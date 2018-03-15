With spring practice now a matter of just days away, it’s time to take a look at five sophomores that everyone will need to keep their eye on.

Actually, five is selling Georgia’s sophomore class short.

The Bulldogs’ roster is chock full of second-year players expected to make big impacts this spring and come fall.

Quarterback Jake Fromm, left tackle Andrew Thomas and running back D’Andre Swift, for example.

It doesn’t take a genius to know that this trio will play huge roles for Georgia, so for the purposes of this article, we’ll focus on five others who may, or may not, be a little under the radar.

Let's take a look.