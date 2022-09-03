Malaki Starks backpedaled up the numbers and found his man. He locked up with Oregon receiver Dont'e Thornton and continued running up the sideline. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix uncorked a high pass toward Starks. The true freshman from Jefferson dove backwards, reaching for the ball as it sailed over his head. The ball found his hands, and Starks secured it as he rolled over onto Thornton. Starks had announced his presence in the college football world. "He's an incredible athlete, has good speed," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. "He's got a lot to learn, and I thought he played with great composure today, and he could be a really talented player."

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during Georgia's 49-3 win over Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 3, 2022. Photo by Kathryn Skeean.

Starks made the biggest splash of the team's freshmen on Saturday afternoon. But another one of his classmates actually earned a start in his first collegiate game. Defensive lineman Mykel Williams lined up with the Bulldogs on the first snap of the game. He finished his debut with one tackle. "He's just a great person off the field, and like I said, he comes in every day ready to work," senior safety Christopher Smith said. "Extremely talented, just like a lot of guys we have." But Starks is the one who truly stole the show. He entered the game on Georgia's second defensive possession. That drive ended with his diving interception of Nix.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIFRSVUUgRlJFU0hNQU4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TdGFya3NNYWxha2k/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0YXJr c01hbGFraTwvYT4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0dvRGF3Z3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNHb0Rhd2dzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vemczREZrb3Zj WCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pnM0RGa292Y1g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg R2VvcmdpYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEdlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NjYxNTYwMjk4MjEzNDU3OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==