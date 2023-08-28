For Georgia’s home opener of the 1956 football season—a victory over Florida State—Seiler and his wife, Cecelia, brought their English Bulldog to the game at the request of then-head coach Wally Butts. Ever since then, 67 years later, the Seiler family has raised each of Georgia’s continual line of mascots including the present Uga XI.

Born February 20, 1933, Seiler graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.B.A. in 1956 and later received his J.D. from UGA. While at UGA, he was elected to Sphinx, which is the highest honor attainable for a male student. Seiler was also President of the Gridiron Secret Society.

Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler, a UGA alumnus and the owner of the long line of “Uga” mascots, passed away earlier today in his hometown of Savannah after a short illness. Seiler was 90 years old.

"I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Seiler family on behalf of the entire Bulldog Nation," said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. "Sonny's contributions to the University of Georgia as a student and alumnus were innumerable, and his loyalty to his alma mater was unmatched. His legacy will live on forever in the history and traditions of this great institution."

Seiler enjoyed a distinguished career as a Savannah attorney. He was an active Senior Partner of the law firm Bouhan Falligant which he joined in 1960. Seiler has served as a member of the University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors, President of the University of Georgia National Alumni Association, member of the Board of Directors for the Georgia Student Educational Fund, Chairman of the University of Georgia School of Law Board of Visitors, member of the Presidents Club, and member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Georgia Foundation.

“Sonny’s a fine attorney,” the late, legendary Vince Dooley said of Seiler in 2002, “but he does so much for [UGA] that I sometimes wonder how he has time to practice law. I can’t think of anyone who has been a better friend to the University of Georgia.”

Seiler was also a member of the Screen Actors Guild having appeared in three motion pictures filmed in Savannah and Hollywood: Gingerbread Man, Midnight In the Garden of Good and Evil, and The Legend of Bagger Vance. He is also the co-author with Kent Hannon of the book, Damn Good Dogs!

Seiler was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Cecilia Gunn Seiler, who passed away in 2014. He is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.