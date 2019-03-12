As UGASports continues its preseason spring position breakdowns, it’s time to hop over to defense. We’ll start with defensive tackle/nose guard, the focal points for any 3-4 defensive scheme. Granted, the Bulldogs play a lot more multiple than base sets, but nevertheless, you need big, strong men at the point of attack for the rest of the defense to work as effectively as it can. The ability to take on double teams, eat up space, and make plays at the line of scrimmage are crucial to Georgia’s defensive success. So having the right personnel is vital. It took a while last season, but ultimately freshman Jordan Davis proved to be just what the Bulldogs were looking for. Davis, a former three-star recruit, was considered a bit raw and wasn’t expected to make much of contribution during his first year, but through hard work, he dropped the necessary weight to be able to play. Soon after that, he proved to be the best man for the job, ultimately surpassing veterans Julian Rochester and Michael Barnett at nose. At defensive tackle, senior Tyler Clark brings a lot of veteran leadership, while junior Devonte Wyatt played very well at the end of last season. Senior Michail Carter and junior Netori Johnson provided other options. Davis, however, will be the key to the whole group. With spring practice starting on March 19, Davis, who battled back issues at the end of last year, has a chance to really put his stamp on the position.

2018 Analysis

It wasn’t as if Davis came out of nowhere to become a legitimate force at nose guard for Georgia last fall. But his rise to significance was as impressive as any we’ve seen in some time. For the first quarter of the season, the former three-star was relegated to scout team, the last man seen going through warm-up reps with the rest of the defensive line during media viewing. Even Kirby Smart suggested early on that the North Carolina native was a big work-in-progress. What Smart didn’t mention was how hard Davis was working—so much so that Davis ultimately forced his head coach’s hand. He convinced Smart by the time Georgia played Vanderbilt that he was ready to handle the rigors of the SEC. At this point, he'd only seen spot duty against Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee. Davis went on to start three straight games against Florida, Kentucky, and Auburn, along with the SEC title game against Alabama, before suffering a back injury that knocked him out of the Sugar Bowl. When he played, Davis was highly effective, as he finished with 25 tackles, including a season-high seven at LSU. In taking over the starting role, Davis moved ahead of the likes of Rochester and Barnett, who remained integral parts of the rotation.

Key Departures

The Bulldogs graduated senior DaQuan Hawkins Muckle, but the Atlanta native only played in five games last year, making just four tackles.

Key Newcomers

The Bulldogs haven’t designated which position their incoming freshmen will play, although Zion Logue, Travon Walker, Bill Norton and Tymon Mitchell each certainly have the frame and could make quick impacts. However, the trio does not arrive until May, so for the time being, it will be the aforementioned veterans who will receive most of the opportunities this spring—although early enrollee Tramel Walthour will be getting a jump on his younger competition.

Defensive tackles/nose guards Player Class Height/Weight Notes Tyler Clark Senior 6-4.300 Didn't have quite the year that he had as a sophomore, but still an integral part of the defensive front. Jordan Davis Sophomore 6-6/325 As a freshman, Davis took over at nose guard before coming down with a back injury after the SEC Championship. Julian Rochester Senior 6-6/300 Better suited for tackle than nose guard, Rochester hopes to make his senior season his best year yet. Michael Barnett Senior 6-4/304 Barnett doesn't receive a ton of acclaim, but might be the most respected of all Georgia's defensive linemen Devonte Wyatt Junior 6-3/302 Played extremely well at the end of 2018. Michail Carter Senior 6-3/295 Hasn't made quite the impact as most projected he would coming out of high school. Netori Johnson Sophomore 6-4/320 Former offensive linemen could benefit greatly with a full spring to learn the position Tramel Walthour Sophomore 6-3/285 Early enrollee practiced with Georgia during bowl workouts in Athens. *Zion Logue Freshman 6-5/295 Freshman has the length to project as a nose guard upon arrival in late May. *Tymon Mitchell Freshman 6-3/315 Has the frame to play either tackle or nose. We'll see where coaches place him. *Travon Walker Freshman 6-5/295 Extremely athletic. Has the potential to develop into an All-SEC-type performer. *Bill Norton Freshman 6-6/265 Freshman will likely get his first looks at defensive end, but he certainly has the frame to add significant wait and slide inside.

2019 Outlook