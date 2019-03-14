You can look at any position grouping on the Georgia football team and find players considered by many to be legitimate stars. We’ve already considered the incredible amount of talent that’s been accrued on the offensive line. On defense, the star power that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has to work with at outside linebacker may ultimately be just as impressive. The Bulldogs graduated senior D’Andre Walker, but if you look around the room at the players, there’s no shortage of talent, albeit young, that fans should be very excited about seeing this fall. Names like Adam Anderson, Brenton Cox, Robert Beal, and Azeez Ojulari are no doubt already familiar to most. But when you look at who else head coach Kirby Smart brought in with his most recent class, it should make for some interesting competition, not only this spring, but into fall camp. Early enrollees Nolan Smith of Savannah and junior college transfer Jermaine Johnson have already received high marks according to some of our sources. How Lanning ultimately molds this unit as its position coach will be a key for Georgia in its effort to affect opposing quarterbacks more than it did a season ago. The talent appears to be in place. The question is: Will the group’s production matchup? Let’s take a look, shall we?

2018 Analysis

Walker was Georgia’s big playmaker at outside linebacker, following the graduation of Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy following the 2017 season. The Atlanta native led the Bulldogs in sacks (7.5) and hurries (14). It was a fine year by any standards—until he was forced to leave the second half of the SEC Championship against Alabama with a foot injury that ultimately cost him the rest of the game, along with the Sugar Bowl against Texas. With Walker out, the Bulldogs were unable to generate the needed pressure to contain Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, who led Alabama to its comeback victory. Meanwhile, of the returnees, teammate Walter Grant is considerably experienced, with both Anderson and Cox flashing in different games throughout the course of the season. Fans even got a taste of Azeez, who received significant time in the Sugar Bowl. He finished with four tackles as one of the few Georgia bright spots against the Longhorns. Overall, however, the fact the Bulldogs finished with just 24 sacks was a problem, and if there’s one area where Smart wants to see improvement this fall, that’s it.

Key Departure

The key departure is undoubtedly Walker, who did a fine job stepping into the role of both on-field contributor and leader following the graduation of Bellamy and Carter. It’s a shame he got hurt. The Fairburn native was playing at a career-best level before coming out of the game early in the third quarter against Alabama. Who knows what might have happened or what the outcome might have been had he been healthy enough to keep playing?

Key Newcomers

Johnson was ranked as the nation’s No. 3 overall junior college prospect, according to Rivals, following his two-year career at Independence Community College. As a sophomore, Johnson—who grew from 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-6 during his stay at the Kansas school—posted some impressive numbers. In 20 career games for Independence, the Eden Prairie, Minn. native totaled 96 tackles—19 for loss—with 12.5 sacks, along with four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. Smith was Rivals’ No. 2 overall player for the Class of 2019. A native of Savannah, the former five-star player played his last two years at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where he made 47 tackles, 14.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Outside linebackers Player Class Height/Weight Notes Walter Grant Junior 6-4, 245 Consistent performer, although he hasn't flashed the pass-rushing skills as some initially thought he would. Adam Anderson Sophomore 6-5, 230 Primed to take a big step as one of the team's key pass rushers. Brenton Cox Sophomore 6-4, 250 Can be better than what he showed as a freshman, and the thought is he will. Robert Beal RS Sophomore 6-4, 244 Slowed last year with a concussion, Beal is expected to be fine for spring practice. Azeez Ojular Sophomore 6-3, 240 Recovered enough from the ACL he tore in high school to see some late-season action. Made four tackles in the Sugar Bowl loss to Texas. *Jermaine Johnson Junior 6-6, 240 Expected to make an immediate impact after two excellent seasons at Independence Community College. *Nolan Smith Freshman 6-3, 240 Savannah native who spent the last two years at IMG Academy could be ready to make a contribution as a true freshman.

2019 Predictions