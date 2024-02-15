Leighton Finley said it’s almost impossible to articulate the changes head coach Wes Johnson has implemented into his game.

He just knows it seems to be working.

Following a highly successful summer in the Cape Cod League, the big Bulldog right-hander (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) has transferred lessons learned from Johnson that he hopes will keep him a key part of Georgia’s starting rotation.

“I feel like I’m a different person even than I was this summer. It’s completely changed and it’s awesome to see that,” said Finley, who only made one start in 21 appearances as a true freshman. “I’d like to sit here and try to explain it, but I still don’t fully understand half the stuff. I just know it really does work.”

Finley’s stuff has never been in question.

His fastball registers in the upper 90s, but pitching sequences, and knowing when and where to throw a certain pitch, have been new lessons Johnson apparently has helped him learn.