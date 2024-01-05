Stackhouse announces his return
Nose guard Nazir Stackhouse made it official Friday morning, announcing he was taking advantage of his available Covid year and playing one more season with the Bulldogs.
The news comes after Stackhouse told UGASports following Georgia’s Orange Bowl that he had yet to make up his mind before coming to Friday’s conclusion.
Players on the team in 2020 were all granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, should they choose to use it.
Three other Bulldogs who are also eligible include offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss, along with defensive lineman Warren Brinson.
Super Seniors who return will not have their scholarships count against the team’s 85-man roster limit.
Getting Stackhouse (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) back is big news for Georgia’s defensive line, which will lean on his experience for leadership.
A Coaches All-SEC Second Team selection, Stackhouse started all 13 games for Georgia, including the Bulldogs’ first road game at Auburn where he had a season-high five tackles, including four solo stops, with one tackle for a loss of four yards in SEC win over Auburn.
He later snatched his first career interception in the win over Missouri to earn SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Other big games include a three-tackle, one-sack performance in Georgia’s win over Ole Miss.
Stackhouse was also a member of the 2023 preseason All-SEC Team.