the team have dominated the Commodores ever since then. The same can be said about how he has fared against the whole Eastern division.



Georgia Bulldogs vs. SEC East under Kirby Smart 2016 2017 2018 Record 3-3 6-0 6-0 Points For 140 247 233 Points Against 140 72 105 Minutes Led 165:39 304:17 324:55 Minutes Tied 34:20 49:22 31:48 Minutes Trailed 160:01 6:21 3:17

The most points a Georgia team has allowed to an SEC East team in the last two seasons was 29 points (Missouri in 2018). The Bulldogs have scored more than 29 points in 11 of 12 games against the SEC East since then. The only one they did not was against South Carolina in 2017 (24 points). The Bulldogs are 4-5 against the SEC West including SEC and CFP Championships under Kirby Smart. Individually, many Bulldogs are racking up impressive season and career stat totals. Let’s begin with quarterback Jake Fromm. When looking at these numbers, be aware that style of play, total games as well as schemes, skill players, and offensive line have a lot to do with how these signal callers performed. But it's fun to look at this comparison.

Notable Georgia QB - Career Stats Through First 2 Seasons Comp Pct Pass Yards TD Passes Interceptions Eric Zeier (1991-1992) 57.0 4,232 19 16 Quincy Carter (1998-1999) 58.4 5,662 32 18 David Greene (2001-2002) 58.3 6,001 40 19 Matthew Stafford (2006-2007) 54.5 4,272 26 23 Aaron Murray (2010-2011) 60.0 6,198 59 22 Jake Fromm (2017-2018) 64.8 5,364 54 13

UGASports.com was the only website that tracked Fromm’s totals each week last season as he climbed many of the Dawgs’ important passing categories. As we enter the 2019 season, let us look at where he sits entering the season and who is the Georgia quarterback that is next on the list.

Jake Fromm - Career Stats and Georgia Rank Jake Fromm's Stats Next on List Completion Pct 64.82 (2nd) 65.0 (1st - Hutson Mason) Completions 387 (7th) 445 (6th - Mike Bobo) Pass Yards 5,364 (7th) 6,334 (6th - Mike Bobo) TD Passes 54 (4th) 67 (3rd - Eric Zeier)

Switching gears to running the ball and the Dawgs have a bevy of talent. D’Andre Swift gets the most recognition, and it's well deserved. Despite having just 244 career attempts through two seasons and sharing the load the majority of the time, Swift has 1,667 career yards rushing. He's already in the top 20 on Georgia’s career rush list. He and his totals are surrounded by an impressive of list of Bulldogs.

Career Rush Yards and Georgia Ranks Seasons Career Rush Yards 17th - Andy Johnson 1971-1973 1,799 18th - Charley Trippi 1942, 1945-1946 1,737 19th - Kregg Lumpkin 2003, 2005-2007 1,700 20th - D'Andre Swift 2017-present 1,667 21st - Terrell Davis 1992-1994 1,657

D’Andre Swift’s most rushing attempts in one game was 17 (2018 vs. Auburn). He has four career 100-yard rush games, with a career-best 186 against the Tigers in that same game. Swift is averaging 6.8 yards a rush attempt. Georgia’s record is 6.44 among players with 500 or more career rush attempts. It's held by Todd Gurley. Swift has 831 career rush yards in home games, and 836 in his career on the road and neutral sites combined. Georgia currently has 50 players with at least 1,000 career rush yards. The list might be larger after this week, as current Dawg Brian Herrien needs just 77 more to reach the four-digit total. He has reached 77 or more in a game twice in his career. He had 82 at South Carolina and 78 more at Ole Miss in 2016. Georgia lost a lot on the receiving side. Gone are Mecole Hardman, Terry Godwin, J.J. Holloman, Isaac Nauta, and more. Here's a list of career receptions, Georgia has coming back and what they've done as a Bulldog only.



Georgia Receptions Leaders Returning in 2019 (with UGA only) Career Receptions Career TD Receptions D'Andre Swift 49 4 Charlie Woerner 25 0 Tyler Simmons 14 2 Brian Herrien 12 1 James Cook 8 0 Trey Blount 3 0

Here's a little more on rushing and receiving and how Georgia players have fared in season openers in the 2000s.

Georgia: Most Yards in Season Openers in the 2000's Rushing Receiving Nick Chubb 2016 North Carolina 222 Isaiah McKenzie 2016 North Carolina 122 Todd Gurley 2014 Clemson 198 Tavarres King 2012 Buffalo 117 Musa Smith 2001 Arkansas State 158 Martez Milner 2005 Boise State 111 Todd Gurley 2013 Clemson 154 Orson Charles 2011 Boise State 109 Danny Ware 2004 Georgia Southern 135 Damien Gary 2001 Arkansas State 104 Nick Chubb 2015 Louisiana-Monroe 120 Fred Gibson 2003 Clemson 104