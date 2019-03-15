One of the more interesting aspects of spring practice is to see which players take the next step in their journey to become key players come fall.

With spring practice set to start Tuesday, there’s no shortage of players who fit the description of “players to watch.”

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Offense

● WR Demetris Robertson: A lot of people predicted that Robertson would make an immediate contribution after transferring from Cal. The truth was, the former Savannah Christian standout was nowhere close to being ready. You’re talking apples and oranges when comparing the differences between the offenses at Cal and UGA, so although Robertson may have had the talent, physically, he simply wasn’t ready to play the position the way Kirby Smart demands it be played. Robertson still hasn’t been with Georgia a year, from what we hear he’s been nothing but receptive to what coaches have had to say, and he’s worked extremely hard with strength coach Scott Sinclair to become a stronger, more physical athlete which should lead to him making the impact most thought they’d see a season ago.

● RB Brian Herrien: D’Andre Swift is the unquestioned No. 1 back, but Herrien finally has the opportunity to establish himself as a solid No. 2 with a solid spring. He should get plenty of opportunities. It’s unlikely you’ll see Swift a lot in the team’s scrimmages leading up to G-Day, so Herrien, along with James Cook among the scholarship backs, could get the bulk of the carries for the team this spring.

● RB Zamir White: We included White for the purpose of this discussion even though it’s believed he won’t be ready for actually live contact until the fall. Nevertheless, it’s going to be interesting to see how much farther along White is since surprising many by dressing out for non-contact work during practice for the Sugar Bowl. White certainly looks great, as you can see here, so even if he doesn’t take part in live drills, seeing the former five-star running and moving around will be a sight for a lot of sore eyes.

● OL Jamaree Salyer: Just guessing here, but probably three/fourths of FBS schools would already have Salyer penciled in as a starter somewhere on the offensive line. The problem at Georgia is, the Bulldogs are stacked. The talent Georgia has accrued on the offensive line is nothing short of amazing, and Salyer can be as good as any. Salyer is expected to get looks at both left guard and center. Can he earn a starting role? It might be tough, but on an offensive line full of big-time talented players, discounting Salyer would be a big mistake.

● WR Kearis Jackson: Jackson played in four games last year but was still able to keep his redshirt intact. Georgia needs to find a replacement for Mecole Hardman at slot receiver and Jackson is expected to get the first opportunity when practice begins on Tuesday. Jackson showed last year in practice that he could be a very good route runners with excellent hands, two obvious traits that it takes to play the position well. Keep an eye on Jackson.

Defense

● OLB Adam Anderson: Anderson flashed last year as a true freshman, and has a chance to get a jump on a starting role with a strong spring. Smart wants a better pass rush, and Anderson is one of the best options that the Bulldogs have at their disposal.

● OLB Jermaine Johnson: We’ve heard glowing remarks about the junior college transfer, who will get plenty of opportunities to show what he can do. It’s still unclear exactly what position the Minnesota native will slot into, but he’s going to be one of the more watched players for the Bulldogs. That much is sure.

● CB Divaad Wilson: Wilson was already making a huge impression before tearing his ACL early last year. The Florida native gave an excellent account of himself in the Sugar Bowl, and has a chance to earn a starting role at not only cornerback, but perhaps at Star when he’s also expected to receive some looks.

● DL Devonte Wyatt: Wyatt made some impressive strides late in the year and appears ready to make an even bigger on the defensive line this spring. He moves very well for a 300-pounder, and has the ability to make a real impact at the 3-technique alongside Tyler Clark.

● ILB Channing Tindall: If you were to take a poll of Georgia fans of the returning inside linebacker, they expect to see make the biggest jump, Tindall would receive a lot of votes. They’d be right. Tindall’s athleticism is off the charts, he’s more comfortable with the system and seems ready to make a big impact.