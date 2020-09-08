UGASports - Southeast Spotlight: Top 5 uncommitted 2021 prospects

With visits on hold indefinitely and uncertainty still ruling the football landscape, players are announcing commitments at an unprecedented pace. But while most top-flight players have made their decisions, a few remain undecided. Below, Rivals.com has a look at the top five uncommitted prospects in the Southeast region and explores where the recruitment of each may be headed.

AMARIUS MIMS

Amarius Mims (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The latest: This looks like it has turned into a Georgia vs. Tennessee battle for the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country. Mims has visited Knoxville at least three times and Athens twice over the last two months. Alabama was once the favorites, but the Crimson Tide are on the outside looking in, and Auburn is just trying to stay in the top three, but the Bulldogs and Vols are fighting hard for this one. He is set to commit on his birthday, Oct. 14, and he is expected to be back in Athens and Knoxville at least once more between now and then. Prediction: Georgia

GA'QUINCY MCKINSTRY

Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Rivals.com)

The latest: It is down to three. Alabama, Auburn and LSU are the finalists, for the No. 1 player in Alabama, and some think behind the scenes that a decision has already been made. Nobody really knows. McKinstry, who answers to "Kool-aid", plays things extremely close to the vest, but what he has made known is that he wants to play football and basketball on the next level.

Auburn and LSU have done a better job on the basketball front, and that could end up playing a big role. We hear a lot about Auburn's Bruce Pearl really connecting with Mckinstry, and that may have the in-state Tigers in the driver's seat. The timing of McKinstry's decision is not known, so it could happen this month or closer to December. Prediction: Auburn

SMAEL MONDON

Smael Mondon (Rivals.com)

The latest: There is never much to go on when talking Mondon's recruitment. He is very reserved, he likes to keep people guessing, and even the college coaches he communicates with have a hard time knowing exactly where they stand in this race. Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee are still viewed as contenders, and depending on who you talk to, different schools are trending. Most feel Auburn and Georgia have pulled in front, but it still looks to be a very tight race. Mondon thought about committing late in the spring or early summer, but now may be looking to wait until December to make that call. Prediction: Auburn

YULKEITH BROWN

Youlkeith Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The latest: Brown is in frequent contact with Penn State and has seemed close to committing to James Franklin‘s program for a month or so. That said, Miami is keeping Brown warm and could throw a wrench in his recruitment. Texas A&M is also in the mix here, but the Hurricanes and Nittany Lions are the most likely landing places. Penn State is the pick for now, but there’s no telling what will happen if UM dials up the pressure down the stretch. Prediction: Penn State

SHAMBRAE JACKSON