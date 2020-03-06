From the standpoint of catching passes, Georgia’s tight ends weren’t asked to play a pivotal role for the Bulldogs last fall.

Between Eli Wolf, Charlie Woerner, and John FitzPatrick, tight ends only caught a combined 23 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Wolf accounted for the lion's share of that, with 13 receptions for 194 yards and a score.

Which brings us to the following question, albeit one we probably won’t know the answer to until the season actually begins: What does new offensive coordinator Todd Monken have in mind when it comes to making Georgia’s tight end an integral part of the passing the game?

We shouldn’t draw any conclusion or correlation to Georgia from any of Monken’s previous stops, it is interesting to note that the veteran offensive coordinator has used tight ends extensively in the past—just not in Cleveland where he wasn't calling the plays.

Browns tight ends Demetrius Harris and Ricky-Seals Jones only caught 15 and 14 passes, respectively. On the other hand, Monken’s previous stop as the offensive coordinator at Tampa Bay yielded some impressive numbers.

In Monken’s first season with the Bucs in 2016, Cameron Brate caught 57 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. The next season, Brate and OJ Howard caught a combined 74 passes for 1,012 yards.

Monken's final season in 2018 saw Howard and Brate combine for 64 catches and 854 yards.

If other words, if the talent is there, Monken isn’t afraid to use it. So, we’ll see. FitzPatrick, Brett Seither, and Ryland Goede will be the only scholarship tight ends on hand for the spring. Darnell Washington and Florida State grad transfer Tre’ McKitty arrive in late May.

Assuming Monken likes what he sees, should we begin seeing Georgia’s tight ends start playing a bigger role in the passing game?