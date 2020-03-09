Spring Football questions: How deep is the defensive line?
As we continue our pre-spring series examining some of the bigger questions facing Georgia, let’s switch over to the defense—specifically, the defensive line.
The Bulldogs graduated key performers in Tyler Clark, Michael Barnett, and David Marshall, leaving plenty of opportunities for others to play bigger roles in next season’s rotation.
Georgia coaches have made the position a bigger point of focus for the past two recruiting classes. But the question remains: Given the loss of some key personnel, can the Bulldogs’ defensive front be even deeper than previous seasons under head coach Kirby Smart?
Let’s take a look.
We’ll start with the fact that Julian Rochester is coming back as a fifth-year player. This may not seem like a big deal from the outset, but I compare his presence to that of John Atkins from a few seasons ago. The current Detroit Lion played such a valuable role, not only contributing but serving as the big brother to what then was a relatively young and inexperienced defensive front.
Rochester, despite some uneven performances, can do the same. The former McEachern standout is highly regarded by his teammates. He's also quite capable of contributing at both nose and defensive tackle.
Athletically, this is potentially an impressive group.
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt can really move, but will have to pay a penance to head coach Kirby Smart following his recent arrest. Jordan Davis, assuming he keeps his weight in check, has a chance to be dynamic for the Bulldogs at nose, and is a possible All-SEC candidate.
Senior Malik Herring will man the defensive end position and brings a ton of experience. Travon Walker probably is the most athletic defensive lineman on the squad and perhaps one of the most talented in the SEC. Look for the sophomore to make an even bigger impact this fall.
A trio of redshirt freshmen—Zion Logue, Bill Norton, and Tymon Mitchell—are each ready to assert themselves, while redshirt sophomore Tramel Walthour hopes to establish himself as a dependable performer.
Georgia’s freshman class is intriguing.
Savannah native Warren Brinson is already on campus as an early enrollee, but incoming freshmen Nazir Stackhouse and Jalen Carter are particularly promising. According to Georgia, both players come in at 6-3 and 305 pounds. Carter is coming off a very impressive showing at the Under Armour All-American game.
Top Dawgs on the DL
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Senior
|
6-5/300
|
Redshirted as a junior to make sure his position had some leadership. Expected to serve as a backup at defensive tackle and nose
In the eyes of some, Rochester hasn't made the impact that many predicted, but he's still been an important contributor for the Bulldogs. Don't forget the work that Rochester has put into physical conditioning, getting his weight down from north of 330 when he first arrived.
Rochester did play in four games last year, including the Sugar Bowl, where he was credited with two tackles, including one for a loss, in the win over Baylor
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Junior
|
6-6/330
|
Smart has to stay on Davis constantly about his weight. Fortunately, the North Carolina native is one of the team's harder workers, and so far it hasn't been a big problem. He just has to remain vigilant.
Davis was considered an unpolished project when he first arrived, but has proven a lot of observers wrong—the author of this article included—to become one of the better nose tackles in the SEC.
His ability to effectively take on double teams has been an invaluable asset for defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
Co-winner of the "Up-Front" award at the last year's football gala, Davis made 18 tackles for the Bulldogs while starting eight of the team's 14 games.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Senior
|
6-3/280
|
Saved his best statistical games for last, making five tackles against Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale and the Sugar Bowl win at Baylor.
Herring may not be the flashest performer, but he's consistent and plays with a lot of want-to and effort.
The former Mary Persons star finished the season with 26 tackles and was third on the squad in quarterback pressure with 18.
Herring was voted one of the team's most-improved defensive performers as a junior. To see him put it all together as a senior would not come as a surprise.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Sophomore
|
6-5/290
|
It's not a stretch to say he's the most athletic of Georgia's defensive linemen. How many other 6-5, 290 players to do you see on kickoff coverage?
Walker has developed into an every-down defender for the Bulldogs. Obviously, he doesn't have to, but he can do it in a pinch, which speaks to his incredible athleticism.
A member of the SEC's All-Freshman team, Walker made 15 tackles for the Bulldogs, including 2.5 sacks for losses of 11 yards.
The best is yet to come for this former Upson-Lee star.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Senior
|
6-5/301
|
Wyatt was arrested in relation to a domestic violence incident when he kicked in the door of a female acquaintance.
Assuming Wyatt's recent arrest doesn't turn into a huge deal, he'll continue to play a major role, as he's projected to be the starting defensive tackle.
His 30 tackles last year was the top number among all of Georgia's defensive lineman after he played extensively in 13 of Georgia's 14 games.
Looking to move up
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
RS Sophomore
|
6-3/280
|
Saw his only action in the regular-season finale at Georgia Tech
As indicated, Walthour didn't play much as true freshman. Injuries were part of the reason, but he's healthy now and will get looks behind Herring at defensive end.
Co-winner of the 2019 Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year Award.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
RS Freshman
|
6-5/298
|
Saw action against Murray State and Arkansas State while redshirting.
Only played in the two games mentioned above, but did come through with a pair of quarterback pressures.
Projects at defensive tackle and is being counted on to provide depth at the position this fall.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
RS Freshman
|
6-6/285
|
Played in three games: Murray State, Arkansas State, and Georgia Tech.
Norton actually was able to get a number of reps against Georgia Tech, making a couple of tackles, including one for a 1-yard loss.
At 6-6, he ties Jordan Davis for being Georgia's tallest defensive lineman. We have heard good reports about his offseason work.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
RS Freshman
|
6-3/315
|
Played against Murray State and Arkansas State, contributing a pair of tackles.
Mitchell was the Bulldogs 2019 Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year, along with Tramel Walthour. He was credited with one tackle and three assists against Arkansas State.
Expected to back up at nose.
The Freshmen
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Freshmen
|
6-4/305
|
Currently on campus as an early enrollee.
Brinson hopes to take advantage as an early enrollee, where he's expected to get his first taste of collegiate action at defensive tackle.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Freshman
|
6-4/305
|
Another athletic big man, Stackhouse projects at defensive tackle.
A former four-star prospect by Rivals, Stackhouse gives the Bulldogs another athletic big body to plug in on the defensive front.
Rivals also ranked Stackhouse as the nation's 225th-best player in 2020 and 27th-best defensive tackle.
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Notes
|
Freshman
|
6-4/305
|
Florida native wowed onlookers as the Under Armour All-American game. Could be an early contributor.
Ranked as the fourth-best defensive tackle by Rivals, Carter had 64 total tackles (38 solo and 26 assists) including 12 sacks in his senior campaign.
He has been compared to former Apopka product and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.