Advertisement

in other news

What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)

What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)

UGASports discusses the current line/point spread for this Saturday's Georgia-Texas game in Austin.

 • Patrick Garbin
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State

Georgia ends up on top in a battle of the Bulldogs - Find out all the big stats in this edition of BY THE NUMBERS

 • Dave McMahon
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State

The Dawgs got in done inside Sanford Stadium, but what about the grades?

Premium content
 • Paul Maharry
The Dashboard: Lack of onfield discipline continues to be Bulldogs’ bane

The Dashboard: Lack of onfield discipline continues to be Bulldogs’ bane

The Dashboard: Undisciplined play continues to cost Bulldogs, and don't compare Kirby Smart's shove to Woody Hayes.

Premium content
 • Anthony Dasher
Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Mississippi State

Postgame Overreaction Show: UGA vs. Mississippi State

Hosts Paul Maharry and Radi Nabulsi try to make sense of what just happened inside Sanford Stadium.  

 • Paul Maharry

in other news

What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)

What’s the Line? (vs. Texas)

UGASports discusses the current line/point spread for this Saturday's Georgia-Texas game in Austin.

 • Patrick Garbin
By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State

By the Numbers: Georgia vs Mississippi State

Georgia ends up on top in a battle of the Bulldogs - Find out all the big stats in this edition of BY THE NUMBERS

 • Dave McMahon
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Mississippi State

The Dawgs got in done inside Sanford Stadium, but what about the grades?

Premium content
 • Paul Maharry
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 14, 2024
Snap Count: UGA vs Mississippi State
circle avatar
Trent Smallwood  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@SmallwoodTrent
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: