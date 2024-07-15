DALLAS - Shane Beamer expects his South Carolina team to be picked near the bottom of the SEC preseason predictions. But that isn't bothering him one bit.

South Carolina's fourth-year head coach isn't putting much stock in the projections. Instead, he's feeling confident in the group he has in Columbia.

"We have a championship mindset at the University of South Carolina," Beamer said. "Make no mistake about it. There is no ceiling at the University of South Carolina as well. Our expectations at South Carolina are to compete for a spot in that 12-team playoff, year in year out."

The feeling around the Gamecocks is different at this year's Media Days as compared to last year.

In 2022 South Carolina ended the season red-hot, upsetting Tennessee and Clemson to close out the regular season. That momentum did not carry over to 2023, however, as Beamer's squad went 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.

"We were here last year and somewhat of a feel-good story, and some of you guys were picking us to be a dark horse team in the SEC. We went 5-7. Ultimately that's my responsibility. But I also look at it that we weren't that far away from the narrative being completely different as well," Beamer said. "It is a thin, thin, thin line, and I'm not going to sit here and woulda, coulda, shoulda, hindsight being 20-20 but I can think of two or three plays off the top of my head that if literally last season we just do what we're supposed to do we probably win the football game."

Beamer is looking to get his team back to its November 2022 form this fall. That starts at quarterback where the Gamecocks have to replace Spencer Rattler.

Redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers is the presumptive favorite. Auburn transfer Robby Ashford is on campus as well.

"It brings a new dimension to our offense. Those guys have made each other better," Beamer said. "We have experience in that room. We don't have a ton of experience starting at South Carolina. But Robby has SEC experience and LaNorris has played in some games last season. We return a lot of players around those guys which will help."

The Gamecocks have a difficult schedule. Back-to-back road trips to Alabama and Oklahoma in October highlight the slate.

But Beamer isn't using that as an excuse. His vision for his program is that of a title contender regardless of who is on the schedule.

"The expectation at our place is to compete for championships and be in the mix for that 12-team playoff," Beamer said. "That's what we're working towards each and every day."