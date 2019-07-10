Sony Michel is certainly living the dream.

The former Georgia standout enjoyed that kind of season his first year with the New England Patriots, leading the team in rushing and scoring the game’s lone touchdown during its Super Bowl victory over the Rams.

He just hopes he doesn’t wake up.

Tuesday night, Michel was at the Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Ray, California for the annual Gatorade High School Player of the Year awards, where he spoke with Krysten Peek of Rivals.com.

“You know, winning the Super Bowl is what we play this game for, you know, we play to win,” Michel said. “To get an opportunity to be a part of a team like the Patriots; be given the chance to play and be able to score touchdown? It’s cool. It’s pretty cool.”

Michel’s rookie year was certainly filled with success.

Despite missing three contests over the course of the regular season, the first-round pick rushed for 931 yards on 209 carries with six touchdowns in the 13 games in which he saw action for the Patriots.

Once the playoffs began, he was even better, rushing for 336 yards and six scores, including the touchdown that helped the Patriots capture Super Bowl LIII.

Michel credits quarterback Tom Brady for making him feel right at home.

“With him playing so many years in the NFL, it’s cool to pick his brain a little bit and learn,” said Michel, who laughed that he was a little bit intimidated the first time he met the future Hall of Famer.

“Everybody gets nervous at first,” Michel said. “But it was a pretty cool experience. He made it a very comfortable environment.”

But not even the great Tom Brady is good enough to make Michel forsake his friends.

Earlier this week, when the Cleveland Browns tweeted out a hype video promoting Nick Chubb, Michel retweeted with the response “favorite player in the NFL.”

Patriot fans would give Michel some good-natured ribbing, pleading their case for Brady.

“Our time at Georgia brought us so close, because you know we played each other, we competed against each other and with each other; we just created so many memories that you know, it would last forever,” Michel said of Chubb. “You'll always be able to, you know, talk about those moments.”

Michel said the decision to come to Georgia was the best choice he ever made. Although he knew Chubb was being brought in to share the load, Michel said he always knew Athens was where he wanted to be.

How come?

“I'd say it's all about competing with one another and not being afraid to compete. But we also had fun,” Michel said. “It was all about having fun and playing football. Georgia is a great program. So, to all you recruits that are out there: it’s a great program. It’s just one of those places that you know, I'm glad I made that decision.

Despite being gone now for more than a year, Michel still keeps up with his former team.

“I'm going to try to get to a couple of games,” Michel said. “I try to watch them every Saturday.”

In the meantime, Michel continues to rehab a knee after undergoing arthroscopic surgery earlier this spring.

He says he’ll be ready to go when the Patriots begin training camp on July 24th.

“There’s no pressure. You just go out there, play football, and try to have fun,” Michel said. “That’s what we’re going to do. You just build, build a new team and try to get this ball rolling again.”