If there's one position entering spring practice where there's a bit of uncertainty, it's wide receiver.

The reason is simple. With the decisions of Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman to leave early for the NFL, along with seniors Ahkil Crumpton and Terry Godwin, it means Georgia will have to go about the business of replacing three of its top four receivers from last season, in terms of catches made.

Scary? At first glance it is.The thought of Jake Fromm having to build a connection with what, in many respects, will be a new group of receivers, would seem an unnerving task.

Fortunately, there is talent.

Junior Jeremiah Holloman burst onto the scene last fall, finishing as Georgia's third-leading receiver with 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns.

After that, however, questions remain.

Will a year in Georgia's system make a difference for Demetris Robertson, the uber-talented and hyped receiver, who only played sparingly last season, failing to catch a single pass?

Word we've received is that the Savannah native has worked extremely hard, gotten stronger, and is ready to make the impact many predicted he would when he first transferred from Cal.

Tyler Simmons (14 receptions in 2018) is another receiver expected to leap into the starting rotation. But after that, seldom-used Trey Blount (three catches for 39 yards) is the only other Georgia wideout with a collegiate reception.

That includes returning redshirt sophomore Matt Landers, along with redshirt freshmen Tommy Bush and Kearis Jackson.

In May, the Bulldogs will welcome Miami graduate transfer Lawrence Cager, along with highly touted signees Dominick Blaylock, George Pickens, and Makiya Tongue.

So, although there is uncertainty, there doesn't appear to be a shortage of players. There will be plenty of talent in Cortez Hankton's receiving room. The question will be, who wants to step up?