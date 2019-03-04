There’s only a handful of spots on Georgia’s offense where you can stamp “guaranteed starter” next to someone’s name. Quarterback Jake Fromm is one. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is another. Georgia has had some fine left tackles before, but few in recent memory have defined the position more than the junior from Atlanta. As the Bulldogs prepare for the start of spring camp, we continue our series breaking down each position. Today’s analysis is one of the easiest we’ll have to define. Thomas will start and play most of the snaps, although there are still a few questions as to how the rotation will work behind him.

Andrew Thomas is considered one of the best left tackles in the SEC. Radi Nabulsi

2018 Summary

What didn’t Thomas do while playing left tackle for the Bulldogs? Not much. Even opponents agree that he was one of the best in the SEC. The former Pace Academy star was voted a member of the All-SEC team by league coaches, earning SEC Offensive Line Co-Player of the Week after the Bulldogs win at Kentucky to sew up the SEC East crown. Thomas started all 15 games for Georgia his freshman season at right tackle. Then he slid over to the left side and didn't miss a beat, protecting Fromm’s backside. An ankle injury, suffered in the third quarter against South Carolina, caused him to miss the following week’s game against Middle Tennessee. But he still managed to play in 72 percent of the Bulldogs’ offensive snaps against SEC teams.

Key Departure

Fortunately for Georgia, there are none to report. Youth is certainly served when it comes to other candidates who potentially could play left tackle for the Bulldogs, with the lone exception being senior D’Marcus Hayes, who only played in four games for the Bulldogs after redshirting in 2017.

Key Newcomers

Georgia signed a couple of players who project as tackles: Warren McClendon and Xavier Truss. It’s believed that both McClendon and Truss are more likely to redshirt than play, although the fact that McClendon is here on campus as an early enrollee could change that thought with a strong showing during practice.

Cade Mays seems the logical choice to step in at left tackle, should Thomas be injured. Radi Nabulsi

2019 Outlook