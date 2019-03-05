Spring Position Breakdown: Right tackle
Heading into last spring, the question surrounding right tackle centered around two young players: Isaiah Wilson and Cade Mays.
Wilson was a redshirt freshman at the time, after the Brooklyn native set out what would have been his freshman year in 2017 to hone his craft and adjust himself to the coming rigors of playing in the SEC East.
Mays had already impressed position coach Sam Pittman, soon after arriving as an early enrollee. Now he was expected to battle Wilson tooth and nail for the starting job.
It didn’t work out that way.
Almost from the first day of spring camp, Wilson repped wit the ones, holding onto the starting job all the way through to the conclusion of the Sugar Bowl.
Although Wilson still struggled from time to time with various aspects of his game, he also improved as the season progressed. As Georgia gets set to begin spring practice on March 19, he doesn’t figure to be going anywhere soon.
2018 Summary
Georgia had a plan for Wilson all along, and it seemed to work to perfection.
Andrew Thomas started at right tackle for the Bulldogs during their run to the national championship in 2017. Following the graduation of Isaiah Wynn, Pittman wisely slid Thomas over to left tackle, thus opening a spot for Wilson.
It was a job he never let go.
Although he scuffled from time to time in pass protection, Wilson used his giant 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame to his definite advantage as a solid run blocker as part of an offensive line that, for the most part, proved to be one of the nation’s best.
Key Departure
There are none to report, as former center Lamont Gaillard was the only scholarship offensive lineman lost off last year’s squad.
Key Newcomers
Georgia signed Warren McClendon and Xavier Truss, both of whom project as tackles.
Both could be in line for redshirts due to Georgia’s depth, but there is a chance one of the two could eke out some reps, depending on how well they adjust to college ball.
McClendon will have a jumpstart on that, due to the fact he is an early enrollee and will be taking part in spring drills; we’ll see.
2019 Projection
Coaches want Wilson to improve his pass protection skills, as really that’s all that’s keeping him from becoming one of the better right tackles in the SEC.
The guess here is, he will.
Look for Wilson to become a fixture at the position for the Bulldogs for the next few years to come.
Should something happen to Wilson or in the event he needs a break, Mays—assuming he’s not starting somewhere else on the offensive line—figures to be the replacement.
Redshirt freshman Owen Condon can—and has—played the position. There’s always the chance that right guard Ben Cleveland could slide over to the outside. He's done that before.
We mentioned McClendon and Truss as two of Georgia’s younger options, but barring injury, right tackle will belong to Wilson, at least for the next year or two.