Jadon Haselwood Chad Simmons

MORE: Five Midwest commitment predictions for the Early Signing Period There are just eight more days left until the first letters of intent from the 2019 class start rolling into college football offices. Several big recruitments expected to be resolved before the December Signing Period ends have yet to get sorted out. We take a look at the five biggest in the Southeast today.



Haselwood has committed to Georgia before. Could he do it again? Miami has had the momentum since the five-star re-opened his recruitment, but there has been some buzz around the in-state Bulldogs the last few weeks. Georgia has secured Haselwood’s fifth and final official visit this weekend, and that will be important to both parties. Auburn has faded some, Florida State was never a real factor and Oklahoma may be too far from home. While it may be going against the grain a little at this time, Georgia is the pick. Tennessee had him on campus for around 24 hours over the weekend, so the Vols are in this too. This could still have a couple of twists and turns. Miami may lead for now, but this weekend's visit to UGA will be big.

Prediction: Georgia



Dean has taken his final official visit and he may have made a decision. Before heading to Alabama for the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-State game Wednesday, he will have multiple programs in his home making that last push. LSU received the final official visit, and the Tigers are in the race, but this has been viewed as an Alabama vs. Georgia battle for weeks. Auburn is in there as well. Ole Miss cannot be ruled out with a family connection there. Texas A&M is holding out hope too. Can you ever bet against Nick Saban or Kirby Smart? It is hard to do, but we have to make one pick based on what information we have gathered. Prediction: Georgia

Gray recently re-opened his commitment after a long-time pledge to Michigan, but in the end, his decision to go back on the market didn’t really come as a surprise. Gray had already visited Tennessee and Ole Miss while committed to the Wolverines, and actually announced his decommitment while on a visit to Knoxville. Gray surprised some by taking an official visit to South Carolina over the weekend, but it remains to be seen how big of a player the Gamecocks are considering their late entrance into his recruitment. Gray’s connections to Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt are likely too much for other programs to overcome and it’s likely he ends up in Knoxville. Prediction: Tennessee

It has really been a two-team battle for Hall since the summer. Florida has gotten him in for a visit and Ole Miss had him on campus over the weekend, but Hall will sign with Auburn or Mississippi State. He is planning to visit Auburn one more time (this weekend), and he is not taking an official visit to Mississippi State because he has been there so many times. What does this mean? This one could still go either way, but when a race is this close, the in-state school more times than not wins out. Prediction: Mississippi State