If finding a replacement for left tackle Andrew Thomas doesn’t top Kirby Smart’s to-do list this spring, it’s certainly close.

Considering each of the quarterbacks vying for the starting job are right-handed, finding someone capable of protecting the ever-vulnerable blind side will obviously be key.

So, to whom will Smart and new offensive line coach Matt Luke turn?

Ultimately, five-star freshman Broderick Jones certainly projects at the position. Trouble is, Jones won’t arrive until late May and won’t be taking part in spring drills. This means some others will be getting a shot when practice gets underway on March 18.

But even if Jones is here, this year’s battle for the starting left tackle job bears a strong resemblance to 2017.

The Bulldogs opened their preparations for 2017 needing to find a replacement for Tyler Catalina, who held down the position during Smart’s first year as head coach after coming over as a graduate transfer from Rhode Island.

Many projected then-freshman Thomas would step right in and take over at left tackle. But that didn’t happen.

Instead, Smart and former OL coach Sam Pittman thought it best to let Thomas avoid some of that initial pressure by letting him start at right tackle, which he did for all 15 games during Georgia’s run to the national championship game.

Isaiah Wynn would be the man the Bulldogs turned to at left tackle, as coaches turned to the more experienced player, despite the fact the Tampa native -at 6-2 and 305 pounds-didn’t fit the physical stereotype for someone playing the position in the SEC.

Which brings us to today.

Although the Bulldogs have some younger candidates on hand such as redshirt freshman Warren McClendon and Xavier Truss, what returning player has the combination of athleticism and footwork needed to play the position?

If you guessed Jamaree Salyer, give yourself a cigar.

At 6-4 and 325 pounds, Salyer may not quite fit the picture, either, but he may be Georgia’s most athletic offensive lineman. He has played right tackle, so it’s not a stretch to think Smart and Luke wouldn’t consider giving him a shot ae left tackle this spring.

Going with a more experienced player like Salyer at left tackle over the true freshman Jones would seem like a logical course of action.

Also keep an eye on Tate Ratledge, Chad Lindberg and possibly Austin Blaske.

Of course, left tackle won’t be the only position up for grabs.

The Bulldogs need to find a new starter at right tackle to replace Isaiah Wilson, while center Trey Hill, along with projected starters Ben Cleveland (right guard) and Justin Shaffer (left guard), will still have to compete in order to hold onto their respective jobs.