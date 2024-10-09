Somto Cyril bringing size and attitude to Georgia

It’s been a few years since Georgia’s basketball team had a player make the physical impression that freshman Somto Cyril has.

At 6-foot-11 and an athletic 260 pounds, everything about the Overtime Elite product screams athlete and the type of rim protector head coach Mike White has been yearning for.

But as Cyril explained during a session Tuesday with Georgia media, he’s also got a quiet side.

“I like my own space,” Cyril said. “Some people call it introvert, but I just like to enjoy my own space. I like to be by myself, enjoy my company, whatever it is.”

However, a warning to opponents.

Don’t confuse Cyril’s laid-back personality for weakness when it comes to protecting the rim, a problem for Georgia last year.

“I am a very competitive guy. Whatever I do, it doesn't really matter. For fun or whatever, I like to compete,” Cyril said. “What's the point of doing it if you're not going to try? I've been like that my whole life. It's part of me. That's the thing that makes me who I am.”

It’s that fearless mentality that Cyril believes will help take him and the Bulldogs places this season.

“It's just the mindset I developed when I started playing. My coach told me if you can dunk the ball, dunk it. Why not try? I feel like the game is a mental game,” Cyril said. “When you dominate guys, they either step up their game or they back down. When I'm playing, I like to test the guys' minds. When I do whatever, I do, I look them in the eye.”

Bulldog guard Silas Demary Jr. laughed that he had a close-up view of Cyril’s competitive streak during a scrimmage a month ago.

“He dunked on me one time in practice, and that was a jaw-dropper for me,” Demary Jr. said. “I was talking trash to him and then he got me back, but that was probably my jaw-dropping moment with him, it was a lot of fun, though.”