It’s not every day a college baseball team has the son of a former 16-year Major League player and All-Star essentially fall into their laps the summer of the same year they’re able to sign their national letters of intent.

But that’s what happened with Texas native Alan Choo.

The son of former big league outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, a career .275 hitter in the big leagues with 218 home runs, Alan Choo was announced Wednesday as one of Georgia’s 16 signees.

“The ball jumps off his bat,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said Wednesday in an interview with UGASports.com. “He’s using his dad’s major league bat in games. It’s 35 ounces … that’s a club.”

Apparently, Choo knows how to use it.

A 6-foot-1, 230-pound left-handed hitter, Choo batted .429 as a sophomore at Southlake (Texas) Carroll High before transferring last year to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Choo was rated the top first baseman in Texas and Texas Region Underclass All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings.

Nevertheless, when Stricklin saw Choo while scouting his summer ball team, he was surprised to learn that the burly youngster was still uncommitted.

“Talking to his summer coach, I’m watching him; I saw him play so much this summer, and every time I’m watching he’s hitting doubles in the gap and home runs and hitting the ball to all fields,” Stricklin said. “I finally asked his summer coach, am I missing something? Why is he still uncommitted? He’s from Texas, he went to IMG this summer, so we had seen him before the summer and he shrugged his shoulders and said the same thing, ‘I don’t know Coach. I don’t know why he’s available, but you’re seeing what you’re seeing.’ He’s the real deal.”

Following a summer visit to Athens with his mother, Choo was sold on the Bulldogs and Wednesday officially became a member of what Stricklin feels is a class that fills a lot of needs.

“We got a lot of quick commitments out of some of these kids, some of these kids have been committed for three years,” Stricklin said. “They were at the top of their class when they were young, and they still are. It was pitching heavy early on, and then we felt like we needed to add some offense, and that’s where Trey King (McIntosh High), Trey Phelps (Georgia Perimeter Academy), and Alan Choo come in.”

Of the 16 signees, Choo and Indiana shortstop Brett Denby are the only newcomers not from Georgia.

The Bulldogs’ class also includes North Oconee catcher Cale Stricklin, Scott Stricklin’s son.

“I think I’m ready,” Scott Stricklin said, when asked if he was prepared to coach his son.

“Three years ago, I realized Ok, he might be good enough. But I put it on Coach (associate head coach Scott) Daeley and Coach (pitching coach Sean) Kenny. I tried to stay out of it.

"We obviously knew we needed a catcher in this class; we try to get a catcher in every class. But I backed off of him. I told Coach Kenny; you tell me because my eyes can be blurry as a dad. They both came back and said this is the guy that we want.”

The elder Stricklin joked it was actually Kenny who convinced young Cale to commit to the Bulldogs.

“Coach Kenny is the guy who got him to commit, not me. I couldn’t finish the deal,” Stricklin said. “Coach Kenny got him to commit.”

Considered a top defensive catcher, Cale Stricklin is coming on as a hitter after batting .395 with four home runs and 36 RBI for the state champions, who set a state record for victories (39), including wins in the Titans’ final 36 games.

“He’s a good player, he’s the right kid, I know he’ll handle it right, I hope I do,” Scott Stricklin said. “I think that anytime a dad who coaches his son, are you going to too hard on him, are you going to be too soft on him; you’ve just got to trust your instincts and try to communicate. That’s where I’ll lean on my upperclassmen a little bit. The guys who have been around, they’ll be allowed to come in and tell me, hey coach, you’re too hard on him, or hey, you need to kick him in the butt.

“That’s important that you have communication with your other players just to make sure that you’re coaching your team because as parents, you always get blinded sometimes. That’s my responsibility. He’s a good player, he deserves the opportunity to play here, and that made it an easy decision.”