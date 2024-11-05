Advertisement

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to the Ole Miss game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from CJ Allen's press conference

Key points from CJ Allen's press conference

UGASports has the key points from CJ Allen's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May
Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference

Key points from Ben Yurosek's November 4 press conference

Ben Yurosek spoke to the Georgia media for the first time Monday. Inside, read the key points of what he said.

 • Anthony Dasher
Kirby Smart on Trevor Etienne

Kirby Smart on Trevor Etienne

Inside, Kirby Smart offers an update on Trevor Etienne who left the game with Florida due to a rib injury.

 • Anthony Dasher
Key points from Kirby Smart's November 4 press conference

Key points from Kirby Smart's November 4 press conference

UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's November 4 press conference.

 • Jed May

Published Nov 5, 2024
Snap Count: UGA vs Florida
Trent Smallwood  •  UGASports
