Georgia's 2024 Scavenger Hunt is in the books.

Some of the Bulldogs' top targets in the 2025 class descended on Athens for the annual event on May 18. Many prospects took to social media to document their experiences during the event.

UGASports has compiled many of the social media reactions to provide a look inside Scavenger Hunt weekend in Athens.

CHECK OUT OUR UGASPORTS SCAVENGER HUNT SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION THREAD HERE