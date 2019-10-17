Staff Predictions - Kentucky at Georgia
The predictions are in. Here is what the UGASports folks think is going to happen on Saturday.
Jake Reuse
There's one key factor that seems to be looming larger each day ahead of this contest, and that's the weather. It's going to be cold and wet on Saturday night, and I think that'll take the crowd factor out of the game in a major way. In sloppy conditions, I think the Bulldogs' commitment to bully ball should pay off. The big guys up front can slog forward, open holes, and allow Georgia to do what it likes - ground and pound. I don't think Kentucky will have quite the same success, but Lynn Bowden's threat at quarterback is real. If it's an ugly, low scoring affair, I think that benefits Georgia's chances.
Prediction: Georgia 21, Kentucky 10
Anthony Dasher
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news