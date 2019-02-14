With the start of spring practice just over a month away, we at UGASports thought it would be a good time to take a look at some players who need to step up and show coaches they're ready to become an integral part of the team. This isn't to suggest some players aren't working hard. Quite the contrary. It's just with the talent level of the Georgia program improving with every recruiting camp, the clock is starting to tick on whether or not they will have the kind of on-field impact many expected or hoped they would. For players like wide receiver Matt Landers, recent attrition at the position has left the door open to perhaps take that next step.

Matt Landers Position Height/Weight Expectations Wide receiver 6-6/200 A redshirt sophomore, Landers has shown flashes and has even been singled out by Kirby Smart for the job he's done. Landers has worked hard to get stronger, but needs to show this spring that he's finally put it all together and become a dependable part of the wide receiver rotation.

It was certainly no surprise when Landers was asked to redshirt when he signed with Georgia in 2017. The Florida native had his share of work to do, not only to add necessary muscle, but to learn Georgia's offensive system as part of what was then a deep and experienced wide receiver corps. Following his redshirt season, Landers saw action in four games last fall for the Bulldogs, playing against Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and UMass. When asked at the Sugar Bowl how he was doing, head coach Kirby Smart responded that Landers was "making strides." Although there are probably a couple of ways to take that comment, it seems Landers will be given a legitimate shot to impress Smart and offensive coordinator James Coley this spring. How he does could ultimately decide whether or not we're talking about him come fall.

Expectations

Smart loves big receivers, especially ones who can run, and Landers certainly fits that description. Although he's not a blazer, the St. Petersburg native is beginning to learn how to use his size to advantage. Coaches are hoping he'll start to show even more progress once spring practice begins. Landers, however, will need to become more consistent. He's also not the only receiver with size the Bulldogs have at their disposal. Redshirt freshman Tommy Bush and graduate transfer Lawrence Cager—who arrives in late May—fit the same physical description as Landers and will be vying for playing time. Cager figures to have the edge there due to his experience, so this spring, it's imperative for Landers to show he's indeed ready to make that next step.

Prediction