For those who enjoy a good soap opera, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has some bad news for you. There will be no quarterback controversy this spring. Jake Fromm is Georgia’s starter. No ifs, ands, or buts. This is Jake Fromm’s team; no other questions need to be asked. It’s not like there was really any doubt before. But after last year’s signing of Justin Fields, comments by Smart that Fromm, like everyone else on the team, would have to “compete” for the job left many fans wondering—some perhaps hoping—that change would be coming. We all know how that story turned out. Fields is now preparing for his first year at Ohio State, while Fromm is back, having supplanted former teammate Jacob Eason, and now dispatched Fields, making him the last man standing under center, primed to have his best season yet in what will be his third year as Georgia’s starting quarterback. So, although Fromm will be expected to take another step in his development, two words you won’t be hearing together this spring are "quarterback competition." The only question is who will be No. 2. Will it be Stetson Bennett, the prodigal son who returned to Athens after spending last season at Jones Community College in Mississippi? Or will it be Dwan Mathis, the former Ohio State commit, who changed his mind on Signing Day in order to hook up with the Bulldogs? Compared to the past two years, quarterback talk that surrounds Georgia this spring will be relatively tame.

2018 Analysis

The final numbers were impressive: In 14 games, Fromm completed 206 of 306 passes for 2,749 yards and 30 touchdowns with just six interceptions, a rating of 171.32. But still the former Houston County star had his detractors. Much of it had nothing to do with his performance, instead coming from those simply wanting Smart to turn over the reins to Fields. Nobody will truly know how much—if any—the presence of Fields affected Fromm. But the fact is, if you go back and look over the history of Georgia football, his overall season was one of one of the better ones a Bulldog quarterback has ever had. There was the loss to LSU, a game that saw Fromm complete just 16 of 34 passes for 209 yards and two interceptions against LSU. But more often than not, Fromm performed to the level that Smart and most fans have grown accustomed to seeing, including wins over arch-rivals Florida, Auburn, and Georgia Tech before coming up short in the SEC title game against Alabama, despite a hot first half. Georgia’s loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl proved to be another downer, but after Fields’ decision soon thereafter to leave for Ohio State, Fromm remained the last man standing.

Key Departures

Fields had his moments for the Bulldogs, although many were critical of the way Smart and former offensive coordinator Jim Chaney utilized the former five-star, limiting him to only a handful of series throughout the course of the year. Could Fields have done more with additional opportunity? That’s a question we’ll never have answered, although from the small sampling fans received, it was easy to tell why he was held in such high regard after he completed 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing 42 times for 266 yards and four scores. Fields wouldn’t be Georgia’s only quarterback transfer. Walk-on Matthew Downing, who played in four games completing 8 of 10 passes for 88 yards, ultimately transferred to Texas Christian.

Key Newcomers

After Fields moved on, Georgia was desperate to add some depth to its quarterback room and did so by signing the former four-star Mathis, along with bringing Bennett back into the fold. Mathis was all set to sign with Ohio State until Fields made his decision known, while the addition of Bennett was an opportunity to bring back someone who already had a working knowledge of the offense. As an early enrollee, Mathis is expected to get a major crash course in the inner working of the Georgia offense. He will be a work in progress, but coaches love his potential.

Quarterbacks Player Class Height/Weight Notes Jake Fromm Junior 6-2/225 A two-year starter, Fromm is the unquestioned top dog at quarterback for the Bulldogs this fall. Stetson Bennett Junior 5-11/190 Bennett drew raves for his work as Georgia's scout team QB two years ago. After spending last year at Jones Community College, he's back with a scholarship and is the team's projected No. 2 QB. Dwan Mathis Freshman 6-6/205 The freshman is an early enrollee who will receive a crash course on learning the Bulldog offense this spring. John Seter Sophomore 6-3/180 Walk-on QB who is a valuable member of the scout team. Mason Wood Redshirt Freshman 6-0/185 Walk-on QB who is a valuable member of the scout team.

2019 Projection