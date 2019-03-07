Spring Position Breakdown: Wide receivers
If there's one position entering spring practice where there's a bit of uncertainty, it's wide receiver.
The reason is simple. With the decisions of Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman to leave early for the NFL, along with seniors Ahkil Crumpton and Terry Godwin, it means Georgia will have to go about the business of replacing three of its top four receivers from last season, in terms of catches made.
Scary? At first glance it is.The thought of Jake Fromm having to build a connection with what, in many respects, will be a new group of receivers, would seem an unnerving task.
Fortunately, there is talent.
Junior Jeremiah Holloman burst onto the scene last fall, finishing as Georgia's third-leading receiver with 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns.
After that, however, questions remain.
Will a year in Georgia's system make a difference for Demetris Robertson, the uber-talented and hyped receiver, who only played sparingly last season, failing to catch a single pass?
Word we've received is that the Savannah native has worked extremely hard, gotten stronger, and is ready to make the impact many predicted he would when he first transferred from Cal.
Tyler Simmons (14 receptions in 2018) is another receiver expected to leap into the starting rotation. But after that, seldom-used Trey Blount (three catches for 39 yards) is the only other Georgia wideout with a collegiate reception.
That includes returning redshirt sophomore Matt Landers, along with redshirt freshmen Tommy Bush and Kearis Jackson.
In May, the Bulldogs will welcome Miami graduate transfer Lawrence Cager, along with highly touted signees Dominick Blaylock, George Pickens, and Makiya Tongue.
So, although there is uncertainty, there doesn't appear to be a shortage of players. There will be plenty of talent in Cortez Hankton's receiving room. The question will be, who wants to step up?
2018 Summary
The numbers may not have wowed you, but overall it was a solid year for Georgia's receiving corps in 2018.
Ridley did what many predicted he would do, leading the Bulldogs in receptions with 44 for 570 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Hardman had 34 catches for 532 yards—a per catch average of (16.0)—while scoring seven touchdowns, second behind Ridley.
Holloman's emergence, however, may have been the biggest surprise.
The junior made his presence felt in Georgia's win against Middle Tennessee when he made two of his five touchdown receptions, and as the season wore along, he became arguably Fromm's most trusted target.
Moving forward, that's almost certain to be the case.
Key Departures
Together, Ridley, Godwin, Hardman, and Crumpton accounted for 97 of Georgia's 221 completions, although the distribution of catches was off more than many predicted it would be when the season first game.
That was due to the fact Godwin only caught 22 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns—one of the bigger offensive mysteries, considering the former five star performer caught 109 passes his first three years with the team.
Crumpton, meanwhile, never really caught on as some projected he would, catching just five passes his senior year.
Key Newcomers
Unfortunately, neither of the three freshman receivers Georgia signed—Tongue, Blaylock, or Pickens—are currently in town as early enrollees.
There's even word that Pickens might not arrive until later this summer while he gets his academic affairs in order.
Nevertheless, once they do—Blaylock and Pickens in particular—they have a chance to make an immediate impact.
So too, will Cager, the graduate transfer from Miami.
At 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds, Cager will give the Bulldogs another big target at the position. He comes to Athens with 45 career catches with the Hurricanes, for 681 yards and 10 touchdowns.
|Name
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Jeremiah Holloman
|
Junior
|
6-2/200
|
Burst on the scene with 24 catches for 418 yards and five touchdowns. Has a great connection with quarterback Jake Fromm
|
Tyler Simmons
|
Senior
|
6-0/201
|
Proved quite effective, not only catching the ball but on jet sweeps. Simmons' ability as a blocker will assure he receives plenty of opportunities.
|
Demetris Robertson
|
Redshirt Junior
|
6-0/195
|
Robertson did not catch a pass as he spent most of the year getting in shape while learning Georgia's offensive system. Is expected to play a huge roll this fall.
|
Trey Blount
|
Junior
|
6-1/210
|
Seldom-used wideout caught just three passes for 39 yards last year.
|
Matt Landers
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
6-5, 205
|
Florida native has drawn praise from teammates over the past two years, although he's yet to catch a pass. He'll get plenty of opportunities this spring.
|
Tommy Bush
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-5, 200
|
Redshirted last year while learning the offensive system. Received praise from Smart during Bowl practice but needs a good spring to figure into the picture
|
Kearis Jackson
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-0/200
|
Jackson played in four games but was still able to keep his redshirt due to the NCAA's new rule on allowing players to see action in four contest and still keep their year of eligibility.
|
Lawrence Cager
|
Graduate Transfer
|
6-5/218
|
Cager will arrive in Athens in May after finishing up courses needed for graduation at Miami.
|
Makiya Tongue
|
Freshman
|
6-2/205
|
Gets overshadowed a bit due to his more heralded classmates, but the Louisiana native is talent in his own right. Gets to Athens in May.
|
Dominick Blaylock
|
Freshman
|
6-0/192
|
Four-star receiver has great hands and speed. Could make a quick impact. Arrives in Athens in May.
|
George Pickens
|
Freshman
|
6-4/195
|
Spurned Auburn to sign with the Bulldogs. Still some academic questions but is expected to make it into school.
2019 Predictions
Of the returning players, we know Holloman and Simmons will play integral roles.
The big question is Robertson.
Word is the former Savannah Christian standout is in excellent condition and ready to make the impact many hoped he would have catching 57 passes 837 yards and seven touchdown during his stay at Cal.
Robertson is one of the fastest players on the team and will give the Bulldogs a true deep threat, assuming of course, he's ready to take that next step.
Otherwise, it's going to be interesting to see what unfolds.
As recently as last week's NFL Combine, we heard some of Landers' former teammates brag about what the Florida brings to the table and how they expect him to make his mark very soon.
We'll see.
Having the veteran Cager should help the depth, but once fall camp rolls around, no doubt all eyes will be on the two freshmen - Blaylock and Pickens - who have a chance to make significant impacts providing they get off to fast starts in fall camp.