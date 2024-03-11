It will be a time for learning, adjustments, and a heavy dose of fundamentals when Georgia kicks off spring practice Tuesday afternoon.

There’s a lot of work to be done.

Not only does head coach Kirby Smart welcome 28 newcomers (22 early enrollees and six transfers), but four new assistant coaches make up this year’s staff, including co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Travaris Robinson, wide receivers coach James Coley, running backs coach Josh Crawford, and secondary coach Donte Williams.

There are plenty of storylines to follow, starting with the largest group of newcomers joining the program as midyear enrollees in Smart’s nine years as head coach.

"They're lost, they're overwhelmed," Smart said back in December. "They're high character, they're very intelligent, they're hard-working. They're out of shape, they're winded, they're enamored, but they won't be in the spring. So, I can't wait to coach them."

At least the quarterback position will not be a concern.

Carson Beck’s decision to return qualified as perhaps the biggest news to date, but so too, does the arrival of running back Trevor Etienne from Florida. The Bulldogs also added a trio of wide receivers in Colbie Young (Miami), London Humphrey (Vanderbilt), and Michael Jackson III (Southern Cal).

Former Alabama safety Jake Pope and South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod are also receiving their first taste of practice with their new team.

Of the 22 early enrollees, a talented group of freshmen defensive backs – Ellis Robinson IV, Demello Jones, Ondre Evans, and KJ Bolden will be watched closely.

"They'll have to grow up, but we're in need at that position," Smart said. "We're under what I call our 'quota.' They're going to get thrust into some opportunities to get to go out there and play and compete. But they all have toughness. They all have speed."

For Georgia’s six freshmen offensive linemen, it’s about getting in shape.

"Everybody can print all the 'big is better' they want, but if they don't lose weight, they won't play," Smart said. "That's the key is, are they wired the correct way to lose weight? I was just talking to a couple of guys out there at practice. Earnest Greene came in here at 355, and Earnest Greene was at 320 by the first snap of spring ball. You know, he was committed to a process, and these guys will have to be, too."

Freshman quarterback Ryan Puglisi does not have to worry about playing time, but Smart said the opportunity to learn behind Beck is something he’s looking forward to.

Puglisi was able to work out with the Bulldogs during Orange Bowl practice in Miami. According to sources, Puglisi’s solid work continued through winter workouts as well.

"He's embraced the part about learning," Smart said. "He sees himself as a guy that needs to come in and develop under a system. He's seen Carson's success, so I think he understands that. He wants to grow and get better."

There are other storylines to follow.

On the offensive line, Jared Wilson is expected to take over for Sedrick Van Pran. But there could be a battle at right tackle between the returning Xzavier Truss and sophomore Monroe Freeling.

At wide receiver, how quickly the newcomers blend with the current group of players that include Dominic Lovett, RaRa Thomas, and Dillon Bell will be interesting to watch.

Of course, this will be the first spring in four years where there’s no Brock Bowers at tight end.

Oscar Delp is back, along with Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin III. But the two early enrollees – Colton Heinrich and Jason Reddell – will also receive early looks.

Defensively, the decisions of Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson to return qualified as great news for a defensive line that has plenty of talented bodies. However, Smart wants to see players like Christen Miller and Jordan Hall take the next step. They’ll have plenty of time to do that this spring, which concludes with the annual G-Day game on April 13.

There was some attrition at linebacker with Marvin Jones Jr., Darris Smith, and Jamon Dumas Johnson moving on. However, once again, the Bulldogs brought in another talented class, most of whom are already on campus.

In the secondary, returning safety Malaki Starks is one of the best in the country, but everywhere else in the Bulldog secondary, there are opportunities.

Finding capable replacements is what spring practice is for.

Let the work begin.