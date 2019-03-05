Heading into last spring, the question surrounding right tackle centered around two young players: Isaiah Wilson and Cade Mays.

Wilson was a redshirt freshman at the time, after the Brooklyn native set out what would have been his freshman year in 2017 to hone his craft and adjust himself to the coming rigors of playing in the SEC East.

Mays had already impressed position coach Sam Pittman, soon after arriving as an early enrollee. Now he was expected to battle Wilson tooth and nail for the starting job.

It didn’t work out that way.

Almost from the first day of spring camp, Wilson repped wit the ones, holding onto the starting job all the way through to the conclusion of the Sugar Bowl.

Although Wilson still struggled from time to time with various aspects of his game, he also improved as the season progressed. As Georgia gets set to begin spring practice on March 19, he doesn’t figure to be going anywhere soon.