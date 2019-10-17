There's one key factor that seems to be looming larger each day ahead of this contest, and that's the weather. It's going to be cold and wet on Saturday night, and I think that'll take the crowd factor out of the game in a major way. In sloppy conditions, I think the Bulldogs' commitment to bully ball should pay off. The big guys up front can slog forward, open holes, and allow Georgia to do what it likes - ground and pound. I don't think Kentucky will have quite the same success, but Lynn Bowden's threat at quarterback is real. If it's an ugly, low scoring affair, I think that benefits Georgia's chances.

Prediction: Georgia 21, Kentucky 10