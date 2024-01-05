Nose guard Nazir Stackhouse made it official Friday morning, announcing he was taking advantage of his available Covid year and playing one more season with the Bulldogs.

The news comes after Stackhouse told UGASports following Georgia’s Orange Bowl that he had yet to make up his mind before coming to Friday’s conclusion.

Players on the team in 2020 were all granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, should they choose to use it.

Three other Bulldogs who are also eligible include offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss, along with defensive lineman Warren Brinson.

Super Seniors who return will not have their scholarships count against the team’s 85-man roster limit.