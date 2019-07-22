News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 00:34:13 -0500') }} football Edit

State of the Class Pt. 1: Examining Georgia's QB, RB, WR recruiting in 2020

Jake Reuse • UGASports
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

It was just two weeks ago that our Anthony Dasher issued his State of the Program, including a bold prediction for the Dawgs in the 2019 season.Today, we kick off the State of the Class where Georg...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}