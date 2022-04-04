Verified marks of 4.3 seconds in the forty-yard dash and 10.6 in the 100-meter are times that will capture the attention of anyone.

Those marks laid down by wide receiver and track star Anthony Evans III have recently grabbed hold of the focus of both Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon.

Evans III has been committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks since November of last year. But the speedster from Converse, Texas, has plenty of Georgia ties. This past weekend Evans III visited Athens with important members of his support system. The Class of 2023 receiver headed back to the Lone Star State with an offer from Georgia that will now factor into his recruitment.

UGASports interviewed Evans III before his flight back and has the details from his trip to the Classic City.