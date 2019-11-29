Snap Count: UGA vs Texas A&M
Our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to tally how many plays and what percentage of the game each Georgia participant amassed, in the Bulldogs' game against Texas A&M, Saturday afte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news