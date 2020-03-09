As we continue our pre-spring series examining some of the bigger questions facing Georgia, let’s switch over to the defense—specifically, the defensive line.

The Bulldogs graduated key performers in Tyler Clark, Michael Barnett, and David Marshall, leaving plenty of opportunities for others to play bigger roles in next season’s rotation.

Georgia coaches have made the position a bigger point of focus for the past two recruiting classes. But the question remains: Given the loss of some key personnel, can the Bulldogs’ defensive front be even deeper than previous seasons under head coach Kirby Smart?

Let’s take a look.



We’ll start with the fact that Julian Rochester is coming back as a fifth-year player. This may not seem like a big deal from the outset, but I compare his presence to that of John Atkins from a few seasons ago. The current Detroit Lion played such a valuable role, not only contributing but serving as the big brother to what then was a relatively young and inexperienced defensive front.

Rochester, despite some uneven performances, can do the same. The former McEachern standout is highly regarded by his teammates. He's also quite capable of contributing at both nose and defensive tackle.

Athletically, this is potentially an impressive group.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt can really move, but will have to pay a penance to head coach Kirby Smart following his recent arrest. Jordan Davis, assuming he keeps his weight in check, has a chance to be dynamic for the Bulldogs at nose, and is a possible All-SEC candidate.

Senior Malik Herring will man the defensive end position and brings a ton of experience. Travon Walker probably is the most athletic defensive lineman on the squad and perhaps one of the most talented in the SEC. Look for the sophomore to make an even bigger impact this fall.

A trio of redshirt freshmen—Zion Logue, Bill Norton, and Tymon Mitchell—are each ready to assert themselves, while redshirt sophomore Tramel Walthour hopes to establish himself as a dependable performer.

Georgia’s freshman class is intriguing.

Savannah native Warren Brinson is already on campus as an early enrollee, but incoming freshmen Nazir Stackhouse and Jalen Carter are particularly promising. According to Georgia, both players come in at 6-3 and 305 pounds. Carter is coming off a very impressive showing at the Under Armour All-American game.