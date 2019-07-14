Longtime UGA commit Nazir Stackhouse updates his status, sets his officials
Four-star defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse is the longest tenured commitment of Georgia's Class of 2020, having pledged his services to the Bulldogs all the way back in December of 2017.That hasn'...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news